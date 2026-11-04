Scale Computing, Inc. Helps Distributed Enterprises Move Beyond VMware with One Platform for Every Location

With local high availability, centralized management, and flexible migration support, Scale Computing helps IT teams simplify operations today and prepare for AI workloads at the edge

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the pioneer and market leader in edge computing and network solutions, is helping organizations turn VMware renewal decisions into a long-term infrastructure strategy with a platform designed to keep individual sites running independently while managing distributed environments from a single location.

Changes to VMware packaging and per-core licensing are prompting organizations to reassess their infrastructure plans. For organizations operating distributed environments, a VMware renewal is more than a licensing decision; it is an opportunity to evaluate how infrastructure will support each location, how much work it will require from IT teams, and whether it can accommodate the next generation of applications. Across distributed environments, the implications extend beyond the renewal quote and into staffing, maintenance, migration, and site-level resilience decisions. For locations with minimal or no on-site IT staff, hardware failures, missed patches, and configuration drift can mean additional site visits and pressure on already stretched teams.

"As changes in the competitive landscape create uncertainty for partners and their customers, Scale Computing is positioned to provide an end-to-end offering that supports distributed enterprises and gives partners a clear path forward as customer renewals approach. Through our leadership team's understanding of distributed enterprise requirements and a series of acquisitions, we've built a broader portfolio designed to help partners deepen existing customer relationships and win new business," said Cooper Briscoe, CMO, Scale Computing. "Distributed enterprises increasingly want to simplify their environments rather than add disconnected technologies without understanding how they will affect existing networking and compute infrastructure. Our unified platform brings complementary solutions together to address customers' infrastructure needs through a more cohesive offering. We're also expanding our channel presence to help partners navigate this market disruption, address customers' evolving needs, and build new revenue opportunities."

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge computing-focused managed network services company, bringing virtualization, storage, and edge orchestration together to help organizations simplify operations across distributed locations. Scale Computing provides:

High availability on two nodes: SC//HyperCore Hypervisor delivers scalable storage and compute, non-disruptive flexibility, built-in data protection, and enhanced security on just two nodes, with no external witness or separate storage array.





SC//HyperCore Hypervisor delivers scalable storage and compute, non-disruptive flexibility, built-in data protection, and enhanced security on just two nodes, with no external witness or separate storage array. Self-healing by design: The platform detects and resolves most cluster problems automatically and absorbs drive and node failures with minimal downtime.





The platform detects and resolves most cluster problems automatically and absorbs drive and node failures with minimal downtime. Updates without downtime windows: Rolling, fully tested upgrades keep every site current without after-hours maintenance.





Rolling, fully tested upgrades keep every site current without after-hours maintenance. One console for every location: SC//Fleet edge orchestration software manages 1 to 50,000 clusters, with zero-touch provisioning that cuts installation time by 90% or more and includes built-in drift detection.





SC//Fleet edge orchestration software manages 1 to 50,000 clusters, with zero-touch provisioning that cuts installation time by 90% or more and includes built-in drift detection. Future-ready performance: SC//HyperCore software runs legacy and modern applications side by side, with support for AI inference and GPU-accelerated workloads at the edge.





SC//HyperCore software runs legacy and modern applications side by side, with support for AI inference and GPU-accelerated workloads at the edge. Flexible migration plans: Self-guided, assisted, or fully-managed by Scale Computing professional services.

"As IT and operations teams plan computer vision and AI projects for 2027 and beyond, infrastructure decisions made today will shape what organizations can deploy tomorrow. They need a platform that keeps each location running independently, gives IT teams centralized control, and supports the applications their business will need next. Scale Computing enables organizations to address current virtualization needs and future edge workloads on the same platform, rather than choosing a replacement hypervisor now and a separate AI-ready edge platform later. We're helping customers turn a VMware renewal deadline into a long-term strategy for simpler operations and greater resilience," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management, Scale Computing.

Scale Computing edge solutions lead hyperconverged infrastructure and virtualization solutions in reviews and ratings, with unique patented architectures and technologies that not only improve performance and reduce complexity, but also enhance efficiency and lower costs. Nearly 10,000 IT team interactions with Scale Computing's TCO calculator demonstrated an average of 40% lower total cost of ownership compared to VMware, with an average modeled return on investment of 119%. The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) also named Scale Computing a Top 5 VMware Alternative for 2026-27.

Scale Computing is currently offering a $100 Amazon.com gift card* to qualified individuals who complete a meeting and generate a quote. To learn more about the promotion and schedule a meeting, visit scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/vmware-alternative-cmpgn. To learn more about Scale Computing's award-winning solutions, please visit scalecomputing.com/solutions.

About Scale Computing Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, SD-WAN, SASE, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

*Offer available to qualified prospects who complete a meeting with Scale Computing or an authorized Scale Computing partner and have a quote generated. Amazon.com is not a sponsor of this promotion. Full terms: https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/vmware-alternative-cmpgn

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing, SC//HyperCore, SC//AcuVigil, SC//Reliant, and SC//Connect are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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