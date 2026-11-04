CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa announces it has been the target of a cyberattack

Brest, 4 November 2026 - The incident has been contained, operations are gradually resuming, and clients' assets have not been affected.

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa announces that it has been the target of a cyberattack that enabled fraudulent transactions to be carried out..

As soon as this cyberattack was detected, and in accordance with standard procedures, the Group contacted the relevant authorities and supervisory bodies to inform them of the situation. The teams were mobilised accordingly, and as a precautionary measure, the decision was taken to temporarily suspend certain transactions in order to secure operations and prevent any further fraudulent movements.

This incident has been resolved and is now under control. Operations are gradually resuming during the morning, after the Group and its subsidiaries completed verifications and implemented enhanced security measures. Crédit Mutuel Arkéa therefore wishes to reassure all of its customers, across its federations and subsidiaries: this incident has had no impact on their assets and has only caused a delay in the execution of certain transfers.

Their interests are fully protected, and safeguarding their assets is an absolute priority. The Group also states that the amounts affected by this attack, which are still being assessed, are in any event not of a nature to undermine the Group's financial strength and soundness.

Following this cyberattack, phishing attempts are possible. Crédit Mutuel Arkéa urges its customers to remain extremely vigilant and reminds them never to share personal or banking information (login ID, password, bank card number, SMS validation code). If in doubt, contact your bank advisor directly to verify the message you have received.

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's teams remain fully mobilised to precisely assess the consequences of this attack and to strengthen its security measures. The Group will provide updates on the situation as soon as new information becomes available.

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

A cooperative banking and financial services group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa comprises the federations Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, their affiliated local banks, as well as around forty specialised subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Arkéa Assurances, etc.). It has 12,073 employees, 2,600 elected directors, more than 5.8 million members and customers, and reports total assets of €211.5 billion. Leveraging the diversity of its expertise and the uniqueness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in line with its status as a mission-led company. A leading financial partner in Brittany and in the South-West of France, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its "Faire 2030" strategic plan to accelerate its development and transformation, serving a bold strategy driven by a collective of engaged employees and members united around a common promise: "With you, with all our strength."

Press contacts:

Matthieu Senecot - matthieu.senecot@vae-solis.com

Solen Deltour - solen.deltour@arkea.com

Follow Crédit Mutuel Arkéa news on social media cm-arkea.com

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