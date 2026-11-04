The financial industry's leading convene in London to chart forward a path

Blockworks' flagship event, Digital Asset Summit (DAS) London, arrives in London for its sixth edition, convening the leaders shaping the future of digital assets. Hosted at the London Hilton on Park Lane, the summit will bring together executive voices from leading institutions to examine how evolving market dynamics in digital assets, AI, and breakthrough institutional products are transforming the global financial landscape.

DAS London will gather senior executives from across the global financial ecosystem including asset managers, institutional allocators, hedge funds, banks, payment providers, and fintech pioneers for a curated program of fireside chats, keynote presentations, and exclusive conversations.

Some of the industry leading voices speaking include:

George Osborne, Coinbase, Chairman of Global Advisory Council; Former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Emma Landriault, JPMorganChase, Global Head of Kinexys Labs JPM Coin

Dan Tapiero, 50T Funds, Founder CEO

Nikhil Sharma, BlackRock, Director of Digital Assets

Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood, SVP GM of Crypto

Zach Abrams, OpenStandard, CEO

Matthew Long, U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, Director of Payments Digital Assets

Alex Seddon, M&G Investments, Head of Private Equity

"We're at a pivotal moment for global capital markets," said Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks. "AI agents, tokenization, and stablecoins are rewriting how capital moves within every jurisdiction, across every market. DAS London brings together the institutions and builders who will define what comes next in the era of onchain finance."

The DAS London agenda boasts dynamic discussions between the across two days.

Core topics include:

AI The Next Era of Finance: How AI agents are rapidly reshaping the financial activity worldwide

Stablecoins FinTech: The evolution of global payments infrastructure FinTech

Institutional Integration: The growing role of digital assets in global capital markets enterprise finance

Onchain Asset Management: How trading, exchanges, and brokerages are evolving with tokenization and DeFi

Digital Asset Regulation: Regulatory frameworks shaping institutional adoption landmark legislation in the U.S.

The Investment Case for Digital Assets: How digital assets fit into fund strategies and broader economic trends

With over $3 trillion in assets under management represented at past DAS events, this year's summit stands as the premier institutional gathering for leaders driving the innovation in digital finance capital markets.

DAS London 2026 is made possible by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors : 50T Funds, Grayscale, LMAX Group, ZKSync

: 50T Funds, Grayscale, LMAX Group, ZKSync Diamond Sponsors : Circle, Gate, Ripple, S&P Global

: Circle, Gate, Ripple, S&P Global Platinum Sponsors : BNB Chain, Broadridge, EDXMarkets, PrimeOne, Nexus Mutual, Nodit

: BNB Chain, Broadridge, EDXMarkets, PrimeOne, Nexus Mutual, Nodit Gold Sponsors: Arkham, Assetize, Dialectic, Dune, Goldsky, Hedera, Helium, Komainu, Notabene, SonarX, Space Time, STS Digital, tGBP, Utila, Zig Finance

To secure your place at DAS London 2026, purchase tickets here.

About Digital Asset Summit

Produced by Blockworks, Digital Asset Summit (DAS) is the premier event bringing together the leading voices and most influential organizations in the digital asset and financial services industries. DAS provides a key platform for thought leaders, institutional investors, developers, and industry professionals to collaborate and shape the future of digital assets. Featuring in-depth discussions, networking opportunities, and insights from top executives, DAS is where the next chapter of digital asset evolution unfolds.

DAS will return for its flagship edition in NYC, taking place March 30-April 1 at North Javits in Manhattan.

About Blockworks

Blockworks connects investors and businesses in onchain capital markets, giving businesses a platform to earn trust and provide investors with the data and information they need to underwrite the asset class. The world's capital markets are moving onchain, both the existing financial system and a new generation of onchain native markets. Blockworks exists to build the trust that unlocks scale for these markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104281365/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Bennett Holloway

bennett@blockworks.co