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WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 07:36
21,320 Euro
-1,39 % -0,300
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,66021,70012:17
21,66021,70012:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 14:00 Uhr
91 Leser
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DFDS A/S: DFDS Appoints Chief Transformation Officer

DFDS has appointed Liezel du Toit as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) and member of the Executive Management Team. Liezel du Toit joins DFDS on 1 December 2026.

DFDS is undertaking a multi-year transformation requiring disciplined execution and a strong focus on delivering superior financial results. To strengthen our transformation capabilities and ensure clear ownership of this agenda, we are expanding the Executive Management Team with a CTO, who will lead strategy execution and drive the transformation across DFDS.

"Transformation is going to be key for DFDS as we execute on our updated strategy in the coming years. Bringing our existing strong initiatives and skilled people together across the organisation will help us set clear priorities and use our resources efficiently. Liezel brings deep industry experience and expertise in transforming complex organisations, and I'm very pleased to welcome her to DFDS," says Michael Hansen, CEO of DFDS.

Liezel du Toit is currently Global Head of Product and Customer Experience at APM Terminals. She previously spent 20 years with Maersk and P&O Nedlloyd in various positions, including as a member of Maersk's Ocean Leadership Team.

"What excites me most is turning potential into progress. Challenging how we do things and bringing people together to make it happen. My leadership approach is built on clear direction, meaningful priorities and creating an environment where people feel safe to challenge, contribute and succeed," says Liezel du Toit.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 32bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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