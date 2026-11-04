Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly and the Trust for Public Land Congratulate Florida Voters for Big Election Wins that Protect Healthy Lands and Waters

More than $1 Billion approved this election year for conservation action across Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the Live Wildly Foundation congratulate Florida voters for overwhelmingly passing seven countywide conservation ballot measures on Election Day that provide $1.2 billion to protect clean drinking water, conserve natural lands, support outdoor recreation, and keep family farms and ranches productive. When combined with an eighth ballot measure passed by voters during the August primary, total funding approved this election cycle for Florida lands and waters comes to $1.24 billion.

Conservation measures were on the ballot this week in Brevard, Charlotte, Manatee, Marion, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, and St. Johns counties. Bonita Springs voters, in Lee County, approved their ballot measure in August. Every measure passed with at least 73 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results, and Sarasota County voters backed continuing their conservation program with 84 percent.

"The election outcomes speak loud and clear: Floridians want to keep their lands and waters strong and productive," said Meredith Budd, Deputy Director of the Live Wildly Foundation. "Florida's natural systems are the backbone of local communities and economies."

Live Wildly and Trust for Public Land worked together to support passage of these ballot measures.

"The overwhelming passage of these measures demonstrates that conservation is not a partisan issue," said Will Abberger, Director of Conservation Finance at the Trust for Public Land. "Florida voters, Republican, Democrat, or independent, understand the critical role healthy natural systems play in their daily lives - from clean drinking water to growing food for their families to enjoying time spent outdoors."

Six of the ballot measures - in Charlotte, Manatee, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Marion and St. Johns counties - will help protect natural systems within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre stretch of connected lands and waters created by state lawmakers in 2021 to conserve "the green infrastructure that is the foundation of this state's economy and quality of life."

Those ballot measures are:

A ballot measure in Charlotte County that continues the Conservation Charlotte program and provides up to $70 million in bonds to purchase and protect environmentally sensitive lands;

that continues the Conservation Charlotte program and provides up to in bonds to purchase and protect environmentally sensitive lands; A ballot measure in Manatee County that expands the county's Environmental Lands Program with $75 million in bonds to protect water quality, natural lands and working farms;

that expands the county's Environmental Lands Program with in bonds to protect water quality, natural lands and working farms; A ballot measure in Santa Rosa County continuing a half-cent sales tax to generate $14 million that will, for the first time, protect clean drinking water, natural lands and working farms;

continuing a half-cent sales tax to generate that will, for the first time, protect clean drinking water, natural lands and working farms; A ballot measure in Sarasota County that continues the county's Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program through 2049, with up to $250 million in bonds for conservation;

that continues the county's Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program through 2049, with up to in bonds for conservation; A ballot measure in Marion County that authorizes up to $28 million in conservation funding;

that authorizes up to in conservation funding; A ballot measure in St. Johns County that provides $100 million in bonds to buy conservation land.

Florida's Wildlife Corridor supports 114,000 jobs and generates $30 billion each year through recreation, tourism, agriculture, forestry and many other industries. More than half of Florida's waterways - including springs, rivers, and wetlands - flow through the Wildlife Corridor and provide clean drinking water, recreational income and habitat for diverse species. The Wildlife Corridor also is home to nearly half of Florida's species including manatees, gopher tortoises, burrowing owls and the Florida panther.

In addition to the six ballot measures that provide direct support to the Florida Wildlife Corridor, Brevard County voters renewed a ½-cent sales tax that will generate $670 million over 10 years for restoration of the Indian River Lagoon. On the August primary ballot, Bonita Springs voters approved a bond referendum that will provide $35 million for the Bonita Estero Rail Trail.

"Support for these ballot measures was extraordinary and included a wide cross section of state and local conservation organizations, business groups, community leaders, and others," said Abberger.

In particular, Abberger called out the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, 1000 Friends of Florida, Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition, Matanzas Riverkeeper, North Florida Land Trust, Big Waters Land Trust, and Horse Farms Forever for their leadership.

"State funding alone is not enough to ensure the protection of Florida's natural infrastructure," said Budd. "All Floridians - from local government officials to business owners to community leaders - have a role to play. These elections show that Floridians are ready, willing and able to do what's needed to conserve the lands and waters that make Florida thrive."

Live Wildly Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that connects people, knowledge, and resources to balance economy and ecology in Florida - advancing long-term conservation of Florida's lands and waters through the permanent protection of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

For interviews, by Zoom or phone, contact Meredith Budd at (813) 300-7423 or meredith@livewildly.com.

SOURCE: Live Wildly Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/live-wildly-and-the-trust-for-public-land-congratulate-florida-vot-1246453