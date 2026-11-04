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IR

WKN: A3EW2K | ISIN: US4500473032 | Ticker-Symbol: IRY
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:02
10,700 Euro
-0,93 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,30012:20
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 14:15 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 ended September 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2027 ended September 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first quarter of FY2027 recorded a loss of ARS 6,380 million, compared to a gain of ARS 217,952 million in the same period of FY2026, mainly explained by losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 83,933 million, 2.0% below the level recorded in the same period of FY2026. Meanwhile, total Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.3%, driven by improved results in the Sales and Developments segment.
  • Shopping Mall revenues and Adjusted EBITDA grew in line with inflation during the quarter, while tenants' sales declined by 6.1% in real terms compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
  • During the quarter and after quarter-end, we signed land swap agreements for three additional plots at Ramblas del Plata totaling USD 19.5 million and continued to make progress on the project's infrastructure works. We also advanced construction at Oeste Outlet and Distrito Diagonal, both scheduled to open during FY2027, expanding our shopping mall portfolio to 19 assets.
  • Our premium office portfolio reached an occupancy rate of 96.9%, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous quarter due to the vacancy of one floor at Dot Building, while average rental rates per sqm remained stable.
  • On October 22, 2026, the Shareholders' Meeting approved a cash dividend distribution of ARS 211,000 million, representing a dividend yield of 10.8%, with payment date starting on November 3, 2026.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2027

Income Statement

09/30/2026

09/30/2025

Revenues

179,892

172,373

Consolidated Gross Profit

111,187

105,825

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

(74,236)

293,294

Consolidated Result from Operations

992

365,754

Result for the Period

(6,380)

217,952




Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders

(10,566)

205,161

Non-Controlling interest

4,186

12,791




EPS (Basic)

(12.62)

272.10

EPS (Diluted)

(12.62)

251.12




Balance Sheet

09/30/2026

06/30/2026

Current Assets

761,110

844,109

Non-Current Assets

4,247,645

4,292,857

Total Assets

5,008,755

5,136,966

Current Liabilities

400,435

481,956

Non-Current Liabilities

2,059,545

2,093,845

Total Liabilities

2,459,980

2,575,801

Non-Controlling Interest

145,506

148,836

Shareholders' Equity

2,548,775

2,561,165

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2026, was approximately USD 1,178 million. (84,611,592 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 13.92).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2027 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 02:00 PM US Eastern Time / 04:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D6janOLMTDybHszPCC-PkA
Webinar ID: 897 2400 7884
Password: 393750

In addition, you can also participate by dialing the following numbers:
 Argentina: +54 112 040 0447, +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668, +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236
United States of America: +1 564 217 2000, +1 646 931 3860, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000
Chile: +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848, +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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