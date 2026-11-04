Private equity operating partner brings deep experience in business operations and global leadership

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") announced today that Chris Newman has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Operations, effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Newman brings deep experience working with private equity investment teams and portfolio company leaders, along with more than 25 years of impactful federal service. His background spans business performance improvement, complex global operations and senior intelligence leadership.

In his new role, Newman will bring a unique set of attributes to the LGL value creation strategy.

"Chris brings a valuable combination of operating experience, strategic judgment and leadership in very demanding environments," said Jason Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, LGL Group. "His ability to bring people and resources together around a clear objective will greatly support our work to build businesses and create long-term shareholder value."

At Graham Partners, Newman worked with investment professionals, industry experts and management teams to improve portfolio companies' financial and operational performance and advance product development. His board experience includes OptConnect, a leading IoT company.

"I'm pleased to join LGL and contribute to its next chapter," Newman said. "Throughout my career, I've focused on building teams, addressing complex challenges and turning plans into results. I look forward to bringing that experience to LGL."

Newman retired as a Senior Intelligence Service executive serving with the Central Intelligence Agency as chief of the agency's larges overseas station, holding field commands and senior headquarters positions and serving as executive assistant to the CIA director. He also served as deputy commander of a Combined Joint Interagency Task Force (C-JIATF). Newman began his federal career as a U.S. Navy SEAL.

Newman earned a bachelor's degree in Slavic language and literature and Russian and East European studies from the University of Virginia. He completed the Advanced Management Program at Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business and attended executive programs at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

He also co-founded Third Option Foundation, which supports the families of fallen CIA paramilitary officers, injured officers and their families.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) is a publicly traded holding company that acquires, owns and builds businesses and makes strategic investments, with an emphasis on critical technologies. LGL Group conducts its business through two complementary activities: Platform Operations and Merchant Investment.

Through Platform Operations, LGL Group develops operating companies through organic growth, operational improvement and complementary acquisitions. Platform Operations is currently anchored by Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF"), a provider of precision time and frequency instruments, systems and related solutions based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Through Merchant Investment, LGL Group selectively deploys capital in minority investments, co-investments and strategic partnerships. These activities broaden LGL Group's opportunity set, develop strategic relationships and can support future platform development.

Across both activities, LGL Group seeks to compound shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active ownership, operational excellence and prudent financial management.

Incorporated in 1928, LGL Group has been publicly traded since 1946. Additional information is available at www.lglgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to LGL Group, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by LGL Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. LGL Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, LGL Group claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ###

Source: The LGL Group, Inc.

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