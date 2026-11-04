IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 ended September 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2027 ended September 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of FY2027 recorded a loss of ARS 6,380 million, compared to a gain of ARS 217,952 million in the same period of FY2026, mainly explained by losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties.

Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 83,933 million, 2.0% below the level recorded in the same period of FY2026. Meanwhile, total Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.3%, driven by improved results in the Sales and Developments segment.

Shopping Mall revenues and Adjusted EBITDA grew in line with inflation during the quarter, while tenants' sales declined by 6.1% in real terms compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

During the quarter and after quarter-end, we signed land swap agreements for three additional plots at Ramblas del Plata totaling USD 19.5 million and continued to make progress on the project's infrastructure works. We also advanced construction at Oeste Outlet and Distrito Diagonal, both scheduled to open during FY2027, expanding our shopping mall portfolio to 19 assets.

Our premium office portfolio reached an occupancy rate of 96.9%, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous quarter due to the vacancy of one floor at Dot Building, while average rental rates per sqm remained stable.

On October 22, 2026, the Shareholders' Meeting approved a cash dividend distribution of ARS 211,000 million, representing a dividend yield of 10.8%, with payment date starting on November 3, 2026.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2027 Income Statement 09/30/2026 09/30/2025 Revenues 179,892 172,373 Consolidated Gross Profit 111,187 105,825 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (74,236) 293,294 Consolidated Result from Operations 992 365,754 Result for the Period (6,380) 217,952





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (10,566) 205,161 Non-Controlling interest 4,186 12,791





EPS (Basic) (12.62) 272.10 EPS (Diluted) (12.62) 251.12





Balance Sheet 09/30/2026 06/30/2026 Current Assets 761,110 844,109 Non-Current Assets 4,247,645 4,292,857 Total Assets 5,008,755 5,136,966 Current Liabilities 400,435 481,956 Non-Current Liabilities 2,059,545 2,093,845 Total Liabilities 2,459,980 2,575,801 Non-Controlling Interest 145,506 148,836 Shareholders' Equity 2,548,775 2,561,165

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2026, was approximately USD 1,178 million. (84,611,592 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 13.92).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2027 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 02:00 PM US Eastern Time / 04:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D6janOLMTDybHszPCC-PkA

Webinar ID: 897 2400 7884

Password: 393750

In addition, you can also participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447, +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668, +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000, +1 646 931 3860, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848, +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.