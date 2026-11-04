Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline and US Government Seek Ninth Circuit Stay

Application lodged to allow work at Colosseum to resume pending appeal

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) advises that, following Friday's decision in the California District Court, the Company and the US Government have each lodged motions with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to stay the preliminary injunction pending appeal.

The stay motion will be decided afresh by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit.

The motions address each of the factors the Court must weigh - the merits of the appeal, the harm caused by the injunction, the limited impact of resuming work and the national interest - and submit that each favors a stay.

The Company's position remains that the Plan of Operations approved by the Bureau of Land Management in 1985 constitutes a valid existing right that survived the creation of the Mojave National Preserve, as recognized by the National Park Service in 1995, 2024 and again in April 2025.

The Company will update the market as the case progresses.

This ASX announcement has been authorized for release by the Company's Disclosure Committee

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

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About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the HREE potential at Colosseum has commenced. A Bankable Feasibility Study was completed on the project in May 2026.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/dateline-and-us-government-seek-ninth-circuit-stay-1246147