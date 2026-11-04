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WKN: A0H0YX | ISIN: IL0010952641 | Ticker-Symbol: CMZ
Stuttgart
04.11.26 | 11:46
102,20 Euro
+2,32 % +2,32
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMTEK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMTEK LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,20106,1012:18
103,50104,5012:18
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 12:53 Uhr
41 Leser
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Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026

Q3 record revenues of $161.3 million; Expects revenues of ~$180 million in Q4 2026; Initial outlook of over $800 million in 2027

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $161.3 million, a 21% QoQ increase;
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.1%;
  • GAAP operating income of $39.8 million and non-GAAP operating income of $47.5 million, representing operating margins of 24.7% and 29.5%, respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $42.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $50.3 million; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99; and
  • Strong positive operating cash flow of $71.1 million in the quarter.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management reiterates the guidance it provided in conjunction with its investor and analyst breakfast event held in October. Management expects continued growth in the fourth quarter with revenues of approximately $180 million, representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth and bringing full-year 2026 revenue to approximately $595 million.

As previously announced, management provided initial outlook for 2027 revenue to exceed $800 million, representing growth of approximately 35% over 2026, supported by strong order backlog and sales pipeline.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented: "Our record third-quarter results reflect the exceptional strength of our business and the sustained momentum that continues into the fourth quarter of 2026 and extends well into 2027.

These results further reinforce the key messages we shared at our recent Investor and Analyst Breakfast event. Camtek operates in some of the fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor industry, particularly high-end advanced packaging driven by the rapidly expanding demand for AI.

Since the event, our business momentum continued across all key indicators, further reinforcing our confidence in achieving our business targets."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "For the first time in our history, we have visibility a year ahead giving us confidence in our growth outlook and trajectory."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $161.3 million. This compares to third quarter 2025 revenues of $126.0 million, a year-over-year growth of 28%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $80.6 million (50.0% of revenues), an increase of 28% compared to $63.0 million (50.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $82.3 million (51.1% of revenues), an increase of 27% compared to $64.9 million (51.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.8 million (24.7% of revenues), an increase of 25% compared to $31.8 million (25.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $47.5 million (29.5% of revenues), an increase of 26% compared to $37.6 million (29.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $42.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $53.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $50.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, an increase of 23% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities, as of September 30, 2026, were $877.1 million compared to $815.8 million as of June 30, 2026. During the third quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $71.1 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on November 4, 2026, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A25RpmzhT76YdX-pp3Jrwg

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogeneous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to our future earnings and guidance, the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East; the impact of disruptions to global shipment and supply chain, including but not limited to increased risk and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, and broader impacts on energy and freight markets; the continued demand and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) acquisition related expenses; (iii) restructuring of facilities expenses; and (iv) one-time tax expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




September 30,

December 31,


2026

2025


U.S. Dollars

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

280,647

177,848

Short-term deposits

255,990

411,450

Marketable securities

69,884

78,862

Trade accounts receivable, net

166,239

90,829

Inventories

105,255

112,202

Other current assets

33,733

25,804

Total current assets

911,748

896,995




Marketable securities

270,567

182,941

Long-term inventory

17,790

15,569

Deferred tax asset, net

12,937

12,933

Other assets, net

1,976

1,881

Property, plant and equipment, net

61,497

55,090

Right of use assets, net

9,930

10,017

Intangible assets, net

16,031

10,062

Goodwill

112,737

74,345

Total non-current assets

503,465

362,838

Total assets

1,415,213

1,259,833




Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

59,690

33,676

Other current liabilities

96,091

73,749

Total current liabilities

155,781

107,425




Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net

-

1,261

Other long-term liabilities

15,768

14,311

Convertible notes

489,184

519,833

Total long-term liabilities

504,952

535,405

Total liabilities

660,733

642,830




Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
September 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025;



48,817,615 issued shares at September 30, 2026 and 47,920,509 at
December 31, 2025;



46,725,239 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 45,828,133
at December 31, 2025

181

178

Additional paid-in capital

278,570

231,892

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,702)

287

Retained earnings

484,329

386,544


756,378

618,901

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025)

(1,898)

(1,898)

Total shareholders' equity

754,480

617,003

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,415,213

1,259,833

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands)
















Nine months
ended September 30,

Three months
ended September 30,

Year ended
December 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars








Revenues


416,196

367,948

161,294

125,993

496,072

Cost of revenues


207,963

181,731

80,692

62,951

245,755








Gross profit


208,233

186,217

80,602

63,042

250,317








Operating expenses:







Research and development


48,920

35,289

17,913

13,453

48,345

Selling, general and administrative


64,984

54,409

22,853

17,744

73,769

Total operating expenses


113,904

89,698

40,766

31,197

122,114








Operating income


94,329

96,519

39,836

31,845

128,203








Financial income, net


22,216

16,901

7,090

6,526

25,064

Other expenses


-

(100,932)

-

(100,932)

(100,932)








Income (loss) before income taxes


116,545

12,488

46,926

(62,561)

52,335








Income tax benefit (expense)


(18,760)

2,337

(4,091)

9,380

(1,613)








Net income (loss)


97,785

14,825

42,835

(53,181)

50,722

Earnings (loss) per share information:







Nine months ended
September 30,

Three months

ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025


U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Basic net earnings (loss) per share
(in US dollars)

2.10

0.32

0.92

(1.16)

1.11







Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
(in US dollars)

1.94

0.32

0.84

(1.16)

1.04







Weighted average number of






ordinary shares outstanding:












Basic

46,566

45,655

46,705

45,755

45,703







Diluted

51,462

49,502

51,498

45,755

49,970

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)



Nine Months ended

September 30,

Three Months ended
September 30,

Year ended

December 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025


U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to
Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

97,785

14,825

42,835

(53,181)

50,722

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

4,699

2,268

640

968

2,801

One-time Tax expenses

7,700

-

-

-

-

Restructuring of facilities

1,118

-

1,118

-

-

Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2)

-

88,682

-

88,682

88,682

Share-based compensation

13,696

12,586

5,701

4,383

16,819

Non-GAAP net income

124,998

118,361

50,294

40,852

159,024







Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

2.45

2.42

0.99

0.82

3.26

Gross margin on GAAP basis

50.0 %

50.6 %

50.0 %

50.0 %

50.4 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

208,233

186,217

80,602

63,042

250,317

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

2,812

2,285

1,105

1,065

2,895

Share-based compensation

1,777

2,094

638

750

2,806

Non-GAAP gross profit

212,822

190,596

82,345

64,857

256,018

Non-GAAP gross margin

51.1 %

51.8 %

51.1 %

51.5 %

51.6 %







Reported operating income attributable
to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

94,329

96,519

39,836

31,845

128,203

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

6,586

3,239

1,966

1,383

4,000

Share-based compensation

13,696

12,586

5,701

4,383

16,819

Non-GAAP operating income

114,611

112,344

47,503

37,611

149,022

(1) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $4.7 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million of compensation-related expenses recorded under research and development expenses line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) $2.6 million one-time M&A expenses recorded under G&A line item. (6) $0.8 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.2 million of compensation-related expenses recorded under research and development expenses line item. (3) $0.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.0 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.0 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $1.0 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

(2) During the nine-month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item. (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected]

Camtek Ltd.
P.O.Box 544, Ramat Gabriel Industrial Park
Migdal Ha'Emek 23150, ISRAEL
Tel: +972 (4) 604-8100 Fax: +972 (4) 644-0523
E-Mail: [email protected] Web site: http://www.camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected]

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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