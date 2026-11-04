UNITED DIESEL SECURES TWO AWARDS FOR RENAULT TRUCKS AND LOVOL AT CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION AWARDS 2026

Renault Trucks named Construction Truck of the Year, while newly introduced LOVOL wins Emerging Construction Equipment Brand of the Year

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, has secured two awards at the Construction Innovation Awards 2026, organised by Construction Business News Middle East. Renault Trucks was named Construction Truck of the Year, while LOVOL, introduced to the UAE earlier this year, received Emerging Construction Equipment Brand of the Year.

The two brands serve different stages of the UAE's construction supply chain, from quarrying and earthmoving to concrete production and transportation. Construction accounted for 13.1% of the UAE's non-oil GDP in the first half of 2026, highlighting the importance of equipment performance, reliability and operational efficiency to a major sector of the economy. United Diesel is a leading UAE company serving the sector and the exclusive distributor of Renault Trucks in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as the renowned Chinese brand LOVOL across the UAE.

David Sawiras, General Manager of United Diesel, commented:

"Renault Trucks has long been an important part of our offering to the UAE construction sector, particularly in applications where reliability and performance are essential. This award reflects the strength of the brand and the confidence our customers continue to place in its capabilities."

"Introducing LOVOL earlier this year was a natural step in broadening the solutions we offer. We saw an opportunity to respond to growing demand for practical, productive construction equipment that delivers value to customers without compromising on performance. Seeing LOVOL recognised in its first year in the UAE is particularly encouraging and reinforces our confidence in the brand's potential in this market."

Supporting the UAE's Construction and Materials Supply Chain

Renault Trucks' award-winning K range is designed for demanding construction applications, including concrete mixing, rock tipping and quarry transportation. Built for heavy loads and challenging terrain, the range combines robust chassis configurations with traction capabilities suited to demanding operating conditions. Across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Renault Trucks has developed a strong presence among leading ready-mix concrete producers and operators in the construction and quarrying sectors, supporting the movement of concrete and raw materials for construction and infrastructure projects.

LOVOL's construction equipment portfolio includes wheel loaders, excavators, off-highway dump trucks, road rollers and motor graders, serving construction, quarrying, mining and infrastructure applications. Since its introduction to the UAE earlier this year, the brand's wheel loaders have undergone customer trials across multiple sites, generating orders and growing interest from construction, ready-mix concrete and quarrying operators. Its 75-ton payload off-highway dump trucks are also operating at mining sites across the Northern Emirates. These early developments reflect LOVOL's growing market acceptance and United Diesel's efforts to offer customers additional equipment options that combine performance, reliability and competitive operating value.

With more than five decades of experience in the UAE, United Diesel supports its manufacturing partners through local sales, technical expertise, maintenance and parts availability. Its service and parts operations across the UAE provide construction operators with the support needed to maintain equipment availability and minimise downtime.

About United Diesel

United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group, which was founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, has been a driving force in the UAE's commercial automotive industry for over 50 years.

Providing comprehensive and innovative transport solutions across commercial, industrial, and educational sectors, UD's customer-centric services include vehicle sales and after-sales support, maintenance and parts, in-house financing, and vehicle selection assistance. With a strong focus on service excellence, UD supports its customers with strategically located service centres, a state-of-the-art showroom, a highly experienced team, and a commitment to delivering long-term value through reliable, tailored mobility solutions.

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