Precisely Software Limited: New Research from Precisely and ASUG Reveals SAP Modernization Momentum as AI Adoption Accelerates and Migration Challenges Intensify

New Research from Precisely and ASUG Reveals SAP Modernization Momentum as AI Adoption Accelerates and Migration Challenges Intensify

Organizations embrace best-of-breed automation strategies to advance SAP modernization as S/4HANA migration challenges and AI readiness remain key priorities.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a leader in unified data management for AI-ready data, today released new research conducted with the Americas SAP Users Group (ASUG), revealing how the push towards AI and automation is reshaping SAP transformation strategies. The findings are explored in the full report, Advancing Automation, AI, and Process Transformation in SAP: 2027 Trends and Challenges, available now.

The latest research highlights continued progress in SAP S/4HANA modernization, growing interest in AI-enabled automation, and a shift towards more flexible, best-of-breed strategies. However, legacy complexity, integration challenges, and data quality requirements remain significant obstacles. For the first time, the annual study also explores the emerging role of AI and AI agents in SAP automation.

AI Enters SAP Workflows, but Human Oversight Remains Essential

AI is fast becoming part of SAP-related workflows, but most organizations are focused on augmenting human activity rather than enabling fully autonomous processes:

Microsoft Copilot (60%) is the most-used AI interface alongside SAP ERP processes followed by ChatGPT (27%), and SAP Joule (26%).

46% use AI across automated and human-assisted tasks, while only 3% report fully automated, AI-driven processes.

More than half (51%) are in the early stages of exploring AI-assisted development, while 7% report extensive use to scale automation.

"AI offers significant opportunities to accelerate SAP automation, but realizing its full potential requires well-defined business processes and a unified, trusted data foundation, supported by strong governance and human oversight," said Ashwin Ramachandran, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Precisely.

SAP S/4HANA Migration Accelerates as Legacy Complexity Deepens

With the 2027 SAP ECC end-of-maintenance deadline now looming, SAP S/4HANA migration continues to gain momentum. However, organizations face growing challenges in untangling legacy processes, customizations, and complex data environments:

67% are fully or partially migrated, up from 59% in 2025 and 50% in 2024, while another 23% expect to complete migration within 24 months.

53% cite handling SAP ECC customizations as the leading migration challenge.

83% consider SAP master data cleansing as important to the migration process.

Automation Strategies Become More Mature and Defined

Organizations are adopting more established automation strategies, with growing emphasis on flexible, business-user-friendly solutions:

33% have adopted a best-of-breed automation approach, up from 19% in 2025.

84% consider no-code/low-code capabilities important when selecting an SAP automation platform, while 71% say citizen development is important to their automation strategy.

52% cite business process complexity and integration with existing processes as leading automation challenges.

SAP Fiori and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) adoption also continue to expand, with 81% using SAP Fiori in some form and 55% using SAP BTP services. However, 67% continue to operate hybrid SAP Fiori and SAP GUI environments, highlighting the complexity of enterprise modernization.

"Organizations are making significant progress in SAP modernization, but adopting new technologies is only part of the equation," added Ramachandran. "Overcoming legacy complexity, integration challenges, and data quality issues requires trusted data and intelligent automation. By bringing these two elements together as the foundation, businesses can streamline complex SAP processes, strengthen governance, and confidently scale AI to deliver lasting business value."

Precisely helps organizations simplify and automate complex SAP processes through its comprehensive range of process automation capabilities - accelerating modernization initiatives and enabling access to clean, governed, AI-ready SAP master data. Most recently, Precisely introduced the Automate MCP Server and native OData support for Precisely Automate, enabling AI applications and agents to connect with SAP automation workflows through standards-based integrations while supporting SAP Clean Core requirements.

Access the full Advancing Automation, AI, and Process Transformation in SAP: 2027 Trends and Challenges report to explore the findings.

About Americas SAP Users Group (ASUG)

ASUG is the world's largest SAP user group. Originally founded by a group of visionary SAP customers in 1991, its mission is to help people and organizations get the most value from their investment in SAP technology. ASUG currently serves thousands of businesses through companywide memberships, connecting more than 130,000 professionals with networking and educational resources to help them master new challenges. Through in-person and virtual events, on-demand digital resources, and ongoing advocacy for its membership, ASUG helps SAP customers make more possible.

About Precisely

Precisely is a leader in unified data management, delivering the AI-ready data that enterprises need to scale AI with confidence. The Precisely Platform brings a broad set of data management capabilities together on a single metadata and semantic foundation: connecting data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications. The Platform also features built-in data enrichment and works across the full data estate, including traditional business systems, modern cloud platforms, and the AI systems layered on top. This enables organizations to manage data where it lives rather than requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. More than 12,000 organizations in over 100 countries, including 92% of the Fortune 500, rely on Precisely. Learn more at?www.precisely.com.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Information herein is proprietary to Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its licensors, does not represent or imply an invitation or offer, and may not be used for competitive analysis, building a competitive product, or otherwise reproduced without written permission. References to artificial intelligence, machine learning, or generative AI describe current or planned capabilities only and are not a commitment to regional or future availability, functionality, or performance. AI features are probabilistic by nature; outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or unsuitable for a particular purpose and should be reviewed by a qualified person before being relied upon. AI features and their outputs are provided AS-IS, without representation or warranty of any kind, including as to accuracy, completeness, non-infringement, or fitness for a particular purpose. Customers are solely responsible for their use of AI features and outputs, for the data they submit, for any decision made in reliance on an output, and for their own compliance with all laws and regulations applicable to their use of artificial intelligence, including data protection and industry-specific requirements and any required consents, notices, disclosures, or approvals. Nothing herein constitutes legal, regulatory, financial, medical, or other professional advice. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Precisely's artificial intelligence capabilities, planned features, and anticipated benefits. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Precisely undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. "Precisely" is a registered trademark. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-research-from-precisely-and-asug-reveals-sap-modernization-momentum-as-ai-adoption-accelerates-and-migration-challenges-intensify-302928495.html