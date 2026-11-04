BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment plc
(LEI: 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Sayers
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1p each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
New shares issued in connection with a scheme of reconstruction of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-11-03
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)