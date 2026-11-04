St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Evolution PowerX Corp. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Evolution PowerX"), a leading Canadian provider of turbine-based power generation, site electrification and infrastructure services, is pleased to announce the deployment of two natural gas turbine generators to support a scheduled maintenance program at a major Canadian energy infrastructure facility.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects ("EPP"), the Company is providing a temporary, natural gas-powered electricity solution to support essential equipment and infrastructure during a planned, multi-week plant maintenance procedure.

The customer is a publicly traded Canadian energy infrastructure company with extensive operations spanning natural gas gathering, processing, transportation, storage and liquids handling, together with significant energy export infrastructure and regulated natural gas utility operations across North America. The company maintains a substantial portfolio of strategically located energy infrastructure assets supporting natural gas production, processing and delivery to domestic and international markets.

The EPP deployment consists of two natural gas turbine generators providing reliable electricity to support the facility's scheduled maintenance operations. This temporary power solution will sustain essential plant servicing activities over the several-week maintenance period, ensuring operational continuity and efficient project execution while the facility awaits the installation of additional, permanent utility powerline infrastructure.

Scheduled maintenance programs at major energy infrastructure facilities require careful coordination of personnel, equipment and supporting utilities. Dependable temporary power generation can play an important role in maintaining critical services and supporting specialized maintenance equipment while portions of a facility undergo planned servicing or temporary shutdown.

Evolution PowerX's natural gas turbine technology offers a flexible, rapidly deployable alternative to conventional diesel-powered generation, with the potential to reduce fuel transportation requirements, operating costs, emissions and noise levels while providing dependable electricity for demanding industrial applications.

This deployment further demonstrates the versatility of Evolution PowerX's turbine fleet beyond traditional upstream oil and gas field operations, extending its applications into established midstream energy infrastructure and industrial plant maintenance environments.

Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Evolution PowerX's CEO & Chairman, commented:

"Supporting a major energy infrastructure operator during a scheduled plant maintenance program represents another important application for our natural gas turbine power solutions. These complex industrial environments require dependable electricity, and our ability to rapidly deploy turbine generation to support essential maintenance activities demonstrates the flexibility and practical value of our equipment.

"We see considerable opportunity to expand our presence within the broader energy infrastructure and industrial sectors, where temporary, supplemental and longer-duration power requirements are increasingly important. This deployment further reinforces our strategy of diversifying our customer base and establishing Evolution PowerX as a comprehensive provider of natural gas-to-electricity solutions."

Evolution PowerX continues to advance its position as a provider of integrated natural gas-to-electricity solutions across the energy and industrial sectors. Through its expanding turbine fleet, microgrid integration capabilities and comprehensive Concept-to-Completion service model, the Company is positioned to address increasingly diverse power requirements spanning drilling, completions, production facilities, gas processing infrastructure, industrial maintenance and other commercial applications.

The Company believes that the growing demand for reliable, flexible and rapidly deployable distributed power generation presents meaningful opportunities for increased fleet utilization, customer diversification and long-term growth.

About Evolution PowerX Corp.

Evolution PowerX Corp. is a Canadian power solutions and specialized infrastructure company delivering reliable, scalable and lower-emission energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. Through its growing portfolio of natural gas turbine generation, mobile and semi-permanent power systems, microgrid integration and complementary site infrastructure, Evolution provides flexible Concept-to-Completion solutions engineered around customers' operating requirements. Building on more than two decades of experience supporting some of Canada's largest energy and resource companies, Evolution is expanding its capabilities beyond traditional energy services into broader power markets. Further information is available at the Company's website www.evolutionpowerx.com Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release includes, without limitation, the Company's plans to develop a broader fleet of larger capacity natural gas turbine solutions; the potential benefits and anticipated demand for the Company's natural gas turbine solutions and corporate development opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322431