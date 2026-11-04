Modulight Oyj: Inside Information: Modulight receives USD 1.1 million order from new quantum computing customer

Modulight Corporation | Inside Information | November 04, 2026 at 18:39:00 EET

Modulight Corporation has received an order worth USD 1.1 million from a US quantum computing company that is a new customer for Modulight.

The order is for a handful of qualification units for the customer's quantum computing systems. The customer targets further orders already before summer 2027, subject to successful qualification and progress of the program. Modulight will advise the market separately should such orders materialize.

"We are very pleased to see the collaboration progressing toward production. Quantum computing is an excellent example of an application where Modulight's ability to combine optics, laser technology, electronics, software and scalable manufacturing into complete laser solutions provides significant value to the customer. Importantly, quantum computing companies, like our customers in other high value-add applications, benefit not only from the technical advantages of vertical integration but also from the long-term supply-chain security offered by Modulight's unique manufacturing capabilities," says Seppo Orsila, Founder and CEO of Modulight.

Modulight has developed laser technology and complete laser systems for demanding applications for more than two decades. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing in Tampere, Finland, enables the development and manufacturing of laser chips, optical assemblies, electronics, software and complete laser systems within the same organization.

The collaboration is part of Modulight's growing activities in quantum technologies. Modulight sees significant long-term potential in the sector as quantum computing systems progress from research and development toward increasingly large-scale deployments.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Seppo Orsila, m. +358 40 830 4671



IR Ulla Haapanen, m. +358 40 830 4676

Email: ir@modulight.com

Certified adviser: Sisu Partners Oy, m. +358 40 555 4727



modulight.com

@modulight

Modulight in brief

Modulight Corporation is a life science company that designs and manufactures laser devices for the treatment of cancer and eye diseases. The company also manufactures products for other high value-add applications including flow cytometry, microscopy, semiconductor, quantum, and defense. The company's products include medical devices, subsystems, software, cloud services, and specialized semiconductors. Modulight's products are used worldwide by many Fortune 500 companies, pharmaceutical companies, and well-known cancer centers and universities. Modulight was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland.

Follow Modulight: modulight.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | KillCancer