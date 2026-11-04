Eniro Group AB: Resolutions passed at the Extra General Meeting of Eniro Group AB (publ)

Eniro Group AB (publ) ("Eniro" or the "Company") held an Extra General Meeting ("EGM") today, at which all proposals put forward by the Board were approved.

The EGM, passed, inter alia, the following resolution:

An extraordinary cash dividend in the amount of SEK 2.50 per share.The meeting further resolved to set the record date for the dividend as November 6, 2026, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

For full details of the resolutions passed at the EGM, please refer to the minutes of the meeting, which will be available on Eniro's website, www.enirogroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Fredric Forsman, Chairman of the Board, tel: +46 (0)73-978 78 44

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO, tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.