A2 Gold Corp: A2gold Completes Initial Target Pente Rc Drilling At Eastside Gold-silver Project

FIVE RC HOLES TOTALING 1,936 METRES TEST THREE PRIORITY STRUCTURAL CORRIDORS; STRONG ALTERATION ENCOUNTERED; ASSAYS PENDING

TONOPAH, Nev., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) is pleased to announce the completion of an initial RC drill program at Target Pente at the Company's flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project ("Eastside" or the "Project") near Tonopah, Nevada.

Target Pente Drill Program

A2Gold has completed RC drilling at Target Pente as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program at Eastside. A total of five RC drill holes were completed for approximately 1,936 metres (Figure 1). The program was designed to test priority structural targets identified through recent geological mapping and interpretation, with a focus on evaluating the potential for high-grade gold-silver mineralization associated with epithermal veins.

The five holes tested all three priority structural corridors identified through surface mapping at Pente. All five holes intersected strong zones of alteration, while two holes testing the same structural corridor also intersected a significant interval of quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia. These geological observations provide important information to support the Company's ongoing evaluation of the Pente system.

Drilling encountered challenging ground conditions that became progressively more difficult as the program advanced. Having tested all three priority structural corridors and obtained valuable geological information, the Company elected to conclude the program after five holes.

Samples from all five completed drill holes have been submitted for assay. Given the significant backlog currently being experienced by assay laboratories, the Company anticipates that complete results may take several months to receive. The Company will evaluate the assay results together with the geological observations from the program to determine the potential for further exploration at Target Pente.

Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented: "We successfully tested all three priority structural corridors identified through our surface mapping at Pente, and the geological observations from the program provide valuable information as we continue to develop our understanding of the system.

Importantly, all five holes encountered strong alteration, while two holes testing the same structural corridor intersected a significant interval of quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia. These observations are particularly encouraging from a geological perspective and will be important in evaluating the potential of the Pente system as we await assay results.

Drilling conditions were difficult and became more challenging as the program advanced. While we completed somewhat fewer metres than originally anticipated, we made the decision to conclude drilling after five holes having tested our priority structural targets and considered the technical challenges and costs associated with continuing. We look forward to receiving the assay results, which will help guide our next steps at Pente."

The Company's exploration strategy at Eastside continues to focus on identifying and testing the high-grade components of the broader epithermal system. Pente represents one of several high-priority exploration targets across the Company's extensive Eastside land package.

Qualified Person

John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A2Gold Corp

A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential.

Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver*, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration.

A2Gold is also supported by a strong shareholder base, including Kinross Gold Corporation, which owns approximately 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

* Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada, prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources, using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au, total 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone, representing 1,090,000 ounces of gold and 8,700,000 ounces of silver, and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area, representing 314,000 ounces of gold, using a gold price of US$1,725/ounce. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

On Behalf of the Board

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated receipt and timing of assay results from the Company's completed drilling program at Target Pente; potential delays in receiving assay results due to laboratory backlogs; the Company's interpretation of geological observations, alteration and hydrothermal breccia encountered during drilling; the potential for high-grade gold-silver mineralization at Target Pente and elsewhere within the Eastside Gold-Silver Project; the Company's evaluation of assay results and geological information; the potential for additional exploration and drilling at Target Pente; and the Company's future exploration plans, objectives and activities at Eastside.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including assumptions regarding laboratory processing times, the accuracy and completeness of geological information, the potential significance of geological features encountered during drilling, the availability of financing, personnel and equipment, and the Company's ability to conduct future exploration activities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in receiving assay results; assay results that do not confirm or support preliminary geological interpretations; the possibility that alteration, hydrothermal breccia or other geological features encountered during drilling may not be associated with economically significant mineralization; difficult ground conditions and other technical or operational challenges associated with drilling; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of potential mineralization; changes in exploration priorities; availability of capital, personnel, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; permitting and regulatory requirements; and other risks inherent in mineral exploration and development.

The Company cautions that geological observations made during drilling, including the presence of alteration and quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia, are not necessarily indicative of economically significant gold or silver mineralization. The significance of these observations will be evaluated in conjunction with the pending assay results and other geological information. There can be no assurance that the assay results will identify significant mineralization or that additional exploration at Target Pente will be warranted or undertaken. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under A2Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp