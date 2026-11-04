The add-on places a site's opt-in rate next to its industry average and top-quartile performers inside the dashboard, with no new script required.

Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - DesignRush Partner Cookiebot by Usercentrics, a consent management platform (CMP), has launched a new add-on that shows a site's opt-in rate beside its industry average. Called Consent Rate Benchmark, it lets eCommerce brands check the comparison ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.





Consent Rate Benchmark compares a site's opt-in rate with industry peers.

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The add-on covers four areas:

Opt-in rate next to the average for similar companies, matched by industry, country, and size.

The top-quartile rate for the same group.

A domain-by-domain view inside one account, so the strongest and weakest sites stand out.

A suggested starting point for any rate that falls below the industry average.

Only industries with sufficient global benchmark data are available for selection. Industries without enough data are not shown in the list.

For eCommerce brands, Cookiebot by Usercentrics frames consent rate as a marketing performance metric. Going into Black Friday, an opt-in rate under the industry benchmark means campaigns run on less signal. The add-on shows merchants where that gap stands before the sales period starts.

"A consent rate on its own is just a number. Consent Rate Benchmark turns it into a decision, showing teams how they compare to their peers so they can tell whether banner optimization is worth the investment or their time is better spent elsewhere," said Yonina Spithoven, senior product marketing manager at Usercentrics.

"It works on the Cookiebot setup customers already have, which means eCommerce teams can get that clarity before their highest-traffic weeks of the year, with nothing new to install."

The tool is complimentary for existing customers during the launch period. They activate it from the Add-ons section of their account. The platform automatically assigns the industry classification, and users confirm it along with the country and company size.

Because the add-on runs on the script tag already on the site, it requires neither new code nor manual setup.

For more information about Cookiebot by Usercentrics, visit https://www.cookiebot.com/.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

About Cookiebot:

Cookiebot by Usercentrics is a consent management platform (CMP) that helps businesses collect, manage, and document website and app consent while supporting privacy compliance requirements. Used by businesses, developers, agencies, and eCommerce teams, Cookiebot CMP helps organizations manage user consent preferences and control the activation of tracking technologies based on visitor choices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322270