

The 34th Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens today, with more than 600 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcasing eyewear and innovative technologies



Clement Woo, Under Secretary for the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government (4th from right), Patrick Yeung, Council Member of the HKTDC (4th from left), Smilely Lam, HKTDC Acting Executive Director (3rd from right) and other guests attended the opening ceremony



Patrick Yeung, Council Member of the HKTDC, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair



The spotlight Brand Name Gallery features some 200 renowned global brands and designer collections



The fair continues to feature three thematic labels: Smart Ageing Products, Smart Eyewear, and Green Solutions to facilitate buyer sourcing



Award-winning and shortlisted entries of the 26th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are now on display at BNG Rendezvous in the Grand Hall

HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 34th Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), commences today for three consecutive days (4-6 November) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Under the theme "Bright EyesNew Horizons," the fair brings together more than 600 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions to showcase innovative products and technologies spanning smart technology, eye care, and functional design, reflecting the latest industry developments. This morning's opening ceremony was officiated by Clement Woo, Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Patrick Yeung, Council Member of the HKTDC, said at the opening ceremony: 'Global markets are evolving rapidly as consumer preferences shift, supply chains are reshaped, and new technologies and changing lifestyles transform the way businesses operate. At the same time, sustainability, innovation, the rise of the silver economy and increased health awareness are emerging as key growth drivers for the optical industry.'Smilely Lam, HKTDC Acting Executive Director, said: 'The Hong Kong International Optical Fair serves as a dynamic marketplace where buyers can discover new opportunities, connect with trusted suppliers and gain valuable insights into emerging market trends. We have also organised buying missions from 34 countries and regions, including Indonesia and Malaysia from ASEAN, Korea from Asia, France and the United Kingdom from Europe, and Brazil from South America, facilitating trade cooperation and market information exchange.'Global exhibitors showcase creative design and innovative technologyThis year, the fair brings together exhibitors from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, and across Asia, Europe and the United States. Industry associations and enterprises from various regions will also be featured, including the HKOMA, Danyang in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang, Yingtan in Jiangxi Province, Taiwan, ASEAN, Korea and the Fukui Optical Association. The Visionaries of Style, dedicated to creative and trendy designs, presents eyewear products that blend innovative technology with fashionable aesthetics. Making its debut at the fair, Daegu Health College of Korea brings a number of local eyewear companies to showcase their innovative products.The spotlight Brand Name Gallery features some 200 renowned brands and designer collections from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, encompassing designer eyewear, trendy styles, and high-end technical products. Brands include AMARCORD, BIG HORN, Brevno, CLASSICO, IAVANSTAR, LOOMINELITE, MASUNAGA since 1905, MINIMA, Modo, MUSTANG, Off-White, PANROAD, RETROCRAFT, Sabine be, Santa Monica, STEPPER, THRASHER, and WEST, among others.Other zones are categorised by product type, including 'Smart Eyewear', 'Designer Village', 'Innovation Hub', 'Contact Lenses & Accessories', 'Diagnostic Instruments', 'Frames & Parts', 'Lenses', and 'Sporting & Professional Eyewear', offering a comprehensive showcase of the industry's innovation and diversity. Highlights include:- Hong Kong Lawaken Technology Ltd (Booth: GH-D11) presents its AI Memory Glasses, which combine a lightweight design with a 10-gram detachable magnetic camera, supporting hands-free photography and voice recording. The device can also organise conversation content via artificial intelligence and automatically generate meeting minutes and document drafts.- Chinese Mainland exhibitor Wenzhou Lynns Design Co. Limited (Booth: GH-C25) showcases its LYNNS MASK BY JLX STUDIO MADE fashion eyewear collection, featuring modern, vintage, sports, and trendy styles that blend design creativity with market trends.Three thematic labels spotlight silver economy, green and smart trendsTo facilitate sourcing, the fair continues to feature three thematic labels: Smart Ageing Products, Smart Eyewear, and Green Solutions. These labels help buyers quickly identify products and solutions aligned with market trends while highlighting exhibitors' innovative achievements in the silver economy, smart technology, and sustainability. Featured products bearing these tags include:Smart Ageing Products- Italian exhibitor Divel Italia s.p.a. (Booth: 1D-G06) presents progressive lenses designed specifically for seniors. Employing Vision Smart Technology and Free Form digital technology, these lenses enhance stability for distance vision while reducing peripheral image distortion, optimising near-range reading and daily visual comfort for a more natural and seamless visual experience.- Hong Kong exhibitor Best Power (HK) Enterprises Ltd (Booth: GH-D22) showcases Swap-Battery Bone Conduction Hearing Glasses that integrate hearing aid functionality with eyewear. Utilising bone conduction technology to transmit sound without blocking the ear canal, the glasses also feature replaceable reading lenses tailored to users' needs, addressing both hearing and vision requirements.Smart Eyewear- Chinese Mainland exhibitor Sichuan Yingmu Technology (Booth: GH-C10) presents the INMO Air3 smart glasses, featuring a Sony Micro OLED display delivering 1080P high-definition visual experiences and supporting the Android 14 ecosystem. The device features a ChatGPT-powered AI voice assistant, 4K first-person video recording, and navigation capabilities, providing an intelligent wearable experience.- Chinese Mainland exhibitor Shenzhen GetD Technology (Booth: GH-A26) showcases its GetD GSPRO series AI glasses, which combine health monitoring functions with Apple Find My technology to monitor neck health, detect falls, and send emergency alerts. Integrating GPT and Gemini AI technologies, the glasses support real-time translation and Q&A in over 145 languages. Featuring GDirect open-ear audio technology and virtual bass enhancement, the device delivers a clear and natural audio experience.Green Solutions- Brevno (Booth: GH-B20), an eco-friendly eyewear brand from Siberia with over ten years of in-house manufacturing experience, crafts frames using natural and sustainable materials including wood, recycled plastics, and acetate. The brand merges natural elements with modern craftsmanship and design aesthetics to create handcrafted eyewear that embodies environmental consciousness and distinctive personal style.- Greatland Enterprise Co Ltd (Booth: 1E-D09) utilises eco-friendly materials made from 100% recycled fishing nets, transforming discarded marine resources into eyewear raw materials and embodying circular economy principles. The material is suitable for lifestyle and outdoor eyewear designs, offering both sustainability features and market potential.This year, the fair organised the Green Booth Design Competition to encourage exhibitors to incorporate sustainable elements into booth designs and reduce environmental impact. Eyestar Limited (Booth: 1E-A08) won the Gold Award, while Caseworld Hong Kong (Booth: GH-C06) and Arts Optical Company Limited (Booth: GH-K01) secured the Silver and Bronze Awards respectively.International experts convene to explore primary eye care developmentDuring the fair, multiple industry exchange events and eyewear parades will be held. Among these, the 24th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, taking place tomorrow (5 November), focuses on the theme "Primary Eye Care in Action: Elevating Clinical Scope and Community Impact". The symposium brings together seven experts and scholars from Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to share the latest research findings and clinical experience on topics including primary eye care for children, the management of dry eye disease in primary healthcare, and genetic testing for inherited retinal diseases. Organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by The Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the symposium will be officiated by Henry Fan, Chairman of the Hospital Authority. Additionally, the symposium is accredited by the Optometrists Board of Hong Kong, and participants attending the full-day conference may be eligible for up to six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours.Eyewear design competition showcases local creative talentThe HKTDC has always encouraged the nurturing of design talent to energise the industry. The 26th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition, themed as Mix & Match, was co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association. The competition aims to encourage creativity, enhance product design standards within Hong Kong's eyewear manufacturing industry, and foster innovative design concepts and styles. The competition featured an Open Group and a Student Group. The award presentation ceremony was held this afternoon. The award-winning and shortlisted designs are on display at BNG Rendezvous in the Grand Hall during the fair. For competition results, please visit: https://bit.ly/4jYkoBhThe fair continues to adopt the "EXHIBITION+" hybrid online-offline model. In addition to participating in the physical exhibition, exhibitors and buyers can conduct online business negotiations and matching via the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 13 November. During the physical fair, buyers can use the Scan2Match function in the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors' unique QR codes to bookmark preferred exhibitors, browse product information and the interactive floor plan, make product enquiries, and continue online discussions with exhibitors during or after the physical exhibition period.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4zas5IIThe 34th Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens today, with more than 600 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcasing eyewear and innovative technologiesClement Woo, Under Secretary for the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government (4th from right), Patrick Yeung, Council Member of the HKTDC (4th from left), Smilely Lam, HKTDC Acting Executive Director (3rd from right) and other guests attended the opening ceremonyPatrick Yeung, Council Member of the HKTDC, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong International Optical FairThe spotlight Brand Name Gallery features some 200 renowned global brands and designer collectionsThe fair continues to feature three thematic labels: Smart Ageing Products, Smart Eyewear, and Green Solutions to facilitate buyer sourcingAward-winning and shortlisted entries of the 26th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are now on display at BNG Rendezvous in the Grand HallWebsites:The Hong Kong International Optical Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/enEvent details of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en/intelligence-hubThe 24th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en/the-24th-hong-kong-international-optometric-symposiumThe HKTDC's Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enFair DetailsDate: Wednesday, 4 to Friday, 6 November 2026Time: 4 to 5 November 9:30am - 6:30pm6 November 9:30am - 5:00pmVenue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreAdmission: For trade visitors aged 18 or above only.Onsite Registration Fee: HK$100 per person (free for e-Badge registration and pre-registered buyers)Click2Match - Smart Business Matching PlatformDate: 28 October - 13 NovemberMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.