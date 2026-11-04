International mining, chemicals and corporate-strategy executive brings more than 20 years of leadership, M&A and industrial-development experience

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonardo Passos da Cunha to its Board of Directors subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, if required.

Mr. Cunha is an international executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, operational leadership and business development across the mining, industrial minerals, chemicals and petrochemicals sectors. His appointment adds significant strategic and industry experience to Homerun's Board as the Company advances its integrated silica-processing, solar-glass, energy-storage and advanced-materials initiatives in Bahia, Brazil.

Leonardo currently leads Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions for ABB's Mining and Materials Business. He has also held executive roles with Sibelco, Borealis, Imerys, DuPont and Braskem, providing him with extensive experience in industrial minerals, specialty materials, global manufacturing, strategic transactions and the commercialization of technology-driven businesses.

Brian Leeners, Chief Executive Officer of Homerun, stated:

"We are pleased to welcome Leonardo Cunha to Homerun's Board of Directors. His experience across mining, industrial minerals, chemicals, strategy and M&A is highly relevant to the next stages of Homerun's development. Leonardo has held senior leadership positions with globally recognized companies operating across the industrial-materials value chain. His experience in evaluating growth opportunities, guiding strategic transactions, advancing industrial operations and building international partnerships will be a valuable addition as Homerun progresses its silica-processing platform in Brazil and expands into solar glass, energy storage and advanced silica materials."

Mr. Cunha currently serves as a member of the advisory boards of CICC and Rosetta Omics and is a professor at Toulouse Business School ("TBS"). He is also a former board member of Jundu Mineração, bringing prior public and private company governance experience directly relevant to Homerun's ongoing development in Brazil.

Mr. Cunha holds engineering and master's degrees from the University of Campinas ("UNICAMP") and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. Cunha commented:

"Homerun has assembled a differentiated position in high-purity silica and is advancing an ambitious strategy to develop downstream value-added applications in Brazil. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the Company progresses its industrial development plans and pursues strategic opportunities across the silica, solar, energy-storage and advanced-materials sectors."

Appointment Terms

In connection with his appointment, and subject to Board and TSX Venture Exchange approval, where required, Mr. Cunha will receive incentive stock options to acquire up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$.75 per share. The options will have a five-year term and will be governed by the Company's stock option plan and applicable regulatory requirements.

Strategic Relevance

Mr. Cunha's appointment complements Homerun's strategy to build an integrated industrial platform anchored by its high-purity, low-iron silica resource in the Santa Maria Eterna district of Bahia, Brazil. The Company is advancing plans across high-purity silica and advanced silica materials, solar glass, thermal energy storage and energy solutions.

His industrial-minerals and specialty-materials background is expected to support Homerun's continuing work on commercial strategy, industrial partnerships, capital planning, project execution and the potential expansion of downstream silica applications.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, Semiconductors & Photonics, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity, low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products, and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Semiconductors & Photonics: The processing and purification of raw SME silica sand into tech-grade fused silica, silicon and silicon carbide feedstocks. These feedstocks are designed to support Silicon and Silicon Carbide-on-Insulator (SiCOI) platforms, ultra-low-loss waveguides, and room-temperature quantum spin architectures.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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