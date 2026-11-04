Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Northern Shield Resources Inc. (TSXV: NRN) ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") is pleased to report that trenching has uncovered more copper mineralization in a porphyry dike at the Creston Target on the Company's flagship Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar" or the "Property") on the Burin Peninsula of eastern Newfoundland. The Property is being explored for porphyry copper ± molybdenum, gold and tellurium, and for epithermal gold-silver-tellurium.

The trenching follows the discovery of a copper-bearing, monzodiorite porphyry dike (the "Creston Discovery"), found while ground-truthing induced polarization ("IP") geophysical target IP-1 (see Company news releases August 26 and October 20, 2026). Fine disseminated chalcocite with occasional bornite was found in variable concentrations approximately 2 metres below the initial discovery and across the 6-metre width of the first trench, with two of six composite samples, each collected over 1m intervals, also hosting patches of fine chalcocite stringers. Thirty metres away, fine-grained disseminated chalcopyrite was found in the same monzodiorite porphyry in the last 1.5 metres of a second trench and coincident with the stronger portion of the IP-1 geophysical anomaly. The chalcopyrite transitioned to minor disseminated chalcocite over the next 6 metres of the trench in the direction of the first trench. Two grab samples were collected from chalcopyrite zone and four more from the rest of the second trench. A further 25 metres downslope, a magnetite-bearing rhyolite porphyry containing minor pyrite and trace chalcopyrite with associated with potassic alteration was exposed in a small test pit.

This is the first porphyry-hosted copper identified on the Property and, to the Company's knowledge, on the Burin Peninsula.

Rock samples from the mineralized porphyry dikes will be on display at the Mineral Resources Review Conference in St. John's on November 4-5. The composite and grab samples collected from the trenches have been submitted for assay, with results pending. The trenches will be washed and expanded to follow the mineralized porphyry and determine its extent, after which additional and more detailed sampling will be undertaken.

"This trenching did exactly what we hoped, extending the copper mineralization at surface and correlating it to the centre of the IP-1 anomaly we were testing. That suggests the geophysics is indeed seeing the system, and it gives us confidence as we move toward drilling the various IP anomalies. The porphyry-hosted mineralization can be deceptively inconspicuous, but we are getting our eyes tuned in, and together with a better understanding of the soil anomalies, we believe we can uncover more porphyry copper mineralization. Without any drilling, we now have multiple porphyry-hosted copper occurrences at surface over an IP target that strengthens at depth. Each step - the original Creston copper discovery, a second copper-bearing dike 700 metres away, and now this trench - reinforces our view that Root & Cellar, and the wider Burin, may host a new and overlooked porphyry copper and epithermal gold district. Grade and scale will be determined by drilling."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

The Company is continuing a phased program to advance the porphyry copper mineralization at the Creston Discovery, including additional mechanical trenching at IP-1 and other nearby targets. The surface work is intended to refine and prioritize targets for a planned maiden drilling program at Creston designed to test the IP-1 target and the interpreted larger body at depth, plus several copper occurrences exposed in the quarry.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Muggridge, P. Geo., an independent consultant and "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Grab and composite samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Property. Mineral and rock identifications are preliminary, based on field and hand-specimen examination, supported by geochemistry and subject to confirmation.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, which views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the gold-silver-tellurium and emerging porphyry copper system that it has become.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for porphyry copper, epithermal gold, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property, geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known porphyry copper and epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1 Compilation showing relative position of trenches and porphyry mineralization overlain on IP chargeability.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12808/322469_52c663ad14014a41_001full.jpg





Figure 2. The first trench exposed the copper-bearing monzodiorite porphyry over a 6m width and 1-2 m deeper than the initial sample. Disseminated chalcocite was noted along much of the face with the first sample and fourth sample from the right also containing patches of fine stringers of chalcocite (Figure 2b,c). Samples collected over 1 metre intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12808/322469_52c663ad14014a41_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12808/322469_52c663ad14014a41_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Photo taken from the site of disseminated chalcopyrite at the southwest end of the trench that transitioned to minor disseminated chalcocite over the next approximate 6 meters back towards the discovery outcrop. Two grab samples were collected from the chalcopyrite portion and four more from the remainder of the trench.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12808/322469_52c663ad14014a41_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322469