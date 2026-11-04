Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Alchemy Labs Inc. (TSXV: ALCH) ("Alchemy" or the "Company"), a Canadian nanotechnology company developing advanced protective solutions for the automotive and defence industries, today announced that its ExoShield automotive business has entered into a two-year supply agreement with an existing U.S. automotive glass partner that is expanding its use of ExoShield GT3+ windshield protection film through dealership programs.

The agreement establishes a volume-based purchasing program for ExoShield GT3+ and grants the partner exclusive distribution rights within the automotive dealership channel across Texas. The program will initially launch through two GMC and Toyota dealerships, with two additional dealership locations expected to come online in the coming months. The partner also intends to expand its dealership presence by pursuing additional relationships beyond its existing network in the region.

The agreement represents another step in Alchemy's strategy to expand the ExoShield automotive business across three complementary growth drivers: increasing the number of supported vehicle applications, broadening distribution through installer and dealership channels, and increasing purchasing volumes from existing partners as they expand their own ExoShield programs.

The dealership channel represents a relatively new growth opportunity within ExoShield's aftermarket business. Many of the Company's installer and automotive service partners already maintain relationships with dealerships through automotive glass, tint and related aftermarket services, providing an opportunity to introduce ExoShield into new vehicle sales environments through established partner relationships.

Under the initial dealership program, the participating dealerships have provided unit commitments for ExoShield installations on new vehicles sold through their locations. Each installation will also include the purchase of an ExoShield Glass Protection Warranty ("GPW"), providing an additional revenue opportunity with each installation.

The partner has completed four days of on-site training with Alchemy, with three employees now trained to install ExoShield using bulk-film applications. The program is scheduled to commence this month, with quarterly reviews planned to support the rollout, additional training requirements and further dealership expansion.

"We have focused on growing ExoShield by expanding the number of vehicles we can serve, broadening the channels through which our products are sold, and helping our existing partners grow their own ExoShield businesses," said Danielle Smiley, General Manager of Alchemy's automotive business. "This agreement is a good example of that strategy in action, with an existing partner expanding into the dealership channel and launching across multiple locations."

"Many of our installer and automotive service partners already have established dealership relationships, which creates a natural opportunity to introduce ExoShield into those networks. As we support partners in expanding into dealerships and other end markets, we believe there is meaningful potential to increase purchasing volumes across our existing partner base."

Alchemy recently expanded its ULTRA Pro vehicle-specific kit portfolio to more than 40 supported vehicle models across 17 kits, compared with more than 20 supported models announced in August 2026. The expansion included major GM pickup and SUV platforms and forms part of the Company's broader strategy to increase the addressable market available to its automotive partners.

ExoShield GT3+ is the Company's premium windshield protection film supplied in roll format for professional installation. Alchemy has increasingly focused its automotive business on higher-value GT3+ and ULTRA products, which contributed to improved automotive product mix and gross margins during the second quarter of 2026.

About Alchemy Labs Inc.

Alchemy Labs Inc. (TSXV: ALCH) is a Canadian nanotechnology company that develops and commercializes advanced protective technologies for the automotive and defence industries. Through its ExoShield platform, the Company commercializes premium windshield protection films, paint protection films and protective coatings for automotive applications. Through its Crypsis platform, the Company is developing thermal signature management technologies for defence and security applications.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated rollout of additional dealership locations, the expansion of the partner's dealership network, future purchasing activity, the growth of ExoShield's dealership channel and the Company's strategy to expand its automotive business. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Although Alchemy believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them and the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors and risks, including those described in Alchemy's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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