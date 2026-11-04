New Copper-Silver Results Highlight Exploration Potential at Historical Mineral Showing

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) -Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from channel sampling at its 100%-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady Polymetallic VMS Property in Newfoundland and Labrador ("Havens Steady" or the "Property"). Results include a composited interval of 1.10% Cu and 8.7 g/t Ag over 4 metres, including 1.38% Cu and 11.5 g/t Ag over 2 metres, from Trench 5 at a historical mineral showing east of the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ"). The showing remains inadequately tested by drilling.

HAVENS STEADY PROPERTY - CHANNEL SAMPLING RESULTS

In June and July 2026, five machine-dug trenches totalling approximately 184 metres were excavated at Havens Steady, including four trenches in the area of mineralized float boulders identified in 2025, and a fifth trench farther south at a historical mineral showing. A grab sample from one of the 2025 boulders returned 2.17% Cu, 21.3 g/t Ag, and 0.22 g/t Au (Anteros News Release dated June 16, 2025); grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization on the Property.

The first four trenches did not reach bedrock. Seven consecutive 1-metre-long channel samples were collected from exposed bedrock in Trench 5 (Figure 1) using a diamond-bladed channel saw. Channel sample results are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: 2026 Trench 5 Channel Sampling Results

Sample Trench From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Cu (ppm) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) 107536 5 0.0 1.0 1.0 265 0.3 0.008 11 44 107537 5 1.0 2.0 1.0 171 0.1 0.007 5 42 107538 5 2.0 3.0 1.0 312 0.1 0.0025 4 25 107539 5 3.0 4.0 1.0 14,700 10.8 0.052 28 62 107540 5 4.0 5.0 1.0 1,685 1.0 0.012 9 50 107541 5 5.0 6.0 1.0 13,500 11.5 0.040 68 56 107542 5 6.0 7.0 1.0 14,100 11.5 0.027 55 53

* channel sample lengths may not represent true widths

Composite intervals reported in this news release are length-weighted averages of consecutive 1-metre channel samples. The 4-metre interval (samples 107539-107542) includes 1 metre of lower-grade material (sample 107540, 0.17% Cu).

The channel samples consist of sericite schist containing quartz-carbonate-sulphide stringers with visible chalcopyrite (Figure 2). The results provide new channel sampling data from a historical mineral showing where the extent and continuity of copper-silver mineralization remain to be established. The Company is encouraged by the 2026 channel sampling results and will target additional mineralization in the area in the coming months.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The 2026 channel sampling results at Havens Steady are very encouraging, with copper-silver mineralization identified in bedrock at a historical showing that remains inadequately tested by drilling. These results highlight an additional prospective exploration area beyond the MMZ and strengthen our confidence in the broader exploration potential of the Property. We look forward to further evaluating this opportunity and advancing our exploration targets at Havens Steady" - Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals Inc.





Figure 1: 2026 Trench Locations and Channel Sampling Results



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ABOUT HAVENS STEADY PROPERTY

The Property is a polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") property in central Newfoundland with historical silver-lead-zinc mineralization and local copper-gold enrichment. Historical exploration identified massive-sulphide and sulphide stringer mineralization. The Company's March 27, 2025, news release on geological modelling describes the MMZ as extending over approximately 700 metres of drilled strike length, with mineralization interpreted from surface to approximately 400 metres vertically. These are geological interpretations based on historical drilling data and do not represent a mineral resource estimate or demonstrate that the entire interpreted volume is mineralized.

Selected significant historical drill intercepts from the MMZ are presented in Table 2, as previously disclosed in Anteros news releases dated February 11, 2025, and March 27, 2025. These results were reported by previous operators and are provided for geological context. The available historical records have been reviewed for consistency with the information disclosed; however, the underlying historical sampling and analytical results have not been independently verified. These results do not constitute a mineral resource estimate or demonstrate continuity of mineralization throughout the interpreted MMZ.

Table 2: Selected significant historical drilled intercepts at Havens Steady

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Cu % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t HS-87A-86 33.10 73.60 40.50 0.01 0.68 0.81 8.4 0.07 HS-87-2 9.20 68.90 59.70 0.11 0.17 0.66 8.3 0.23 HS-88-01 170.00 218.60 48.60 0.01 0.19 0.50 3.7 0.07 HS-88-03 182.00 250.00 68.00 0.09 0.55 1.45 11.8 0.20 HS-88-05 298.00 395.70 97.70 0.04 0.33 1.57 9.2 0.09 HS-88-07 476.70 516.70 40.00 0.01 0.26 1.07 7.6 0.08 HS-09-17 68.00 89.90 21.90 0.01 0.28 1.00 6.7 0.03 HS-09-21 133.77 159.15 25.38 0.10 0.52 1.78 13.7 0.09

* reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not been established





Figure 2: Quartz-carbonate veins with sulphides in schist, Sample 107542 assaying 1.41% Cu



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SAMPLING AND ANALYTICAL PROCEDURES

Samples were collected by Anteros personnel as nominal 1-metre-long channel samples of sawn rock. No certified reference materials ("standards") or certified blanks were submitted by the Company. Samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. ("EAL"), an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory located in Springdale, Newfoundland. EAL regularly inserts certified blanks, reference standards, and sample duplicates into sample sequences to maintain accuracy and precision of results. Multi-element geochemistry was estimated using a 200 mg subsample, dissolved in a four-acid solution, and analyzed with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy ("ICP-OES") corresponding to EAL code ICP-34. Overlimit assays were completed using multi-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Gold was estimated through fire assay and AAS of a 30 g subsample.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Havens Steady Polymetallic VMS Property has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Halle, P.Geo. (Newfoundland and Labrador), an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Halle has verified the data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the channel sample locations and sample descriptions, and comparing the reported results against the original laboratory assay certificates.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of prospective mineral and emerging energy-resource projects in Canada.

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FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Havens Steady VMS Property, geological interpretations, potential exploration targets, planned exploration activities, laboratory results and possible future drilling. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated. No mineral resource has been established at the Havens Steady VMS Property. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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