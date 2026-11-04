ANML partnered with Salesloft's in-house team to develop a unified brand and digital experience for Salesloft following its merger with Clari, bringing two established B2B SaaS identities together under one platform without simply blending the two brands.

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Digital design and development studio ANML, working closely with Salesloft's marketing teams, redesigned and relaunched a new brand and digital experience for Salesloft, the the leader in Revenue Orchestration, following the company's merger with Clari.

Image Caption: Salesloft's new branding after its merger with Clari

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The project addressed a challenge common to post-merger brands, particularly in B2B SaaS, where consolidation often leaves companies with overlapping products, audiences, and brand equity to reconcile.

Salesloft and Clari each brought established identities, audiences, and areas of market authority, while the combined company needed to communicate a broader platform spanning sales engagement, conversation intelligence, deal management, and forecasting.

ANML approached the rebrand project by building a new foundation for the combined company rather than simply merging the two existing brands.

The agency's work brought brand strategy, identity, information architecture, UX, web design, and development together as a single workstream. Key elements included:

Built a new brand foundation . Together, ANML and Salesloft approached the rebrand by building the combined Salesloft around transformation and put the revenue professional at the center of the brand.

. Together, ANML and Salesloft approached the rebrand by building the combined Salesloft around transformation and put the revenue professional at the center of the brand. Created a new visual identity . The new Signal logo transforms a cluster of dots into an S, carrying an element of Salesloft's previous identity into a broader visual system built around structure, clarity, and activation.

. The new Signal logo transforms a cluster of dots into an S, carrying an element of Salesloft's previous identity into a broader visual system built around structure, clarity, and activation. Designed for two audiences . The new digital experience gives account teams focused on sales execution and sales leaders focused on forecasting different entry points into the same platform.

. The new digital experience gives account teams focused on sales execution and sales leaders focused on forecasting different entry points into the same platform. Unified the digital experience . ANML consolidated 10,000 pages from two CMS platforms onto one domain while preserving 208 referring domains and completing the launch in four months.

. ANML consolidated 10,000 pages from two CMS platforms onto one domain while preserving 208 referring domains and completing the launch in four months. Built the brand into the experience. Rather than resolving identity decisions separately from the website, ANML used the homepage as a live testing ground for typography, color, iconography, data visualization, and graphic language.

The new identity was also extended across campaigns, presentations, social, events, and sales materials, giving Salesloft a consistent brand system across customer touchpoints.

Business cards and promotional material featuring new Salesloft branding

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"This launch is Salesloft stepping forward as a new company, not two companies sharing a logo. The brand, the site and the system behind them arrived together, in four months, on one domain. It's built to show revenue technology buyers the full platform from day one, and to keep growing as Salesloft does," said ANML Founder Doug Hughmanick.

The new Salesloft experience was built with reusable templates and design tokens so its marketing team can continue extending the system independently.

To learn more about ANML's services, please visit https://www.anml.com

About ANML

ANML is a design and development studio founded in 2012, based in San Jose, California. The agency combines strategy, technology, and design to build digital products, brand experiences, and web or mobile interfaces. ANML's multidisciplinary team prides itself on being nimble yet world-class, pushing boundaries through innovation with a commitment to craft, transparency, and real-world results.

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