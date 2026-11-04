Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026

Q3 record revenues of $161.3 million; Expects revenues of ~$180 million in Q4 2026; Initial outlook of over $800 million in 2027

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Record revenues of $161.3 million, a 21% QoQ increase;

GAAP gross margin of 50.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.1%;

GAAP operating income of $39.8 million and non-GAAP operating income of $47.5 million, representing operating margins of 24.7% and 29.5%, respectively;

GAAP net income of $42.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $50.3 million; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99; and

Strong positive operating cash flow of $71.1 million in the quarter.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management reiterates the guidance it provided in conjunction with its investor and analyst breakfast event held in October. Management expects continued growth in the fourth quarter with revenues of approximately $180 million, representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth and bringing full-year 2026 revenue to approximately $595 million.

As previously announced, management provided initial outlook for 2027 revenue to exceed $800 million, representing growth of approximately 35% over 2026, supported by strong order backlog and sales pipeline.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented: "Our record third-quarter results reflect the exceptional strength of our business and the sustained momentum that continues into the fourth quarter of 2026 and extends well into 2027.

These results further reinforce the key messages we shared at our recent Investor and Analyst Breakfast event. Camtek operates in some of the fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor industry, particularly high-end advanced packaging driven by the rapidly expanding demand for AI.

Since the event, our business momentum continued across all key indicators, further reinforcing our confidence in achieving our business targets."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "For the first time in our history, we have visibility a year ahead giving us confidence in our growth outlook and trajectory."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $161.3 million. This compares to third quarter 2025 revenues of $126.0 million, a year-over-year growth of 28%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $80.6 million (50.0% of revenues), an increase of 28% compared to $63.0 million (50.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $82.3 million (51.1% of revenues), an increase of 27% compared to $64.9 million (51.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.8 million (24.7% of revenues), an increase of 25% compared to $31.8 million (25.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $47.5 million (29.5% of revenues), an increase of 26% compared to $37.6 million (29.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $42.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $53.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $50.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, an increase of 23% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities, as of September 30, 2026, were $877.1 million compared to $815.8 million as of June 30, 2026. During the third quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $71.1 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on November 4, 2026, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A25RpmzhT76YdX-pp3Jrwg

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogeneous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to our future earnings and guidance, the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East; the impact of disruptions to global shipment and supply chain, including but not limited to increased risk and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, and broader impacts on energy and freight markets; the continued demand and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) acquisition related expenses; (iii) restructuring of facilities expenses; and (iv) one-time tax expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





September 30, December 31,

2026 2025

U.S. Dollars Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 280,647 177,848 Short-term deposits 255,990 411,450 Marketable securities 69,884 78,862 Trade accounts receivable, net 166,239 90,829 Inventories 105,255 112,202 Other current assets 33,733 25,804 Total current assets 911,748 896,995





Marketable securities 270,567 182,941 Long-term inventory 17,790 15,569 Deferred tax asset, net 12,937 12,933 Other assets, net 1,976 1,881 Property, plant and equipment, net 61,497 55,090 Right of use assets, net 9,930 10,017 Intangible assets, net 16,031 10,062 Goodwill 112,737 74,345 Total non-current assets 503,465 362,838 Total assets 1,415,213 1,259,833





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 59,690 33,676 Other current liabilities 96,091 73,749 Total current liabilities 155,781 107,425





Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net - 1,261 Other long-term liabilities 15,768 14,311 Convertible notes 489,184 519,833 Total long-term liabilities 504,952 535,405 Total liabilities 660,733 642,830





Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025;



48,817,615 issued shares at September 30, 2026 and 47,920,509 at

December 31, 2025;



46,725,239 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 45,828,133

at December 31, 2025 181 178 Additional paid-in capital 278,570 231,892 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,702) 287 Retained earnings 484,329 386,544

756,378 618,901 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025) (1,898) (1,898) Total shareholders' equity 754,480 617,003 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,415,213 1,259,833

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands)





























Nine months

ended September 30, Three months

ended September 30, Year ended

December 31,



2026 2025 2026 2025 2025



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars













Revenues

416,196 367,948 161,294 125,993 496,072 Cost of revenues

207,963 181,731 80,692 62,951 245,755













Gross profit

208,233 186,217 80,602 63,042 250,317













Operating expenses:











Research and development

48,920 35,289 17,913 13,453 48,345 Selling, general and administrative

64,984 54,409 22,853 17,744 73,769 Total operating expenses

113,904 89,698 40,766 31,197 122,114













Operating income

94,329 96,519 39,836 31,845 128,203













Financial income, net

22,216 16,901 7,090 6,526 25,064 Other expenses

- (100,932) - (100,932) (100,932)













Income (loss) before income taxes

116,545 12,488 46,926 (62,561) 52,335













Income tax benefit (expense)

(18,760) 2,337 (4,091) 9,380 (1,613)













Net income (loss)

97,785 14,825 42,835 (53,181) 50,722

Earnings (loss) per share information:











Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Basic net earnings (loss) per share

(in US dollars) 2.10 0.32 0.92 (1.16) 1.11











Diluted net earnings (loss) per share

(in US dollars) 1.94 0.32 0.84 (1.16) 1.04











Weighted average number of









ordinary shares outstanding:





















Basic 46,566 45,655 46,705 45,755 45,703











Diluted 51,462 49,502 51,498 45,755 49,970

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)



Nine Months ended September 30, Three Months ended

September 30, Year ended December 31,

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 97,785 14,825 42,835 (53,181) 50,722 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 4,699 2,268 640 968 2,801 One-time Tax expenses 7,700 - - - - Restructuring of facilities 1,118 - 1,118 - - Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2) - 88,682 - 88,682 88,682 Share-based compensation 13,696 12,586 5,701 4,383 16,819 Non-GAAP net income 124,998 118,361 50,294 40,852 159,024











Non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.45 2.42 0.99 0.82 3.26 Gross margin on GAAP basis 50.0 % 50.6 % 50.0 % 50.0 % 50.4 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 208,233 186,217 80,602 63,042 250,317 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 2,812 2,285 1,105 1,065 2,895 Share-based compensation 1,777 2,094 638 750 2,806 Non-GAAP gross profit 212,822 190,596 82,345 64,857 256,018 Non-GAAP gross margin 51.1 % 51.8 % 51.1 % 51.5 % 51.6 %











Reported operating income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 94,329 96,519 39,836 31,845 128,203 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 6,586 3,239 1,966 1,383 4,000 Share-based compensation 13,696 12,586 5,701 4,383 16,819 Non-GAAP operating income 114,611 112,344 47,503 37,611 149,022

(1) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $4.7 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million of compensation-related expenses recorded under research and development expenses line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) $2.6 million one-time M&A expenses recorded under G&A line item. (6) $0.8 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.2 million of compensation-related expenses recorded under research and development expenses line item. (3) $0.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.0 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.0 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $1.0 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

(2) During the nine-month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item. (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected]

Camtek Ltd.

P.O.Box 544, Ramat Gabriel Industrial Park

Migdal Ha'Emek 23150, ISRAEL

Tel: +972 (4) 604-8100 Fax: +972 (4) 644-0523

E-Mail: [email protected] Web site: http://www.camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.