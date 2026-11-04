No7 Software Limited: No7 Software adds Shopify POS to Anchor, its Shopify loyalty program app

One points balance now follows each shopper from the online store or a headless storefront to the shop counter, with VIP tiers, referrals and 32 languages

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No7 Software today added Shopify POS to Anchor Loyalty & Rewards, its Shopify loyalty program app. Merchants who sell online and in person now run one customer loyalty program for both.

The ecommerce loyalty program software covers five surfaces, and each shopper keeps a single points balance, tier and referral link on all of them:

In-store POS. Staff see the customer's balance and tier on the Shopify POS customer screen and apply a reward to the cart. The POS loyalty program and the online one share one ledger.

Staff see the customer's balance and tier on the Shopify POS customer screen and apply a reward to the cart. The POS loyalty program and the online one share one ledger. Online store. A storefront widget shows the points balance and available rewards.

A storefront widget shows the points balance and available rewards. Checkout. On the Pro plan, a checkout block lets shoppers on Shopify Plus stores redeem points before they pay.

On the Pro plan, a checkout block lets shoppers on Shopify Plus stores redeem points before they pay. Customer accounts. Balance, tier and rewards appear on the profile and order pages.

Balance, tier and rewards appear on the profile and order pages. Headless. On the Pro plan, the same widget runs on Hydrogen, Next.js and Remix storefronts. The headless loyalty program runs from the same Anchor install as the store.



The app runs in 32 languages. The merchant admin, the storefront widget and every extension are translated, and Arabic and Hebrew display right to left.

"A customer loyalty program that stops at the website gives a shopper who earned points online nothing at the shop counter," said Anil Yaylim, COO of No7 Software. "With Shopify POS, that shopper spends the same points at the till, and the member of staff sees the same tier the shopper sees online."

Anchor combines a points-based loyalty program, a tiered loyalty program with VIP tiers and a refer-a-friend program in one Shopify loyalty app. Merchants do not need separate referral program software. Each member's referral link also becomes a QR code the widget shows for sharing in person. Growth and Pro merchants can run double-points campaigns and the Shopify referral program, and Pro adds spending milestones that award bonus points at a lifetime spend target. Points expiry with reminders is on every plan, as are five Shopify Flow triggers for points earned, tier changes, rewards redeemed, completed referrals and points about to expire.

Anchor is listed on the Shopify App Store. The Free plan covers 200 orders a month and includes the online store, customer accounts and POS. A small business can run the rewards program on it without paying for the app. Growth costs US$14.99 a month for 1,000 orders and includes VIP tiers and referrals. Pro costs US$39.99 a month for unlimited orders and adds the checkout block, the headless widget and spending milestones. Plans are billed through Shopify in US dollars, and Growth and Pro include a 14-day free trial. Plans, the full feature list and FAQs are on the Anchor product page.

About No7 Software Limited

No7 Software Limited (company number 15251801) is a UK-registered ecommerce engineering company. It builds Shopify apps, including Anchor Loyalty & Rewards, Shopify and BigCommerce stores, and platform migrations. The company is a Shopify Partner and a BigCommerce Certified Partner. More at no7software.co.uk.

Multimedia: the Anchor logo (PNG) accompanies this release. More screenshots are available on request from the media contact.

Media contact: Anil Yaylim, COO, No7 Software Limited, +44 20 4577 0717