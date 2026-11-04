Wedgewood Weddings Expands to Maryland With Grey Rock Mansion

Historic Pikesville estate brings timeless architecture, garden ceremonies, and a renewed vision for indoor-outdoor celebrations to the Baltimore wedding market

PIKESVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, proudly announces the addition of Grey Rock Mansion to its growing portfolio, marking the company's entry into Maryland for the first time. Located in Pikesville, Maryland, the historic estate combines distinctive architectural character, landscaped grounds, and versatile event spaces with Wedgewood Weddings' signature approach to wedding planning, coordination, and personalized celebrations.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Grey Rock Mansion offers couples an elegant setting with room to make the day their own. The two-story mansion and surrounding grounds provide a variety of backdrops, from an outdoor ceremony beneath a white pergola to cocktails in the Terrace Room and an evening of dinner and dancing in the Pavilion. With accommodations for up to 150 guests across five bookable event spaces, the venue offers flexibility for celebrations of varying styles and sizes.

"Grey Rock Mansion has a wonderful sense of character and place," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "Its historic architecture, beautiful gardens, and flexible event spaces give couples a distinctive setting for their wedding day. We're excited to build on what makes Grey Rock special while introducing the thoughtful planning experience and personalized celebrations that define Wedgewood Weddings."

A Historic Estate Setting in Pikesville

Grey Rock Mansion by Wedgewood Weddings offers a collection of indoor and outdoor spaces designed to create a seamless flow from ceremony through reception:

Ceremony Lawn: The estate's outdoor ceremony setting features a white pergola with an arched center at the end of a stone aisle edged in brick. Mature trees and seasonal flower beds frame the lawn, creating a natural backdrop for exchanging vows.

The estate's outdoor ceremony setting features a white pergola with an arched center at the end of a stone aisle edged in brick. Mature trees and seasonal flower beds frame the lawn, creating a natural backdrop for exchanging vows. Indoor Ceremony Room: For couples who prefer an indoor celebration or need an alternative in inclement weather, this space offers a center aisle, tall windows, brass chandeliers, and a marble fireplace framed by architectural detailing.

For couples who prefer an indoor celebration or need an alternative in inclement weather, this space offers a center aisle, tall windows, brass chandeliers, and a marble fireplace framed by architectural detailing. Terrace Room: Following the ceremony, guests can gather here for cocktail hour. Dark hardwood floors, a built-in bar, arched windows, French doors, give the space a distinctive atmosphere, while the adjoining terrace patio offers an opportunity to step outside and enjoy the grounds.

Following the ceremony, guests can gather here for cocktail hour. Dark hardwood floors, a built-in bar, arched windows, French doors, give the space a distinctive atmosphere, while the adjoining terrace patio offers an opportunity to step outside and enjoy the grounds. Pavilion: Where dinner, toasts, and dancing come together, with string lights, chandeliers, and illuminated garden paths contributing to the atmosphere as the celebration continues into the evening.

Where dinner, toasts, and dancing come together, with string lights, chandeliers, and illuminated garden paths contributing to the atmosphere as the celebration continues into the evening. Buffet Room: A space for smaller gatherings and food service.

A space for smaller gatherings and food service. Getting-Ready Suites: Two separate suites offer private spaces for both wedding parties to prepare and relax before the ceremony.

Together, the property's historic interiors and outdoor surroundings provide a variety of settings for couples to create a celebration that reflects their own style.

Planned Enhancements

As part of its vision for Grey Rock Mansion, Wedgewood Weddings plans to replace the Pavilion's existing tent with a clear tent, transforming the reception area into a light-filled, modern space that showcases the estate's surrounding lawn and gardens. The planned renovation will create a beautiful blank slate for couples to personalize with their own décor and design choices, while allowing the natural setting to remain an integral part of the celebration.

What This Means for Couples

As part of the Wedgewood Weddings & Events collection, Grey Rock Mansion will offer couples professional planning and coordination support from their initial tour through the wedding day. The venue's flexible approach to celebrations, combined with its historic setting and planned reception-space enhancements, will bring new possibilities to couples seeking a distinctive Maryland wedding venue. Outside catering will also be permitted, allowing the venue to better accommodate the needs and traditions of the local community.

Grey Rock Mansion will begin offering Wedgewood Weddings packages on May 15, 2027, with booking inquiries and tours available ahead of the launch. As Wedgewood Weddings' first venue in the state, this addition establishes the company's presence in the Maryland market, bringing its all-inclusive approach to a historic estate where classic architecture, garden surroundings, and a fresh vision for modern celebrations come together.

To learn more or schedule a private tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Venues/Grey-Rock-Mansion

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 90+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-expands-to-maryland-with-grey-rock-mansion-1245770