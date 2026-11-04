Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 2026 Media Spend of $1.2 Billion, up 9%

Expands Performance CTV Capabilities Across Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2026

2025

YoY

Change 2026

2025

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $416

$470

(11) % $1,269

$1,404

(10) % Gross Profit $208

$256

(19) % $653

$752

(13) % Net Income $6

$40

(85) % $26

$103

(74) % Gross Profit margin 50 %

55 %

(5)ppt 51 %

54 %

(3) ppt Diluted EPS $0.11

$0.70

(84) % $0.49

$1.75

(72) % Cash from operating activities $57

$90

(36) % $125

$151

(17) % Cash and cash equivalents $275

$255

8 % $275

$255

8 %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $240

$288

(17) % $746

$845

(12) % Adjusted EBITDA $65

$105

(39) % $203

$287

(29) % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.43

$1.31

(67) % $1.96

$3.32

(41) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $21

$67

(69) % $-

$76

(100) % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 33 %

64 %

(31)ppt - %

27 %

(27) ppt

"Despite near-term headwinds, we are making tangible progress across our business, with momentum in newer channels and a growing pipeline of opportunities," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "As we sharpen execution and operate with greater discipline, we remain focused on capturing the opportunities ahead and creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

Operating Highlights

Criteo's media spend 2 was $4.6 billion in the last 12 months and $1.2 billion in Q3 2026, up 9% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

was $4.6 billion in the last 12 months and $1.2 billion in Q3 2026, up 9% year-over-year at constant currency . Criteo expands its Performance Connected TV capabilities beyond the U.S., starting with Brazil and Mexico by year-end 2026, followed by Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, and select additional markets in 2027.

Criteo became OpenAI's first advertising technology partner in March 2026, enabling thousands of brands to advertise on ChatGPT; the offering is now available in 89 countries.

We expanded Retail Media adoption across approximately 4,700 brands and grew our retail network with new partners, including Notino in EMEA, El Puerto de Liverpool in Mexico, ONIGO in Japan, Adore Beauty in Australia, and PayU in India.

Criteo is working to bring sponsored products into AI-powered conversational search with THG Ingenuity, creating new discovery and monetization opportunities.

Criteo earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the commerce media supply-side platform category.

The Company deployed $65 million of capital for share repurchases in the first nine months of 2026, including $4 million in the third quarter.

Criteo's transfer of legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States is expected to be completed on January 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions.

Criteo appointed former Google and Microsoft executive Jianchang "JC" Mao to its Board of Directors as an independent director.









1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients. 3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q3 2026 was $416 million, gross profit was $208 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $240 million. Net income for Q3 2026 was $6 million, representing $0.11 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2026 was $65 million, and adjusted net income was $21 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43. As reported, revenue for Q3 decreased (11)%, gross profit decreased (19)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (17)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q3 2026 decreased (10)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (15)%. Cash flow from operating activities was $57 million in Q3 2026 and Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3 2026. As of September 30, 2026, we had $326 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Connor McGogney, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We maintained cost discipline in the third quarter while investing in our growth priorities, and we see further opportunities to improve efficiency. I am confident in our ability to translate Criteo's strengths into more consistent growth, stronger operating leverage and greater shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased (11)% year-over-year in Q3 2026, or decreased (10)% at constant currency, to $416 million (Q3 2025: $470 million). Gross profit decreased (19)% year-over-year in Q3 2026 to $208 million (Q3 2025: $256 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 50% (Q3 2025: 55%). Contribution ex-TAC in the third quarter decreased (17)% year-over-year, or decreased (15)% at constant currency, to $240 million (Q3 2025: $288 million).

Retail Media revenue decreased (23)%, or (22)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (23)%, or (23)% at constant currency, reflecting a $20 million headwind from previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by solid growth across the broader retail partner base. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 10% in Q3 across the underlying client base, as expected given tougher year-over-year comparisons.

Performance Media revenue decreased (9)%, or decreased (8)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (15)%, or decreased (13)% at constant currency, primarily reflecting soft performance in Commerce Growth.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $6 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: net income: $40 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $6 million, or $0.11 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2025: net income allocated to shareholders of $38 million, or $0.70 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $21 million, or $0.43 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2025: $70 million, or $1.31 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million (Q3 2025: $105 million), reflecting lower Contribution ex-TAC due to softness in Performance Media and the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by lower employee costs and lower share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 27% (Q3 2025: 36%).

Operating expenses decreased (9)% year-over-year to $187 million (Q3 2025: $205 million), primarily reflecting disciplined resource allocation, productivity gains, lower share-based compensation, and a lower bonus accrual, partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased (3)% year-over-year to $153 million (Q3 2025: $158 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities was $57 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: $90 million).

Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: $67 million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $134 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $326 million, a $(63) million decrease compared to December 31, 2025, after spending $65 million on share repurchases in the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $788 million, including $275 million of cash and cash equivalents, $51 million of marketable securities and $462 million available through its revolving credit facility.

2026 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of November 4, 2026.

Fiscal year 2026 guidance:

We continue to expect Contribution ex-TAC to decrease -12% to -10% year-over-year at constant currency.

We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30% of Contribution ex-TAC.

Fourth quarter 2026 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $292 million and $298 million, or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $111 million.

The Company's fourth quarter 2026 guidance reflects the impact of previously communicated scope changes in Retail Media.

Foreign exchange is expected to be a greater headwind in the fourth quarter 2026 than reflected in our prior guidance, as exchange rates have become less favorable over the past three months. The above guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.87, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 159, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.75, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,441 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.16.

The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the last quarter of 2026.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include projected financial results for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2026, statements regarding our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, plans, objectives, future performance and business, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, including our use and expected use of AI; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments; whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the completed redomiciliation from France to Luxembourg (the "Conversion") and the proposed transfer of our legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States via the cross-border merger (the "U.S. Merger") of the Company with and into Criteo Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("U.S. Criteo"), materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding our international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions or policies and related uncertainties (such as the imposition and enforceability of tariffs); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the U.S. Merger; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the U.S. Merger; the U.S. Merger not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; failure to maintain the listing of our shares on Nasdaq or failure to list our stock on the New York Stock Exchange following the U.S. Merger or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion or the U.S. Merger, including the failure to achieve broader inclusion in major U.S. stock indices; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity; changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg or the United States; the delay or abandonment of the U.S. Merger; costs or taxes related to the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, as amended, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2026, as amended, by a subsidiary of the Company in connection with the U.S. Merger, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the U.S. Merger, U.S. Criteo filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that includes a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting of Criteo's shareholders to approve the U.S. Merger and related proposals and also constitutes a preliminary prospectus of U.S. Criteo. After the Registration Statement on Form S-4 is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant documents will be made available to Criteo's shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the U.S. Merger and related proposals as will be set forth in the proxy statement / prospectus. Criteo and U.S. Criteo may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the U.S. Merger. This press release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement / prospectus or any other document that Criteo or U.S. Criteo may file with the SEC with respect to the U.S. Merger (in each case, if and when available). The definitive proxy statement / prospectus will be made available to Criteo's shareholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CRITEO, U.S. CRITEO AND THE U.S. MERGER. Shareholders will be able to obtain copies of these materials (if and when they are available) and other documents containing important information about Criteo, U.S. Criteo and the U.S. Merger, once such documents are filed with the SEC, free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Criteo are made available free of charge on Criteo's investor relations website at criteo.investorroom.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the U.S. Merger or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in the Solicitation

Criteo and its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Criteo's shareholders in connection with the U.S. Merger. Information about Criteo's directors and executive officers is set forth in the proxy statement for Criteo's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant materials regarding the U.S. Merger to be filed with the SEC if and when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above in "Additional Information and Where to Find It" if and when they become available.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, November 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 800 836 8184

International: +1 646 357 8785

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Melanie Dambre, m.dambre@criteo.com

Public Relations

Amanda Echavarri, a.echavarri@criteo.com

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,841

$ 342,038 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 14.3 million and $ 25.9 million at

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 454,203

582,102 Income taxes 18,472

14,233 Other taxes 49,169

57,050 Marketable securities - current portion 27,976

23,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,370

53,210 Total current assets 885,031

1,071,875 Property and equipment, net 196,946

139,330 Intangible assets, net 138,740

151,853 Goodwill 531,193

535,761 Right of use assets - operating leases 134,615

134,205 Marketable securities - noncurrent portion 22,710

23,500 Noncurrent financial assets 8,018

8,314 Deferred tax assets 76,531

90,689 Other noncurrent assets 41,081

45,680 Total noncurrent assets 1,149,834

1,129,332 Total assets $ 2,034,865

$ 2,201,207







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Trade payables $ 464,516

$ 566,046 Contingencies - current portion 9,474

9,229 Income taxes 1,729

27,528 Financial liabilities - current portion 8,545

11,360 Lease liability - operating - current portion 37,840

33,085 Other taxes 15,954

14,713 Employee - related payables 75,686

114,416 Other current liabilities 74,851

68,277 Total current liabilities 688,595

844,654 Deferred tax liabilities 5,116

5,285 Defined benefit plans 5,477

5,707 Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion 99,487

105,277 Contingencies - noncurrent portion 23,614

22,729 Other noncurrent liabilities 29,952

31,826 Total noncurrent liabilities 163,646

170,824 Total liabilities 852,241

1,015,478







Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, €0.025 par value; 54,601,775 and 55,659,895 shares

authorized; 49,228,895 and 55,659,895 shares issued; and 49,064,782 and

51,151,866 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively. 1,687

1,871 Treasury stock, 164,113 and 4,508,029 shares at cost as of September 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively. (3,520)

(120,853) Additional paid-in capital 692,429

706,321 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,669)

(68,879) Retained earnings 530,188

630,750 Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A. 1,144,115

1,149,210 Noncontrolling interests 38,509

36,519 Total shareholders' equity 1,182,624

1,185,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,034,865

$ 2,201,207

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Revenue

$ 416,469

$ 469,660

$ 1,269,126

$ 1,403,765

















Cost of revenue















Traffic acquisition cost

176,108

181,526

522,924

559,190 Other cost of revenue

32,696

31,651

93,581

92,598

















Gross profit

207,665

256,483

652,621

751,977

















Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

57,205

67,678

198,833

208,037 Sales and operations expenses

87,229

86,995

270,269

284,099 General and administrative expenses

42,278

50,181

137,158

129,590 Total operating expenses

186,712

204,854

606,260

621,726 Income from operations

20,953

51,629

46,361

130,251 Financial and other income (expense)

1,069

(21)

3,261

480 Income before taxes

22,022

51,608

49,622

130,731 Provision for income taxes

15,892

11,531

23,161

27,723 Net income

$ 6,130

$ 40,077

$ 26,461

$ 103,008

















Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 5,578

$ 37,782

$ 24,585

$ 96,960 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

$ 552

$ 2,295

$ 1,876

$ 6,048

















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share

amounts:















Basic

48,867,420

52,565,601

49,620,440

53,170,066 Diluted

49,795,181

53,760,200

50,428,024

55,356,346

















Net income allocated to shareholders per share:















Basic

$ 0.11

$ 0.72

$ 0.50

$ 1.82 Diluted

$ 0.11

$ 0.70

$ 0.49

$ 1.75

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 6,130

$ 40,077

$ 26,461

$ 103,008 Noncash and nonoperating items

36,676

42,751

102,812

113,619 - Amortization and provisions

26,402

36,634

78,442

97,119 - Equity awards compensation expense

9,329

14,843

39,057

52,037 - Loss (gain) on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets

178

(100)

(523)

(59) - Change in uncertain tax positions

(19)

710

503

421 - Change in deferred taxes

8,717

10,952

14,017

23,387 - Change in income taxes

(8,329)

(20,294)

(29,936)

(64,489) - Other

398

6

1,252

5,203 Changes in assets and liabilities:

14,136

6,772

(3,825)

(66,083) - Trade receivables

4,343

100,347

134,624

261,726 - Trade payables

4,928

(96,472)

(96,023)

(299,713) - Other assets

10,609

(7,123)

(4,720)

5,325 - Other liabilities

(5,940)

11,038

(38,341)

(31,890) - Operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

196

(1,018)

635

(1,531) Net cash provided by operating activities

56,942

89,600

125,448

150,544 Cash flows from investing activities















Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(35,849)

(22,968)

(126,937)

(75,310) Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment

-

710

1,063

1,079 Purchases of investment securities

(5,482)

(5,781)

(22,801)

(23,179) Maturities and sales of investment securities

5,488

641

17,161

28,287 Net cash used in investing activities

(35,843)

(27,398)

(131,514)

(69,123) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-

-

-

1,897 Repurchase of treasury stocks

(4,098)

(10,948)

(65,420)

(115,444) Change in other financing activities

(545)

(290)

(1,185)

(834) Net cash used in financing activities

(4,643)

(11,238)

(66,605)

(114,381) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

6,715

(1,653)

5,824

(2,648) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

23,171

49,311

(66,847)

(35,608) Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

252,341

206,024

342,359

290,943 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 275,512

$ 255,335

$ 275,512

$ 255,335

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

consolidated statement of financial position















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 274,841

$ 255,014

$ 274,841

$ 255,014 Restricted cash, included in other current assets

$ 671

$ 321

$ 671

$ 321 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 275,512

$ 255,335

$ 275,512

$ 255,335

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (16,335)

$ (20,163)

$ (35,154)

$ (68,404) Cash paid for interest

$ (662)

$ (381)

$ (1,656)

$ (969) Noncash investing and financing activities















Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables

$ 27,715

$ 10,552

$ 27,715

$ 10,552

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 56,942

$ 89,600

$ 125,448

$ 150,544 Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(35,849)

(22,968)

(126,937)

(75,310) Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment

-

710

1,063

1,079 FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 21,093

$ 67,342

$ (426)

$ 76,313

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition and disposition of intangible assets, property and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2026

2025

2026 2025













Gross Profit 207,665

256,483

652,621 751,977













Other Cost of Revenue 32,696

31,651

93,581 92,598













Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 240,361

$ 288,134

$ 746,202 $ 844,575

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, Segment

2026

2025

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(2)

2026

2025

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(2) Revenue































Retail Media

$ 51,917

$ 67,114

(23) %

(22) %

$ 141,095

$ 187,525

(25) %

(25) % Performance Media

364,552

402,546

(9) %

(8) %

1,128,031

1,216,240

(7) %

(8) % Total

416,469

469,660

(11) %

(10) %

1,269,126

1,403,765

(10) %

(10) %

































Contribution ex-TAC































Retail Media

50,939

66,265

(23) %

(23) %

138,696

185,064

(25) %

(25) % Performance Media

189,422

221,869

(15) %

(13) %

607,506

659,511

(8) %

(8) % Total (1)

$ 240,361

$ 288,134

(17) %

(15) %

$ 746,202

$ 844,575

(12) %

(12) %

(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric. (2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

YoY Change

2026

2025

YoY Change Net income

$ 6,130

$ 40,077

(85) %

$ 26,461

$ 103,008

(74) % Adjustments:























Financial expense (income)

(1,069)

21

NM

(3,261)

(131)

NM Provision for income taxes

15,892

11,531

38 %

23,161

27,723

(16) % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

9,128

15,071

(39) %

39,576

52,494

(25) % Pension service costs

195

205

(5) %

589

583

1 % Depreciation and amortization expense

28,815

29,771

(3) %

88,763

91,228

(3) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

5,417

6,904

(22) %

25,467

9,331

173 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

-

1,500

(100) %

1,950

2,372

(18) % Total net adjustments

58,378

65,003

(10) %

176,245

183,600

(4) % Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 64,508

$ 105,080

(39) %

$ 202,706

$ 286,608

(29) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

YoY

Change

2026

2025

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ 57,205

$ 67,678

(15) %

$ 198,833

$ 208,037

(4) % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

(1,261)

5,868

(121) %

9,631

15,600

(38) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

17,133

19,045

(10) %

57,735

61,457

(6) % Pension service costs

114

112

2 %

346

322

7 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

408

399

2 %

1,103

488

126 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events

-

-

NM

-

872

(100) % Non-GAAP - Research and Development expenses

40,811

42,254

(3) %

130,018

129,298

1 % Sales and Operations expenses

87,229

86,995

- %

270,269

284,099

(5) % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

4,696

1,415

232 %

10,375

14,190

(27) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

1,673

3,598

(54) %

3,713

10,511

(65) % Pension service costs

21

28

(25) %

62

76

(18) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

351

35

904 %

5,553

89

NM Non-GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

80,488

81,919

(2) %

250,566

259,233

(3) % General and Administrative expenses

42,278

50,181

(16) %

137,158

129,590

6 % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

5,693

7,788

(27) %

19,570

22,704

(14) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

341

381

(10) %

1,050

1,064

(1) % Pension service costs

60

65

(8) %

181

185

(2) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,658

6,470

(28) %

18,811

8,754

115 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

-

1,500

(100) %

1,950

1,500

30 % Non-GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

31,526

33,977

(7) %

95,596

95,383

- % Total Operating expenses

186,712

204,854

(9) %

606,260

621,726

(2) % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

9,128

15,071

(39) %

39,576

52,494

(25) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

19,147

23,024

(17) %

62,498

73,032

(14) % Pension service costs

195

205

(5) %

589

583

1 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

5,417

6,904

(22) %

25,467

9,331

173 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

-

1,500

(100) %

1,950

2,372

(18) % Total Non-GAAP Operating expenses (3)

152,825

$ 158,150

(3) %

$ 476,180

$ 483,914

(2) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

YoY

Change

2026

2025

YoY

Change

























Net income

$ 6,130

$ 40,077

(85) %

$ 26,461

$ 103,008

(74) % Adjustments:























Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

9,128

15,071

(39) %

39,576

52,494

(25) % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,375

9,896

(76) %

15,671

28,531

(45) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

5,417

6,904

(22) %

25,467

9,331

173 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

-

1,500

(100) %

1,950

2,372

(18) % Tax impact of the above adjustments (3)

(1,644)

(3,144)

48 %

(10,074)

(11,813)

15 % Total net adjustments

15,276

30,227

(49) %

72,590

80,915

(10) % Adjusted net income (4)

$ 21,406

$ 70,304

(70) %

$ 99,051

$ 183,923

(46) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

48,867,420

52,565,601





49,620,440

53,170,066



- Diluted

49,795,181

53,760,200





50,428,024

55,356,346





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.44

$ 1.34

(67) %

$ 2.00

$ 3.46

(42) % - Diluted

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

(67) %

$ 1.96

$ 3.32

(41) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates. (4) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (1) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

YoY Change

2026

2025

YoY Change

























Gross Profit as reported

$ 207,665

$ 256,483

(19) %

$ 652,621

$ 751,977

(13) %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

32,696

31,651

3 %

93,581

92,598

1 %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

240,361

288,134

(17) %

746,202

844,575

(12) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other

currencies

4,273

-





(3,960)

-



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

244,634

288,134

(15) %

742,242

844,575

(12) %

























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

176,108

181,526

(3) %

522,924

559,190

(6) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other

currencies

2,707

-





(2,241)

-



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

178,815

181,526

(1) %

520,683

559,190

(7) %

























Revenue as reported

416,469

469,660

(11) %

1,269,126

1,403,765

(10) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other

currencies

6,981

-





(6,201)

-



Revenue at constant currency

$ 423,450

$ 469,660

(10) %

$ 1,262,925

$ 1,403,765

(10) %

(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



2026

2025 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

51,151,866

54,277,422 Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period

(1,531,426)

(1,107,356) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

49,620,440

53,170,066 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method

807,584

2,186,280 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

50,428,024

55,356,346









Shares issued as at September 30, before Treasury stocks

49,228,895

57,854,895 Treasury stocks as of September 30,

(164,113)

(5,305,737) Shares outstanding as of September 30, after Treasury stocks

49,064,782

52,549,158

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024























Clients (2) % - % 16,703 16,752 16,528 16,786 16,977 17,142 17,084 17,269 17,162























Revenue (11) % (3) % 416,469 428,018 424,639 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 Americas (14) % (1) % 173,986 175,983 158,629 241,987 201,978 199,797 192,908 274,620 206,816 EMEA (9) % (7) % 159,190 171,349 175,330 202,901 174,335 185,955 164,861 183,372 161,745 APAC (11) % 3 % 83,293 80,686 90,680 96,248 93,347 96,919 93,665 95,043 90,331























Revenue (11) % (3) % 416,469 428,018 424,639 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 Retail Media (23) % 8 % 51,917 47,907 41,271 76,347 67,114 60,913 59,498 91,889 60,765 Performance Media (9) % (4) % 364,552 380,111 383,368 464,789 402,546 421,758 391,936 461,146 398,127























TAC (3) % 2 % 176,108 172,545 174,271 211,094 181,526 190,602 187,062 218,636 192,789 Retail Media 15 % 32 % 978 739 682 1,727 849 904 708 1,661 1,182 Performance Media (3) % 2 % 175,130 171,806 173,589 209,367 180,677 189,698 186,354 216,975 191,607























Contribution ex-TAC (1) (17) % (6) % 240,361 255,473 250,368 330,042 288,134 292,069 264,372 334,399 266,103 Retail Media (23) % 8 % 50,939 47,168 40,589 74,620 66,265 60,009 58,790 90,228 59,583 Performance Media (15) % (9) % 189,422 208,305 209,779 255,422 221,869 232,060 205,582 244,171 206,520























Cash flow from (used

for) operating activities (36) % 181 % 56,942 20,299 48,207 160,688 89,600 (1,397) 62,341 169,454 57,503























Capital expenditures 61 % (38) % 35,849 57,818 32,207 26,495 22,258 34,882 17,091 23,394 18,899























Net cash position 8 % 9 % 275,512 252,341 320,302 342,359 255,335 206,024 286,171 290,943 283,990























Headcount (4) % (1) % 3,504 3,543 3,553 3,649 3,650 3,621 3,533 3,507 3,504























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) (6) days 0 days 58 58 60 57 64 65 68 62 65

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

SOURCE Criteo Corp