QualSights Secures $5 Million Financing and Appoints Prasanna Pitale CEO to Accelerate Company Growth

Founder Nihal Advani to Continue Leading Innovation and Strategic Client Relationships as President and Chief Product & Technology Officer

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / QualSights, an AI-powered behavioral intelligence company, today announced $5 million in new financing led by Duo Partners, and the appointment of Prasanna ("Pras") Pitale as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Nihal Advani will continue as President and assume the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer.

The new leadership structure is designed to accelerate QualSights' growth by combining Pitale's extensive commercial and operating experience with Advani's expertise in technology, product development and innovation. Advani will also remain actively involved in key client relationships, sales and business development, and will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Building on a Differentiated Technology Platform

QualSights has developed unique technology, protected by 14 issued patents, that enables marketers and researchers to understand how consumers actually use products in their everyday lives through passive measurement, rather than relying solely on consumers' recollections of their behavior.

As AI increasingly moves beyond digital interactions to understanding and interpreting activity in the physical world, QualSights' proprietary technology, delivered through its UseSights Behavioral Intelligence Platform, positions the company at the intersection of physical AI and consumer intelligence.

Under Advani's leadership, QualSights has established a base of blue-chip clients, including seven of the 10 largest Consumer Packaged Goods companies.

"We built QualSights on the belief that there had to be a better way to understand what consumers actually do, rather than simply asking them what they remember doing," said Advani. "With AI changing both what we can measure and how quickly we can evolve our technology, there has never been a better time to build. Bringing in a CEO with Pras's operating and commercial experience is the right step to scale the business, and it lets me spend even more of my time doing what I love most - building and innovating alongside our clients."

A Leadership Structure for Growth

Pitale, who has served as QualSights' Chief Commercial Officer - Life Sciences, brings 34 years of global commercial leadership experience at IQVIA, formerly IMS Health and Quintiles, where he built and led high-performing global teams. At IQVIA, he launched the company's "Concept to Consumer" end-to-end innovation platform and scaled its healthcare and consumer health businesses in regulated markets, driving more than $1 billion in revenues through go-to-market strategies, international expansion, partnerships and M&A.

As CEO, Pitale will be responsible for QualSights' overall strategy, operations, financial performance and commercial growth. His mandate will be to build on the company's patented technology foundation, expand its customer base, including in consumer health and life sciences, and create a scalable organization capable of supporting significant growth.

As President and Chief Product & Technology Officer, Advani will continue to lead technology development and innovation and partner with Pitale on company strategy, while working closely with clients and prospects to expand the applications of QualSights' unique capabilities.

"Nihal is the driving force behind the innovation that has made QualSights unique," said Pitale. "My role is to build on that foundation, bringing the management focus, commercial discipline and resources necessary to make the company's technology available to a much larger market. I look forward to working closely with Nihal, our team, our clients and our impressive, supportive Board to realize the significant opportunity ahead."

About QualSights

QualSights is a behavioral intelligence company that helps leading brands understand how people actually use physical products in their everyday lives. Its UseSights Behavioral Intelligence Platform, powered by physical AI, combines smart sensors, a consumer app and AI-driven analytics to measure and improve real-world product use. For more information, visit www.qualsights.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly McLynn | kimberly@qualsights.com | 262-496-4665

###

SOURCE: QUALSIGHTS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/qualsights-secures-5-million-financing-and-appoints-prasanna-pit-1245537