Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 2026 Media Spend of $1.2 Billion, up 9%
Expands Performance CTV Capabilities Across Global Markets
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
YoY
2026
2025
YoY Change
(in millions, except EPS data)
GAAP Results
Revenue
$416
$470
(11) %
$1,269
$1,404
(10) %
Gross Profit
$208
$256
(19) %
$653
$752
(13) %
Net Income
$6
$40
(85) %
$26
$103
(74) %
Gross Profit margin
50 %
55 %
(5)ppt
51 %
54 %
(3) ppt
Diluted EPS
$0.11
$0.70
(84) %
$0.49
$1.75
(72) %
Cash from operating activities
$57
$90
(36) %
$125
$151
(17) %
Cash and cash equivalents
$275
$255
8 %
$275
$255
8 %
Non-GAAP Results1
Contribution ex-TAC
$240
$288
(17) %
$746
$845
(12) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$65
$105
(39) %
$203
$287
(29) %
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.43
$1.31
(67) %
$1.96
$3.32
(41) %
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
$21
$67
(69) %
$-
$76
(100) %
FCF / Adjusted EBITDA
33 %
64 %
(31)ppt
- %
27 %
(27) ppt
"Despite near-term headwinds, we are making tangible progress across our business, with momentum in newer channels and a growing pipeline of opportunities," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "As we sharpen execution and operate with greater discipline, we remain focused on capturing the opportunities ahead and creating sustainable value for our shareholders."
Operating Highlights
- Criteo's media spend2 was $4.6 billion in the last 12 months and $1.2 billion in Q3 2026, up 9% year-over-year at constant currency3.
- Criteo expands its Performance Connected TV capabilities beyond the U.S., starting with Brazil and Mexico by year-end 2026, followed by Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, and select additional markets in 2027.
- Criteo became OpenAI's first advertising technology partner in March 2026, enabling thousands of brands to advertise on ChatGPT; the offering is now available in 89 countries.
- We expanded Retail Media adoption across approximately 4,700 brands and grew our retail network with new partners, including Notino in EMEA, El Puerto de Liverpool in Mexico, ONIGO in Japan, Adore Beauty in Australia, and PayU in India.
- Criteo is working to bring sponsored products into AI-powered conversational search with THG Ingenuity, creating new discovery and monetization opportunities.
- Criteo earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the commerce media supply-side platform category.
- The Company deployed $65 million of capital for share repurchases in the first nine months of 2026, including $4 million in the third quarter.
- Criteo's transfer of legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States is expected to be completed on January 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions.
- Criteo appointed former Google and Microsoft executive Jianchang "JC" Mao to its Board of Directors as an independent director.
1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
2 Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients.
3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
Financial Summary
Revenue for Q3 2026 was $416 million, gross profit was $208 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $240 million. Net income for Q3 2026 was $6 million, representing $0.11 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2026 was $65 million, and adjusted net income was $21 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43. As reported, revenue for Q3 decreased (11)%, gross profit decreased (19)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (17)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q3 2026 decreased (10)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (15)%. Cash flow from operating activities was $57 million in Q3 2026 and Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3 2026. As of September 30, 2026, we had $326 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.
Connor McGogney, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We maintained cost discipline in the third quarter while investing in our growth priorities, and we see further opportunities to improve efficiency. I am confident in our ability to translate Criteo's strengths into more consistent growth, stronger operating leverage and greater shareholder value."
Third Quarter 2026 Results
Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC
Revenue decreased (11)% year-over-year in Q3 2026, or decreased (10)% at constant currency, to $416 million (Q3 2025: $470 million). Gross profit decreased (19)% year-over-year in Q3 2026 to $208 million (Q3 2025: $256 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 50% (Q3 2025: 55%). Contribution ex-TAC in the third quarter decreased (17)% year-over-year, or decreased (15)% at constant currency, to $240 million (Q3 2025: $288 million).
- Retail Media revenue decreased (23)%, or (22)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (23)%, or (23)% at constant currency, reflecting a $20 million headwind from previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by solid growth across the broader retail partner base. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 10% in Q3 across the underlying client base, as expected given tougher year-over-year comparisons.
- Performance Media revenue decreased (9)%, or decreased (8)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (15)%, or decreased (13)% at constant currency, primarily reflecting soft performance in Commerce Growth.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $6 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: net income: $40 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $6 million, or $0.11 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2025: net income allocated to shareholders of $38 million, or $0.70 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $21 million, or $0.43 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2025: $70 million, or $1.31 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million (Q3 2025: $105 million), reflecting lower Contribution ex-TAC due to softness in Performance Media and the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by lower employee costs and lower share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 27% (Q3 2025: 36%).
Operating expenses decreased (9)% year-over-year to $187 million (Q3 2025: $205 million), primarily reflecting disciplined resource allocation, productivity gains, lower share-based compensation, and a lower bonus accrual, partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased (3)% year-over-year to $153 million (Q3 2025: $158 million).
Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position
Cash flow from operating activities was $57 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: $90 million).
Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: $67 million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $134 million.
Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $326 million, a $(63) million decrease compared to December 31, 2025, after spending $65 million on share repurchases in the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $788 million, including $275 million of cash and cash equivalents, $51 million of marketable securities and $462 million available through its revolving credit facility.
2026 Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of November 4, 2026.
Fiscal year 2026 guidance:
- We continue to expect Contribution ex-TAC to decrease -12% to -10% year-over-year at constant currency.
- We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30% of Contribution ex-TAC.
Fourth quarter 2026 guidance:
- We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $292 million and $298 million, or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency.
- We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $111 million.
The Company's fourth quarter 2026 guidance reflects the impact of previously communicated scope changes in Retail Media.
Foreign exchange is expected to be a greater headwind in the fourth quarter 2026 than reflected in our prior guidance, as exchange rates have become less favorable over the past three months. The above guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.87, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 159, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.75, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,441 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.16.
The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the last quarter of 2026.
Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include projected financial results for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2026, statements regarding our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, plans, objectives, future performance and business, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, including our use and expected use of AI; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments; whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the completed redomiciliation from France to Luxembourg (the "Conversion") and the proposed transfer of our legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States via the cross-border merger (the "U.S. Merger") of the Company with and into Criteo Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("U.S. Criteo"), materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding our international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions or policies and related uncertainties (such as the imposition and enforceability of tariffs); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the U.S. Merger; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the U.S. Merger; the U.S. Merger not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; failure to maintain the listing of our shares on Nasdaq or failure to list our stock on the New York Stock Exchange following the U.S. Merger or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion or the U.S. Merger, including the failure to achieve broader inclusion in major U.S. stock indices; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity; changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg or the United States; the delay or abandonment of the U.S. Merger; costs or taxes related to the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, as amended, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2026, as amended, by a subsidiary of the Company in connection with the U.S. Merger, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.
Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the U.S. Merger, U.S. Criteo filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that includes a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting of Criteo's shareholders to approve the U.S. Merger and related proposals and also constitutes a preliminary prospectus of U.S. Criteo. After the Registration Statement on Form S-4 is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant documents will be made available to Criteo's shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the U.S. Merger and related proposals as will be set forth in the proxy statement / prospectus. Criteo and U.S. Criteo may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the U.S. Merger. This press release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement / prospectus or any other document that Criteo or U.S. Criteo may file with the SEC with respect to the U.S. Merger (in each case, if and when available). The definitive proxy statement / prospectus will be made available to Criteo's shareholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CRITEO, U.S. CRITEO AND THE U.S. MERGER. Shareholders will be able to obtain copies of these materials (if and when they are available) and other documents containing important information about Criteo, U.S. Criteo and the U.S. Merger, once such documents are filed with the SEC, free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Criteo are made available free of charge on Criteo's investor relations website at criteo.investorroom.com.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the U.S. Merger or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
Participants in the Solicitation
Criteo and its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Criteo's shareholders in connection with the U.S. Merger. Information about Criteo's directors and executive officers is set forth in the proxy statement for Criteo's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant materials regarding the U.S. Merger to be filed with the SEC if and when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above in "Additional Information and Where to Find It" if and when they become available.
Conference Call Information
Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, November 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.
- United States: +1 800 836 8184
- International: +1 646 357 8785
Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
Contacts
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Melanie Dambre, m.dambre@criteo.com
Public Relations
Amanda Echavarri, a.echavarri@criteo.com
Financial information to follow
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 274,841
$ 342,038
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 14.3 million and $ 25.9 million at
454,203
582,102
Income taxes
18,472
14,233
Other taxes
49,169
57,050
Marketable securities - current portion
27,976
23,242
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
60,370
53,210
Total current assets
885,031
1,071,875
Property and equipment, net
196,946
139,330
Intangible assets, net
138,740
151,853
Goodwill
531,193
535,761
Right of use assets - operating leases
134,615
134,205
Marketable securities - noncurrent portion
22,710
23,500
Noncurrent financial assets
8,018
8,314
Deferred tax assets
76,531
90,689
Other noncurrent assets
41,081
45,680
Total noncurrent assets
1,149,834
1,129,332
Total assets
$ 2,034,865
$ 2,201,207
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 464,516
$ 566,046
Contingencies - current portion
9,474
9,229
Income taxes
1,729
27,528
Financial liabilities - current portion
8,545
11,360
Lease liability - operating - current portion
37,840
33,085
Other taxes
15,954
14,713
Employee - related payables
75,686
114,416
Other current liabilities
74,851
68,277
Total current liabilities
688,595
844,654
Deferred tax liabilities
5,116
5,285
Defined benefit plans
5,477
5,707
Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion
99,487
105,277
Contingencies - noncurrent portion
23,614
22,729
Other noncurrent liabilities
29,952
31,826
Total noncurrent liabilities
163,646
170,824
Total liabilities
852,241
1,015,478
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, €0.025 par value; 54,601,775 and 55,659,895 shares
1,687
1,871
Treasury stock, 164,113 and 4,508,029 shares at cost as of September 30, 2026
(3,520)
(120,853)
Additional paid-in capital
692,429
706,321
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(76,669)
(68,879)
Retained earnings
530,188
630,750
Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A.
1,144,115
1,149,210
Noncontrolling interests
38,509
36,519
Total shareholders' equity
1,182,624
1,185,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,034,865
$ 2,201,207
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$ 416,469
$ 469,660
$ 1,269,126
$ 1,403,765
Cost of revenue
Traffic acquisition cost
176,108
181,526
522,924
559,190
Other cost of revenue
32,696
31,651
93,581
92,598
Gross profit
207,665
256,483
652,621
751,977
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
57,205
67,678
198,833
208,037
Sales and operations expenses
87,229
86,995
270,269
284,099
General and administrative expenses
42,278
50,181
137,158
129,590
Total operating expenses
186,712
204,854
606,260
621,726
Income from operations
20,953
51,629
46,361
130,251
Financial and other income (expense)
1,069
(21)
3,261
480
Income before taxes
22,022
51,608
49,622
130,731
Provision for income taxes
15,892
11,531
23,161
27,723
Net income
$ 6,130
$ 40,077
$ 26,461
$ 103,008
Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
$ 5,578
$ 37,782
$ 24,585
$ 96,960
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ 552
$ 2,295
$ 1,876
$ 6,048
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share
Basic
48,867,420
52,565,601
49,620,440
53,170,066
Diluted
49,795,181
53,760,200
50,428,024
55,356,346
Net income allocated to shareholders per share:
Basic
$ 0.11
$ 0.72
$ 0.50
$ 1.82
Diluted
$ 0.11
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 1.75
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 6,130
$ 40,077
$ 26,461
$ 103,008
Noncash and nonoperating items
36,676
42,751
102,812
113,619
- Amortization and provisions
26,402
36,634
78,442
97,119
- Equity awards compensation expense
9,329
14,843
39,057
52,037
- Loss (gain) on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets
178
(100)
(523)
(59)
- Change in uncertain tax positions
(19)
710
503
421
- Change in deferred taxes
8,717
10,952
14,017
23,387
- Change in income taxes
(8,329)
(20,294)
(29,936)
(64,489)
- Other
398
6
1,252
5,203
Changes in assets and liabilities:
14,136
6,772
(3,825)
(66,083)
- Trade receivables
4,343
100,347
134,624
261,726
- Trade payables
4,928
(96,472)
(96,023)
(299,713)
- Other assets
10,609
(7,123)
(4,720)
5,325
- Other liabilities
(5,940)
11,038
(38,341)
(31,890)
- Operating lease liabilities and right of use assets
196
(1,018)
635
(1,531)
Net cash provided by operating activities
56,942
89,600
125,448
150,544
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment
(35,849)
(22,968)
(126,937)
(75,310)
Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment
-
710
1,063
1,079
Purchases of investment securities
(5,482)
(5,781)
(22,801)
(23,179)
Maturities and sales of investment securities
5,488
641
17,161
28,287
Net cash used in investing activities
(35,843)
(27,398)
(131,514)
(69,123)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
-
-
1,897
Repurchase of treasury stocks
(4,098)
(10,948)
(65,420)
(115,444)
Change in other financing activities
(545)
(290)
(1,185)
(834)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,643)
(11,238)
(66,605)
(114,381)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
6,715
(1,653)
5,824
(2,648)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
23,171
49,311
(66,847)
(35,608)
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
252,341
206,024
342,359
290,943
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 275,512
$ 255,335
$ 275,512
$ 255,335
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 274,841
$ 255,014
$ 274,841
$ 255,014
Restricted cash, included in other current assets
$ 671
$ 321
$ 671
$ 321
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$ 275,512
$ 255,335
$ 275,512
$ 255,335
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$ (16,335)
$ (20,163)
$ (35,154)
$ (68,404)
Cash paid for interest
$ (662)
$ (381)
$ (1,656)
$ (969)
Noncash investing and financing activities
Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables
$ 27,715
$ 10,552
$ 27,715
$ 10,552
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$ 56,942
$ 89,600
$ 125,448
$ 150,544
Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment
(35,849)
(22,968)
(126,937)
(75,310)
Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment
-
710
1,063
1,079
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
$ 21,093
$ 67,342
$ (426)
$ 76,313
(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition and disposition of intangible assets, property and equipment.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Gross Profit
207,665
256,483
652,621
751,977
Other Cost of Revenue
32,696
31,651
93,581
92,598
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
$ 240,361
$ 288,134
$ 746,202
$ 844,575
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Segment Information
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Segment
2026
2025
YoY
YoY
2026
2025
YoY
YoY
Revenue
Retail Media
$ 51,917
$ 67,114
(23) %
(22) %
$ 141,095
$ 187,525
(25) %
(25) %
Performance Media
364,552
402,546
(9) %
(8) %
1,128,031
1,216,240
(7) %
(8) %
Total
416,469
469,660
(11) %
(10) %
1,269,126
1,403,765
(10) %
(10) %
Contribution ex-TAC
Retail Media
50,939
66,265
(23) %
(23) %
138,696
185,064
(25) %
(25) %
Performance Media
189,422
221,869
(15) %
(13) %
607,506
659,511
(8) %
(8) %
Total (1)
$ 240,361
$ 288,134
(17) %
(15) %
$ 746,202
$ 844,575
(12) %
(12) %
(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric.
(2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
YoY
Change
2026
2025
YoY
Change
Net income
$ 6,130
$ 40,077
(85) %
$ 26,461
$ 103,008
(74) %
Adjustments:
Financial expense (income)
(1,069)
21
NM
(3,261)
(131)
NM
Provision for income taxes
15,892
11,531
38 %
23,161
27,723
(16) %
Equity related compensation, and related social
9,128
15,071
(39) %
39,576
52,494
(25) %
Pension service costs
195
205
(5) %
589
583
1 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
28,815
29,771
(3) %
88,763
91,228
(3) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
5,417
6,904
(22) %
25,467
9,331
173 %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)
-
1,500
(100) %
1,950
2,372
(18) %
Total net adjustments
58,378
65,003
(10) %
176,245
183,600
(4) %
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 64,508
$ 105,080
(39) %
$ 202,706
$ 286,608
(29) %
(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.
(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.
(3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
YoY
2026
2025
YoY
Research and Development expenses
$ 57,205
$ 67,678
(15) %
$ 198,833
$ 208,037
(4) %
Equity related compensation, and related social
(1,261)
5,868
(121) %
9,631
15,600
(38) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
17,133
19,045
(10) %
57,735
61,457
(6) %
Pension service costs
114
112
2 %
346
322
7 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
408
399
2 %
1,103
488
126 %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events
-
-
NM
-
872
(100) %
Non-GAAP - Research and Development expenses
40,811
42,254
(3) %
130,018
129,298
1 %
Sales and Operations expenses
87,229
86,995
- %
270,269
284,099
(5) %
Equity related compensation, and related social
4,696
1,415
232 %
10,375
14,190
(27) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
1,673
3,598
(54) %
3,713
10,511
(65) %
Pension service costs
21
28
(25) %
62
76
(18) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
351
35
904 %
5,553
89
NM
Non-GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses
80,488
81,919
(2) %
250,566
259,233
(3) %
General and Administrative expenses
42,278
50,181
(16) %
137,158
129,590
6 %
Equity related compensation, and related social
5,693
7,788
(27) %
19,570
22,704
(14) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
341
381
(10) %
1,050
1,064
(1) %
Pension service costs
60
65
(8) %
181
185
(2) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
4,658
6,470
(28) %
18,811
8,754
115 %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)
-
1,500
(100) %
1,950
1,500
30 %
Non-GAAP - General and Administrative expenses
31,526
33,977
(7) %
95,596
95,383
- %
Total Operating expenses
186,712
204,854
(9) %
606,260
621,726
(2) %
Equity related compensation, and related social
9,128
15,071
(39) %
39,576
52,494
(25) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
19,147
23,024
(17) %
62,498
73,032
(14) %
Pension service costs
195
205
(5) %
589
583
1 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
5,417
6,904
(22) %
25,467
9,331
173 %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)
-
1,500
(100) %
1,950
2,372
(18) %
Total Non-GAAP Operating expenses (3)
152,825
$ 158,150
(3) %
$ 476,180
$ 483,914
(2) %
(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.
(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.
(3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
YoY
2026
2025
YoY
Net income
$ 6,130
$ 40,077
(85) %
$ 26,461
$ 103,008
(74) %
Adjustments:
Equity related compensation, and related social
9,128
15,071
(39) %
39,576
52,494
(25) %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2,375
9,896
(76) %
15,671
28,531
(45) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
5,417
6,904
(22) %
25,467
9,331
173 %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)
-
1,500
(100) %
1,950
2,372
(18) %
Tax impact of the above adjustments (3)
(1,644)
(3,144)
48 %
(10,074)
(11,813)
15 %
Total net adjustments
15,276
30,227
(49) %
72,590
80,915
(10) %
Adjusted net income (4)
$ 21,406
$ 70,304
(70) %
$ 99,051
$ 183,923
(46) %
Weighted average shares outstanding
- Basic
48,867,420
52,565,601
49,620,440
53,170,066
- Diluted
49,795,181
53,760,200
50,428,024
55,356,346
Adjusted net income per share
- Basic
$ 0.44
$ 1.34
(67) %
$ 2.00
$ 3.46
(42) %
- Diluted
$ 0.43
$ 1.31
(67) %
$ 1.96
$ 3.32
(41) %
(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.
(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.
(3) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.
(4) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Constant Currency Reconciliation (1)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
YoY
Change
2026
2025
YoY
Change
Gross Profit as reported
$ 207,665
$ 256,483
(19) %
$ 652,621
$ 751,977
(13) %
Other cost of revenue as reported
32,696
31,651
3 %
93,581
92,598
1 %
Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)
240,361
288,134
(17) %
746,202
844,575
(12) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other
4,273
-
(3,960)
-
Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency
244,634
288,134
(15) %
742,242
844,575
(12) %
Traffic acquisition costs as reported
176,108
181,526
(3) %
522,924
559,190
(6) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other
2,707
-
(2,241)
-
Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency
178,815
181,526
(1) %
520,683
559,190
(7) %
Revenue as reported
416,469
469,660
(11) %
1,269,126
1,403,765
(10) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other
6,981
-
(6,201)
-
Revenue at constant currency
$ 423,450
$ 469,660
(10) %
$ 1,262,925
$ 1,403,765
(10) %
(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Information on Share Count
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
Shares outstanding as at January 1,
51,151,866
54,277,422
Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period
(1,531,426)
(1,107,356)
Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis
49,620,440
53,170,066
Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method
807,584
2,186,280
Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis
50,428,024
55,356,346
Shares issued as at September 30, before Treasury stocks
49,228,895
57,854,895
Treasury stocks as of September 30,
(164,113)
(5,305,737)
Shares outstanding as of September 30, after Treasury stocks
49,064,782
52,549,158
CRITEO S.A.
Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics
(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)
YoY
Change
QoQ
Change
Q3
2026
Q2
2026
Q1
2026
Q4
2025
Q3
2025
Q2
2025
Q1
2025
Q4
2024
Q3
2024
Clients
(2) %
- %
16,703
16,752
16,528
16,786
16,977
17,142
17,084
17,269
17,162
Revenue
(11) %
(3) %
416,469
428,018
424,639
541,136
469,660
482,671
451,434
553,035
458,892
Americas
(14) %
(1) %
173,986
175,983
158,629
241,987
201,978
199,797
192,908
274,620
206,816
EMEA
(9) %
(7) %
159,190
171,349
175,330
202,901
174,335
185,955
164,861
183,372
161,745
APAC
(11) %
3 %
83,293
80,686
90,680
96,248
93,347
96,919
93,665
95,043
90,331
Revenue
(11) %
(3) %
416,469
428,018
424,639
541,136
469,660
482,671
451,434
553,035
458,892
Retail Media
(23) %
8 %
51,917
47,907
41,271
76,347
67,114
60,913
59,498
91,889
60,765
Performance Media
(9) %
(4) %
364,552
380,111
383,368
464,789
402,546
421,758
391,936
461,146
398,127
TAC
(3) %
2 %
176,108
172,545
174,271
211,094
181,526
190,602
187,062
218,636
192,789
Retail Media
15 %
32 %
978
739
682
1,727
849
904
708
1,661
1,182
Performance Media
(3) %
2 %
175,130
171,806
173,589
209,367
180,677
189,698
186,354
216,975
191,607
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
(17) %
(6) %
240,361
255,473
250,368
330,042
288,134
292,069
264,372
334,399
266,103
Retail Media
(23) %
8 %
50,939
47,168
40,589
74,620
66,265
60,009
58,790
90,228
59,583
Performance Media
(15) %
(9) %
189,422
208,305
209,779
255,422
221,869
232,060
205,582
244,171
206,520
Cash flow from (used
(36) %
181 %
56,942
20,299
48,207
160,688
89,600
(1,397)
62,341
169,454
57,503
Capital expenditures
61 %
(38) %
35,849
57,818
32,207
26,495
22,258
34,882
17,091
23,394
18,899
Net cash position
8 %
9 %
275,512
252,341
320,302
342,359
255,335
206,024
286,171
290,943
283,990
Headcount
(4) %
(1) %
3,504
3,543
3,553
3,649
3,650
3,621
3,533
3,507
3,504
Days Sales Outstanding
(6) days
0 days
58
58
60
57
64
65
68
62
65
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
SOURCE Criteo Corp