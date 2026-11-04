Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
IT

WKN: A3D1ZE | ISIN: US46501C1009 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.11.26 | 21:59
1,575 US-Dollar
+0,32 % +0,005
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 15:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ispire Technology Inc. Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Earnings Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Ispire Technology Inc. (Nasdaq:ISPR) ("Ispire," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a trailblazer in vaping technology and precision dosing, today announced that it will host its earnings conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, November 9, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026.

To listen to the conference call, please dial-in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "Ispire Technology Call."

  • Date: Monday, November 9, 2026
  • Time: 8 a.m. ET
  • Dial-In Numbers: United States and Canada 1-800-715-9871 or International Toll 1-646-307-1963
  • Conference ID / Passcode: 8630253

This conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties at: https://webcast.ir-events.com/x4ABk01m0wM.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available until 11:59 pm ET on Monday, November 23, 2026. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. Use the passcode 8630253 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Inspire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

HAYDEN IR:
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Ispire Technology Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ispire-technology-inc.-schedules-fiscal-first-quarter-2027-earnings-co-1246257

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.