Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Signs Second Binding Offtake Agreement for Sale of Boron Concentrates and Refined Boron Products

Key Commercial Terms:

Binding three-year off-take agreement

Annual purchase commitment of 150,000 (min) to 200,000 (max) tons of product

Market-linked pricing mechanism

Downside protection through a guaranteed floor price

Take-or-pay obligation ensuring committed revenue visibility

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered a binding three-year offtake agreement (the "Agreement") with a Singapore-based global distribution company (the "Buyer") for the future sale of boron mineral concentrates and derivative boron products (collectively, the "Products").

The Agreement represents Boron One's second binding offtake arrangement and is expected to support the Company's ongoing efforts to secure strategic partners and project financing for the continued development of its operations.

Offtake Commitments

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Buyer has committed to the following annual purchases of Products (the "Purchase Commitment"):

50,000 tons of Ulexite concentrate per year, with the option to increase purchases to 60,000 tons per year;

of Ulexite concentrate per year, with the option to increase purchases to per year; Up to 20,000 tons of Colemanite concentrate per year, with no minimum purchase commitment;

of Colemanite concentrate per year, with no minimum purchase commitment; 50,000 tons of Boric Acid per year, with the option to increase purchases to 60,000 tons per year;

of Boric Acid per year, with the option to increase purchases to per year; 50,000 tons of Borax (5 mol) per year, with the option to increase purchases to 60,000 tons per year;

Other material terms of the Agreement include:

The three-year contract term will commence upon the Company's production facilities becoming fully operational;

Product pricing will be based on prevailing market prices and adjusted annually;

The Agreement includes a minimum floor price formula;

The Agreement contains take-or-pay provisions requiring the Buyer to make specified payments in respect of certain annual purchase shortfalls;

The Purchase Commitment is binding on the Buyer, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement;

Boron One retains the right, at its sole discretion, to elect not to supply some or all of the agreed quantities of boric acid and/or borax; and

The Buyer has been granted a non-exclusive right to market and sell the Products to customers in certain Asian countries.

Tim Daniels, President of Boron One, commented:

"We are pleased to have signed our second offtake agreement. These agreements further validate our business model, as we have now secured binding commitments for a substantial portion of our anticipated production. Demonstrating customer demand is an important milestone that supports our efforts to attract strategic partners and secure project financing."

About the Buyer

The Buyer is a Singapore-based global distribution company with an established history in boron product sales and customer service. The Buyer has earned recognition as a leading exporter of U.S.-sourced boron products and has facilitated the sale of significant volumes of boron products into Southeast Asian markets. Its core business includes the wholesale distribution of industrial chemicals and chemical fertilizers.

Conditions Precedent

The Agreement remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including the completion of the Company's planned mining and processing facilities and the receipt of all permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals necessary to commence commercial production and operations.

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all. Boron is a critical industrial mineral used in a wide range of applications, including agriculture, energy storage, fiberglass, ceramics, detergents, and advanced materials.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President and Director

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com TSX Venture:BONE

Berlin:EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTC PINK:ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "proposed," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated future production, the performance of the Agreement, future sales volumes, future market demand for boron products, the completion and commissioning of the Company's planned mining and processing facilities, the receipt of necessary permits and approvals, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions precedent under the Agreement, the potential benefits of the Agreement, the securing of strategic partners and project financing, and the Company's future business plans and objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to permitting, financing, construction, development, commodity prices, operating costs, market conditions, the ability of the parties to perform their obligations under the Agreement, regulatory approvals, and general economic, market and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-signs-second-binding-offtake-agreement-for-sale-of-boron-concentrates-a-1246300