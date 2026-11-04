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Why Recruitment Agencies Are Outsourcing CV Formatting



04.11.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

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DENVER, CO - November 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Recruiters in competitive hiring markets often spend part of the day fixing fonts, aligning headings, and rebuilding candidate CVs before they can be sent to a client. Computyne, an India-based business process outsourcing company, is highlighting how resume and CV formatting services can take that work off the desks of staffing agencies and recruitment firms in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore. Computyne formats CVs for recruitment agencies, staffing firms, and HR teams. Each document is built to the agency's own layout, can be delivered white-labelled, and is structured so applicant tracking systems can read it. Why CV Formatting Slows Down Recruitment Teams Candidates send CVs in every shape: scanned PDFs, heavily styled templates, and documents with inconsistent headings and dates. Before a profile reaches a client, a recruiter often has to rework it to match the agency's house style and remove details that do not belong. That manual work competes with sourcing, candidate calls, and client meetings. During peak hiring periods, or when a client needs a shortlist quickly, formatting can become the step that delays a submission. What Computyne's CV Formatting Service Covers Computyne's service is designed for agencies that submit candidates on tight timelines. It includes: • Bulk CV formatting: processing of large batches of CVs in a consistent layout • Custom layouts: documents built to an agency's branding and visual guidelines • Template creation: structured, ATS-friendly templates for repeatable use • Resume data capture and parsing: unstructured CV details converted into organised, standardised formats • Quality assurance: multi-tier review of contact details, skills, and work history Optional add-ons include rewriting candidate summaries, highlighting core skills, and tailoring a CV to a job description. Formatted CVs are delivered in MS Word, PDF, or Google Docs, and scanned CVs can be converted into editable Word files. White-Label Delivery for Agencies Documents can be delivered fully white-labelled, showing only the agency's logo, branding, and styling, with no third-party references. Agencies can send CVs by email, shared drive, CRM or ATS integration, or a secure client portal, depending on how their team already works. Results Reported From Agency Projects in the UK and Australia Computyne has published two case studies from recruitment clients in target markets. A UK-based staffing and recruitment company outsourced its CV formatting and reported a 60 percent faster turnaround while maintaining 99.5 percent accuracy. An Australian recruitment agency used a time-zone-aligned formatting service and received a guaranteed 30-minute turnaround for each CV, according to the company. Turnaround, Volume, and Data Handling Standard delivery ranges from same-day to 24 hours depending on volume, with express options available on request. There is no minimum order, so agencies can send a single CV or recurring large batches, and capacity can scale up to ten times depending on demand. Computyne states that candidate files are handled under confidentiality terms, with secure file transfer, controlled access, and NDAs applied throughout. The company holds ISO 27001 certification. Trying the Service Before Committing Agencies in the UK, Australia, and Singapore can start with a seven-day free trial to review formatting quality, turnaround, and output before committing to a longer arrangement. More details are available on the Computyne CV formatting page . About Computyne Computyne is a business process outsourcing company based in Gandhinagar, India. The company provides data collection, data management, document processing, data entry, and data annotation services, along with dedicated virtual assistants and other hire-on-demand resources for businesses in recruitment, eCommerce, real estate, logistics, finance, healthcare, and other industries. Its document processing services include resume formatting , invoice processing, forms processing, and document digitisation. Computyne holds ISO 27001 certification and works with clients in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE. Media contact:

Champak Pol

+1-402-513-7304

News Source: Search Atlas





04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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