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WKN: A42J0D | ISIN: LU3433852426 | Ticker-Symbol: CI50
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 19:29
13,500 Euro
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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 2026 Media Spend of $1.2 Billion, up 9%
Expands Performance CTV Capabilities Across Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026:


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026


2025


YoY
Change

2026


2025


YoY Change


(in millions, except EPS data)

GAAP Results











Revenue

$416


$470


(11) %

$1,269


$1,404


(10) %

Gross Profit

$208


$256


(19) %

$653


$752


(13) %

Net Income

$6


$40


(85) %

$26


$103


(74) %

Gross Profit margin

50 %


55 %


(5)ppt

51 %


54 %


(3) ppt

Diluted EPS

$0.11


$0.70


(84) %

$0.49


$1.75


(72) %

Cash from operating activities

$57


$90


(36) %

$125


$151


(17) %

Cash and cash equivalents

$275


$255


8 %

$275


$255


8 %












Non-GAAP Results1











Contribution ex-TAC

$240


$288


(17) %

$746


$845


(12) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$65


$105


(39) %

$203


$287


(29) %

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.43


$1.31


(67) %

$1.96


$3.32


(41) %

Free Cash Flow (FCF)

$21


$67


(69) %

$-


$76


(100) %

FCF / Adjusted EBITDA

33 %


64 %


(31)ppt

- %


27 %


(27) ppt

"Despite near-term headwinds, we are making tangible progress across our business, with momentum in newer channels and a growing pipeline of opportunities," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "As we sharpen execution and operate with greater discipline, we remain focused on capturing the opportunities ahead and creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

Operating Highlights

  • Criteo's media spend2 was $4.6 billion in the last 12 months and $1.2 billion in Q3 2026, up 9% year-over-year at constant currency3.
  • Criteo expands its Performance Connected TV capabilities beyond the U.S., starting with Brazil and Mexico by year-end 2026, followed by Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, and select additional markets in 2027.
  • Criteo became OpenAI's first advertising technology partner in March 2026, enabling thousands of brands to advertise on ChatGPT; the offering is now available in 89 countries.
  • We expanded Retail Media adoption across approximately 4,700 brands and grew our retail network with new partners, including Notino in EMEA, El Puerto de Liverpool in Mexico, ONIGO in Japan, Adore Beauty in Australia, and PayU in India.
  • Criteo is working to bring sponsored products into AI-powered conversational search with THG Ingenuity, creating new discovery and monetization opportunities.
  • Criteo earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the commerce media supply-side platform category.
  • The Company deployed $65 million of capital for share repurchases in the first nine months of 2026, including $4 million in the third quarter.
  • Criteo's transfer of legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States is expected to be completed on January 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions.
  • Criteo appointed former Google and Microsoft executive Jianchang "JC" Mao to its Board of Directors as an independent director.




1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2 Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients.

3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q3 2026 was $416 million, gross profit was $208 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $240 million. Net income for Q3 2026 was $6 million, representing $0.11 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2026 was $65 million, and adjusted net income was $21 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43. As reported, revenue for Q3 decreased (11)%, gross profit decreased (19)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (17)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q3 2026 decreased (10)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (15)%. Cash flow from operating activities was $57 million in Q3 2026 and Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3 2026. As of September 30, 2026, we had $326 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Connor McGogney, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We maintained cost discipline in the third quarter while investing in our growth priorities, and we see further opportunities to improve efficiency. I am confident in our ability to translate Criteo's strengths into more consistent growth, stronger operating leverage and greater shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased (11)% year-over-year in Q3 2026, or decreased (10)% at constant currency, to $416 million (Q3 2025: $470 million). Gross profit decreased (19)% year-over-year in Q3 2026 to $208 million (Q3 2025: $256 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 50% (Q3 2025: 55%). Contribution ex-TAC in the third quarter decreased (17)% year-over-year, or decreased (15)% at constant currency, to $240 million (Q3 2025: $288 million).

  • Retail Media revenue decreased (23)%, or (22)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (23)%, or (23)% at constant currency, reflecting a $20 million headwind from previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by solid growth across the broader retail partner base. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 10% in Q3 across the underlying client base, as expected given tougher year-over-year comparisons.
  • Performance Media revenue decreased (9)%, or decreased (8)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (15)%, or decreased (13)% at constant currency, primarily reflecting soft performance in Commerce Growth.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $6 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: net income: $40 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $6 million, or $0.11 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2025: net income allocated to shareholders of $38 million, or $0.70 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $21 million, or $0.43 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2025: $70 million, or $1.31 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million (Q3 2025: $105 million), reflecting lower Contribution ex-TAC due to softness in Performance Media and the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by lower employee costs and lower share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 27% (Q3 2025: 36%).

Operating expenses decreased (9)% year-over-year to $187 million (Q3 2025: $205 million), primarily reflecting disciplined resource allocation, productivity gains, lower share-based compensation, and a lower bonus accrual, partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased (3)% year-over-year to $153 million (Q3 2025: $158 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities was $57 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: $90 million).

Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: $67 million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $134 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $326 million, a $(63) million decrease compared to December 31, 2025, after spending $65 million on share repurchases in the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $788 million, including $275 million of cash and cash equivalents, $51 million of marketable securities and $462 million available through its revolving credit facility.

2026 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of November 4, 2026.

Fiscal year 2026 guidance:

  • We continue to expect Contribution ex-TAC to decrease -12% to -10% year-over-year at constant currency.
  • We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30% of Contribution ex-TAC.

Fourth quarter 2026 guidance:

  • We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $292 million and $298 million, or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency.
  • We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $111 million.

The Company's fourth quarter 2026 guidance reflects the impact of previously communicated scope changes in Retail Media.

Foreign exchange is expected to be a greater headwind in the fourth quarter 2026 than reflected in our prior guidance, as exchange rates have become less favorable over the past three months. The above guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.87, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 159, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.75, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,441 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.16.

The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the last quarter of 2026.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include projected financial results for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2026, statements regarding our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, plans, objectives, future performance and business, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, including our use and expected use of AI; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments; whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the completed redomiciliation from France to Luxembourg (the "Conversion") and the proposed transfer of our legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States via the cross-border merger (the "U.S. Merger") of the Company with and into Criteo Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("U.S. Criteo"), materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding our international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions or policies and related uncertainties (such as the imposition and enforceability of tariffs); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the U.S. Merger; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the U.S. Merger; the U.S. Merger not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; failure to maintain the listing of our shares on Nasdaq or failure to list our stock on the New York Stock Exchange following the U.S. Merger or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion or the U.S. Merger, including the failure to achieve broader inclusion in major U.S. stock indices; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity; changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg or the United States; the delay or abandonment of the U.S. Merger; costs or taxes related to the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, as amended, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2026, as amended, by a subsidiary of the Company in connection with the U.S. Merger, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the U.S. Merger, U.S. Criteo filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that includes a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting of Criteo's shareholders to approve the U.S. Merger and related proposals and also constitutes a preliminary prospectus of U.S. Criteo. After the Registration Statement on Form S-4 is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant documents will be made available to Criteo's shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the U.S. Merger and related proposals as will be set forth in the proxy statement / prospectus. Criteo and U.S. Criteo may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the U.S. Merger. This press release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement / prospectus or any other document that Criteo or U.S. Criteo may file with the SEC with respect to the U.S. Merger (in each case, if and when available). The definitive proxy statement / prospectus will be made available to Criteo's shareholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CRITEO, U.S. CRITEO AND THE U.S. MERGER. Shareholders will be able to obtain copies of these materials (if and when they are available) and other documents containing important information about Criteo, U.S. Criteo and the U.S. Merger, once such documents are filed with the SEC, free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Criteo are made available free of charge on Criteo's investor relations website at criteo.investorroom.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the U.S. Merger or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in the Solicitation

Criteo and its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Criteo's shareholders in connection with the U.S. Merger. Information about Criteo's directors and executive officers is set forth in the proxy statement for Criteo's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant materials regarding the U.S. Merger to be filed with the SEC if and when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above in "Additional Information and Where to Find It" if and when they become available.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, November 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

  • United States: +1 800 836 8184
  • International: +1 646 357 8785

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Melanie Dambre, m.dambre@criteo.com

Public Relations
Amanda Echavarri, a.echavarri@criteo.com

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 274,841


$ 342,038

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 14.3 million and $ 25.9 million at
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

454,203


582,102

Income taxes

18,472


14,233

Other taxes

49,169


57,050

Marketable securities - current portion

27,976


23,242

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

60,370


53,210

Total current assets

885,031


1,071,875

Property and equipment, net

196,946


139,330

Intangible assets, net

138,740


151,853

Goodwill

531,193


535,761

Right of use assets - operating leases

134,615


134,205

Marketable securities - noncurrent portion

22,710


23,500

Noncurrent financial assets

8,018


8,314

Deferred tax assets

76,531


90,689

Other noncurrent assets

41,081


45,680

Total noncurrent assets

1,149,834


1,129,332

Total assets

$ 2,034,865


$ 2,201,207





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Trade payables

$ 464,516


$ 566,046

Contingencies - current portion

9,474


9,229

Income taxes

1,729


27,528

Financial liabilities - current portion

8,545


11,360

Lease liability - operating - current portion

37,840


33,085

Other taxes

15,954


14,713

Employee - related payables

75,686


114,416

Other current liabilities

74,851


68,277

Total current liabilities

688,595


844,654

Deferred tax liabilities

5,116


5,285

Defined benefit plans

5,477


5,707

Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion

99,487


105,277

Contingencies - noncurrent portion

23,614


22,729

Other noncurrent liabilities

29,952


31,826

Total noncurrent liabilities

163,646


170,824

Total liabilities

852,241


1,015,478





Shareholders' equity:




Common shares, €0.025 par value; 54,601,775 and 55,659,895 shares
authorized; 49,228,895 and 55,659,895 shares issued; and 49,064,782 and
51,151,866 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively.

1,687


1,871

Treasury stock, 164,113 and 4,508,029 shares at cost as of September 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025, respectively.

(3,520)


(120,853)

Additional paid-in capital

692,429


706,321

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(76,669)


(68,879)

Retained earnings

530,188


630,750

Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,144,115


1,149,210

Noncontrolling interests

38,509


36,519

Total shareholders' equity

1,182,624


1,185,729

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,034,865


$ 2,201,207

CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Revenue


$ 416,469


$ 469,660


$ 1,269,126


$ 1,403,765










Cost of revenue









Traffic acquisition cost


176,108


181,526


522,924


559,190

Other cost of revenue


32,696


31,651


93,581


92,598










Gross profit


207,665


256,483


652,621


751,977










Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses


57,205


67,678


198,833


208,037

Sales and operations expenses


87,229


86,995


270,269


284,099

General and administrative expenses


42,278


50,181


137,158


129,590

Total operating expenses


186,712


204,854


606,260


621,726

Income from operations


20,953


51,629


46,361


130,251

Financial and other income (expense)


1,069


(21)


3,261


480

Income before taxes


22,022


51,608


49,622


130,731

Provision for income taxes


15,892


11,531


23,161


27,723

Net income


$ 6,130


$ 40,077


$ 26,461


$ 103,008










Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.


$ 5,578


$ 37,782


$ 24,585


$ 96,960

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


$ 552


$ 2,295


$ 1,876


$ 6,048










Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share
amounts:









Basic


48,867,420


52,565,601


49,620,440


53,170,066

Diluted


49,795,181


53,760,200


50,428,024


55,356,346










Net income allocated to shareholders per share:









Basic


$ 0.11


$ 0.72


$ 0.50


$ 1.82

Diluted


$ 0.11


$ 0.70


$ 0.49


$ 1.75

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income


$ 6,130


$ 40,077


$ 26,461


$ 103,008

Noncash and nonoperating items


36,676


42,751


102,812


113,619

- Amortization and provisions


26,402


36,634


78,442


97,119

- Equity awards compensation expense


9,329


14,843


39,057


52,037

- Loss (gain) on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets


178


(100)


(523)


(59)

- Change in uncertain tax positions


(19)


710


503


421

- Change in deferred taxes


8,717


10,952


14,017


23,387

- Change in income taxes


(8,329)


(20,294)


(29,936)


(64,489)

- Other


398


6


1,252


5,203

Changes in assets and liabilities:


14,136


6,772


(3,825)


(66,083)

- Trade receivables


4,343


100,347


134,624


261,726

- Trade payables


4,928


(96,472)


(96,023)


(299,713)

- Other assets


10,609


(7,123)


(4,720)


5,325

- Other liabilities


(5,940)


11,038


(38,341)


(31,890)

- Operating lease liabilities and right of use assets


196


(1,018)


635


(1,531)

Net cash provided by operating activities


56,942


89,600


125,448


150,544

Cash flows from investing activities









Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment


(35,849)


(22,968)


(126,937)


(75,310)

Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment


-


710


1,063


1,079

Purchases of investment securities


(5,482)


(5,781)


(22,801)


(23,179)

Maturities and sales of investment securities


5,488


641


17,161


28,287

Net cash used in investing activities


(35,843)


(27,398)


(131,514)


(69,123)

Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from exercise of stock options


-


-


-


1,897

Repurchase of treasury stocks


(4,098)


(10,948)


(65,420)


(115,444)

Change in other financing activities


(545)


(290)


(1,185)


(834)

Net cash used in financing activities


(4,643)


(11,238)


(66,605)


(114,381)

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents


6,715


(1,653)


5,824


(2,648)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


23,171


49,311


(66,847)


(35,608)

Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period


252,341


206,024


342,359


290,943

Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period


$ 275,512


$ 255,335


$ 275,512


$ 255,335










Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the
consolidated statement of financial position









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 274,841


$ 255,014


$ 274,841


$ 255,014

Restricted cash, included in other current assets


$ 671


$ 321


$ 671


$ 321

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


$ 275,512


$ 255,335


$ 275,512


$ 255,335










SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION









Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds


$ (16,335)


$ (20,163)


$ (35,154)


$ (68,404)

Cash paid for interest


$ (662)


$ (381)


$ (1,656)


$ (969)

Noncash investing and financing activities









Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables


$ 27,715


$ 10,552


$ 27,715


$ 10,552

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES


$ 56,942


$ 89,600


$ 125,448


$ 150,544

Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment


(35,849)


(22,968)


(126,937)


(75,310)

Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment


-


710


1,063


1,079

FREE CASH FLOW (1)


$ 21,093


$ 67,342


$ (426)


$ 76,313

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition and disposition of intangible assets, property and equipment.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


September 30,

2026


2025


2026

2025








Gross Profit

207,665


256,483


652,621

751,977








Other Cost of Revenue

32,696


31,651


93,581

92,598








Contribution ex-TAC (1)

$ 240,361


$ 288,134


$ 746,202

$ 844,575

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Segment Information

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

Segment


2026


2025


YoY
Change


YoY
Change
at
Constant
Currency
(2)


2026


2025


YoY
Change


YoY
Change
at
Constant
Currency
(2)

Revenue

















Retail Media


$ 51,917


$ 67,114


(23) %


(22) %


$ 141,095


$ 187,525


(25) %


(25) %

Performance Media


364,552


402,546


(9) %


(8) %


1,128,031


1,216,240


(7) %


(8) %

Total


416,469


469,660


(11) %


(10) %


1,269,126


1,403,765


(10) %


(10) %


















Contribution ex-TAC

















Retail Media


50,939


66,265


(23) %


(23) %


138,696


185,064


(25) %


(25) %

Performance Media


189,422


221,869


(15) %


(13) %


607,506


659,511


(8) %


(8) %

Total (1)


$ 240,361


$ 288,134


(17) %


(15) %


$ 746,202


$ 844,575


(12) %


(12) %

(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric.

(2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


YoY

Change


2026


2025


YoY

Change

Net income


$ 6,130


$ 40,077


(85) %


$ 26,461


$ 103,008


(74) %

Adjustments:













Financial expense (income)


(1,069)


21


NM


(3,261)


(131)


NM

Provision for income taxes


15,892


11,531


38 %


23,161


27,723


(16) %

Equity related compensation, and related social
contribution expenses (1)


9,128


15,071


(39) %


39,576


52,494


(25) %

Pension service costs


195


205


(5) %


589


583


1 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


28,815


29,771


(3) %


88,763


91,228


(3) %

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs


5,417


6,904


(22) %


25,467


9,331


173 %

Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)


-


1,500


(100) %


1,950


2,372


(18) %

Total net adjustments


58,378


65,003


(10) %


176,245


183,600


(4) %

Adjusted EBITDA (3)


$ 64,508


$ 105,080


(39) %


$ 202,706


$ 286,608


(29) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.

(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.

(3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


YoY
Change


2026


2025


YoY
Change

Research and Development expenses


$ 57,205


$ 67,678


(15) %


$ 198,833


$ 208,037


(4) %

Equity related compensation, and related social
contribution expenses (1)


(1,261)


5,868


(121) %


9,631


15,600


(38) %

Depreciation and Amortization expense


17,133


19,045


(10) %


57,735


61,457


(6) %

Pension service costs


114


112


2 %


346


322


7 %

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs


408


399


2 %


1,103


488


126 %

Other noncash or nonrecurring events


-


-


NM


-


872


(100) %

Non-GAAP - Research and Development expenses


40,811


42,254


(3) %


130,018


129,298


1 %

Sales and Operations expenses


87,229


86,995


- %


270,269


284,099


(5) %

Equity related compensation, and related social
contribution expenses (1)


4,696


1,415


232 %


10,375


14,190


(27) %

Depreciation and Amortization expense


1,673


3,598


(54) %


3,713


10,511


(65) %

Pension service costs


21


28


(25) %


62


76


(18) %

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs


351


35


904 %


5,553


89


NM

Non-GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses


80,488


81,919


(2) %


250,566


259,233


(3) %

General and Administrative expenses


42,278


50,181


(16) %


137,158


129,590


6 %

Equity related compensation, and related social
contribution expenses (1)


5,693


7,788


(27) %


19,570


22,704


(14) %

Depreciation and Amortization expense


341


381


(10) %


1,050


1,064


(1) %

Pension service costs


60


65


(8) %


181


185


(2) %

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs


4,658


6,470


(28) %


18,811


8,754


115 %

Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)


-


1,500


(100) %


1,950


1,500


30 %

Non-GAAP - General and Administrative expenses


31,526


33,977


(7) %


95,596


95,383


- %

Total Operating expenses


186,712


204,854


(9) %


606,260


621,726


(2) %

Equity related compensation, and related social
contribution expenses (1)


9,128


15,071


(39) %


39,576


52,494


(25) %

Depreciation and Amortization expense


19,147


23,024


(17) %


62,498


73,032


(14) %

Pension service costs


195


205


(5) %


589


583


1 %

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs


5,417


6,904


(22) %


25,467


9,331


173 %

Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)


-


1,500


(100) %


1,950


2,372


(18) %

Total Non-GAAP Operating expenses (3)


152,825


$ 158,150


(3) %


$ 476,180


$ 483,914


(2) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.

(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.

(3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


YoY
Change


2026


2025


YoY
Change














Net income


$ 6,130


$ 40,077


(85) %


$ 26,461


$ 103,008


(74) %

Adjustments:













Equity related compensation, and related social
contribution expenses (1)


9,128


15,071


(39) %


39,576


52,494


(25) %

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


2,375


9,896


(76) %


15,671


28,531


(45) %

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs


5,417


6,904


(22) %


25,467


9,331


173 %

Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)


-


1,500


(100) %


1,950


2,372


(18) %

Tax impact of the above adjustments (3)


(1,644)


(3,144)


48 %


(10,074)


(11,813)


15 %

Total net adjustments


15,276


30,227


(49) %


72,590


80,915


(10) %

Adjusted net income (4)


$ 21,406


$ 70,304


(70) %


$ 99,051


$ 183,923


(46) %














Weighted average shares outstanding













- Basic


48,867,420


52,565,601




49,620,440


53,170,066



- Diluted


49,795,181


53,760,200




50,428,024


55,356,346
















Adjusted net income per share













- Basic


$ 0.44


$ 1.34


(67) %


$ 2.00


$ 3.46


(42) %

- Diluted


$ 0.43


$ 1.31


(67) %


$ 1.96


$ 3.32


(41) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.

(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.

(3) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.

(4) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Constant Currency Reconciliation (1)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


YoY

Change


2026


2025


YoY

Change














Gross Profit as reported


$ 207,665


$ 256,483


(19) %


$ 652,621


$ 751,977


(13) %














Other cost of revenue as reported


32,696


31,651


3 %


93,581


92,598


1 %














Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)


240,361


288,134


(17) %


746,202


844,575


(12) %

Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other
currencies


4,273


-




(3,960)


-



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency


244,634


288,134


(15) %


742,242


844,575


(12) %














Traffic acquisition costs as reported


176,108


181,526


(3) %


522,924


559,190


(6) %

Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other
currencies


2,707


-




(2,241)


-



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency


178,815


181,526


(1) %


520,683


559,190


(7) %














Revenue as reported


416,469


469,660


(11) %


1,269,126


1,403,765


(10) %

Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other
currencies


6,981


-




(6,201)


-



Revenue at constant currency


$ 423,450


$ 469,660


(10) %


$ 1,262,925


$ 1,403,765


(10) %

(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Information on Share Count

(unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



2026


2025

Shares outstanding as at January 1,


51,151,866


54,277,422

Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period


(1,531,426)


(1,107,356)

Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis


49,620,440


53,170,066

Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method


807,584


2,186,280

Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis


50,428,024


55,356,346






Shares issued as at September 30, before Treasury stocks


49,228,895


57,854,895

Treasury stocks as of September 30,


(164,113)


(5,305,737)

Shares outstanding as of September 30, after Treasury stocks


49,064,782


52,549,158

CRITEO S.A.

Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics

(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY

Change

QoQ

Change

Q3

2026

Q2

2026

Q1

2026

Q4

2025

Q3

2025

Q2

2025

Q1

2025

Q4

2024

Q3

2024













Clients

(2) %

- %

16,703

16,752

16,528

16,786

16,977

17,142

17,084

17,269

17,162













Revenue

(11) %

(3) %

416,469

428,018

424,639

541,136

469,660

482,671

451,434

553,035

458,892

Americas

(14) %

(1) %

173,986

175,983

158,629

241,987

201,978

199,797

192,908

274,620

206,816

EMEA

(9) %

(7) %

159,190

171,349

175,330

202,901

174,335

185,955

164,861

183,372

161,745

APAC

(11) %

3 %

83,293

80,686

90,680

96,248

93,347

96,919

93,665

95,043

90,331













Revenue

(11) %

(3) %

416,469

428,018

424,639

541,136

469,660

482,671

451,434

553,035

458,892

Retail Media

(23) %

8 %

51,917

47,907

41,271

76,347

67,114

60,913

59,498

91,889

60,765

Performance Media

(9) %

(4) %

364,552

380,111

383,368

464,789

402,546

421,758

391,936

461,146

398,127













TAC

(3) %

2 %

176,108

172,545

174,271

211,094

181,526

190,602

187,062

218,636

192,789

Retail Media

15 %

32 %

978

739

682

1,727

849

904

708

1,661

1,182

Performance Media

(3) %

2 %

175,130

171,806

173,589

209,367

180,677

189,698

186,354

216,975

191,607













Contribution ex-TAC (1)

(17) %

(6) %

240,361

255,473

250,368

330,042

288,134

292,069

264,372

334,399

266,103

Retail Media

(23) %

8 %

50,939

47,168

40,589

74,620

66,265

60,009

58,790

90,228

59,583

Performance Media

(15) %

(9) %

189,422

208,305

209,779

255,422

221,869

232,060

205,582

244,171

206,520













Cash flow from (used
for) operating activities

(36) %

181 %

56,942

20,299

48,207

160,688

89,600

(1,397)

62,341

169,454

57,503













Capital expenditures

61 %

(38) %

35,849

57,818

32,207

26,495

22,258

34,882

17,091

23,394

18,899













Net cash position

8 %

9 %

275,512

252,341

320,302

342,359

255,335

206,024

286,171

290,943

283,990













Headcount

(4) %

(1) %

3,504

3,543

3,553

3,649

3,650

3,621

3,533

3,507

3,504













Days Sales Outstanding
(days - end of month)

(6) days

0 days

58

58

60

57

64

65

68

62

65

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

SOURCE Criteo Corp

© 2026 PR Newswire
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