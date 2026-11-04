Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MO

WKN: A3C4PU | ISIN: FI4000511506 | Ticker-Symbol: 78W
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:14
0,954 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODULIGHT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODULIGHT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9381,13018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 17:40 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modulight Oyj: Inside Information: Modulight receives USD 1.1 million order from new quantum computing customer

Modulight Corporation | Inside Information | November 04, 2026 at 18:39:00 EET

Modulight Corporation has received an order worth USD 1.1 million from a US quantum computing company that is a new customer for Modulight.

The order is for a handful of qualification units for the customer's quantum computing systems. The customer targets further orders already before summer 2027, subject to successful qualification and progress of the program. Modulight will advise the market separately should such orders materialize.

"We are very pleased to see the collaboration progressing toward production. Quantum computing is an excellent example of an application where Modulight's ability to combine optics, laser technology, electronics, software and scalable manufacturing into complete laser solutions provides significant value to the customer. Importantly, quantum computing companies, like our customers in other high value-add applications, benefit not only from the technical advantages of vertical integration but also from the long-term supply-chain security offered by Modulight's unique manufacturing capabilities," says Seppo Orsila, Founder and CEO of Modulight.

Modulight has developed laser technology and complete laser systems for demanding applications for more than two decades. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing in Tampere, Finland, enables the development and manufacturing of laser chips, optical assemblies, electronics, software and complete laser systems within the same organization.

The collaboration is part of Modulight's growing activities in quantum technologies. Modulight sees significant long-term potential in the sector as quantum computing systems progress from research and development toward increasingly large-scale deployments.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Seppo Orsila, m. +358 40 830 4671

IR Ulla Haapanen, m. +358 40 830 4676
Email: ir@modulight.com

Certified adviser: Sisu Partners Oy, m. +358 40 555 4727

modulight.com
@modulight

Modulight in brief

Modulight Corporation is a life science company that designs and manufactures laser devices for the treatment of cancer and eye diseases. The company also manufactures products for other high value-add applications including flow cytometry, microscopy, semiconductor, quantum, and defense. The company's products include medical devices, subsystems, software, cloud services, and specialized semiconductors. Modulight's products are used worldwide by many Fortune 500 companies, pharmaceutical companies, and well-known cancer centers and universities. Modulight was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland.

Follow Modulight: modulight.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | KillCancer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.