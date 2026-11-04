FedEx: How Safe Water Rebuilds Lives After Disaster

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / An Urgent Crisis

When two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern coast just seconds apart, they triggered a humanitarian emergency that devastated communities across La Guaira state. Thousands of people lost their lives, tens of thousands were injured, and many families were displaced from their homes, cut off from essential services, and left without reliable access to safe water.

Readiness and Rapid Mobilization

Effective disaster response begins long before a crisis occurs. It requires organizations to be prepared, equipped, and ready to mobilize when communities need support most. Through its ongoing relationship with Water Mission, FedEx helps strengthen the organization's disaster response capacity around the world, enabling rapid, effective responses when communities face crises. That readiness proved essential in Venezuela.

Restoring a Critical Lifeline

Many communities were already facing challenges accessing reliable drinking water before the earthquakes. Following the disaster, damaged infrastructure and widespread displacement made safe water even harder to obtain, creating an urgent need for drinking, cooking, and hygiene. Water Mission quickly began building safe water production and distribution capacity across affected areas. The organization swiftly installed three safe water systems and established a network of water storage and distribution points throughout impacted communities.

Water Mission's systems have produced more than 3.8 million liters of safe water. More than 4 million liters have been trucked to 59 distribution locations serving displaced families and vulnerable communities. Water Mission has also installed 69 water storage tanks and distributed more than 1,000 jerry cans to help families safely collect and store water. These efforts have helped provide access to safe water for more than 41,700 people, including more than 10,800 children.

Strength and Dignity in Recovery

Behind every statistic is a person rebuilding life after disaster. For Yana, the earthquakes brought sudden uncertainty. After losing her home, she and her family relocated to the Hilda Vásquez temporary camp in Caraballeda. Even before the disaster, safe water was not always easy to access. Residents in the area sometimes relied on river water when household supplies were inconsistent. After the earthquakes, securing safe water became an even greater challenge for families already coping with displacement and loss.

The arrival of safe drinking water at the camp brought welcome relief. "Since I arrived at the camp, it has seemed to me a great blessing that Water Mission has allowed us to have clean and safe drinking water, something we do not have here on a consistent basis," Yana shared. "It gives us strength every day to keep fighting against this whole situation."

Her words reflect an important reality of disaster recovery: People need more than immediate relief. They need stability, dignity, and hope. A reliable source of safe water helps provide all three. For families navigating the challenges of displacement and recovery, something as simple as filling a container with safe water can make an enormous difference. Safe water helps protect health, supports hygiene, and reduces one of the many burdens families face as they work toward recovery.

Healing and Community Support

Water Mission's response has also extended beyond physical needs. In collaboration with local organizations and community leaders, the organization has helped provide trauma-healing resources and training designed to support survivors as they process loss, uncertainty, and the emotional impact of the disaster. Nearly 470 people participated in these training courses. Together, these efforts recognize that recovery is about more than rebuilding infrastructure. It is about helping people rebuild their lives.

The Foundation for Progress

As communities across Venezuela continue the long journey toward recovery, access to safe water remains a critical foundation for progress. The impact achieved so far reflects the value of collaboration. Through its support for Water Mission, FedEx helps strengthen disaster response readiness, enabling support to reach communities when crises occur and helping meet urgent needs in the aftermath of disaster. For thousands of families across La Guaira, access to safe water is helping turn recovery from a distant goal into a daily reality, providing a foundation for health, stability, and hope as communities move forward.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/how-safe-water-rebuilds-lives-after-disaster-1246363