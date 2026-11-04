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GR

WKN: 892673 | ISIN: DK0010230630 | Ticker-Symbol: W7Q
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:00
168,00 Euro
+0,90 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,00174,5012:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 14:50 Uhr
47 Leser
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Grønlandsbanken A/S: The BANK of Greenland interim report for Q3 2026

Result after 3 quarters of 2026
The BANK of Greenland's profit before tax amounts to DKK 143.9 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to DKK 132.5 million for the same period of 2025. The profit before tax gives a return of 12.9% p.a. on opening equity after disbursement of dividend.

The profit before value adjustments and write-downs amounted to DKK 143.3 million compared to DKK 133.4 million for the previous year. The profit exceeds expectations at the beginning of the year, with improvement in both net interest and expenses.

Lending has increased by DKK 107 million since the end of 2025, amounting to DKK 5,029 million at the end of Q3. Guarantees at the same time increased by DKK 97 million, from DKK 1,276 million at the end of 2025, to DKK 1,372 million at the end of September 2026.

Net interest and fee income increased in the first nine months of 2026 by DKK 8.0 million to DKK 327.9 million compared to the same period in 2025.

At the end of September 2026, total costs including write-offs amounted to DKK 189.0 million, compared to DKK 191.4 million for the same period of 2025.

At the end of September 2026, value adjustments show a capital gain of DKK 6.4 million, compared to a capital gain of DKK 13.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Impairments of loans and guarantees amounted to DKK 5.8 million in Q1-Q3 2026, compared to DKK 14.6 million in the same period of 2025. The impairment ratio for the period is 0.1%.

Solvency ratio of 27.1 and a capital requirement of 10.2%.

On this basis, an expected profit before tax of DKK 195-220 million is maintained, which is in accordance with the revised forecast in the stock exchange announcement of 20 July 2026. However, profit is expected at the upper end of the range.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.