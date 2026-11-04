In this Commodity-TV interview, Ken Armstrong, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold (TSX-V: WHN | OTCQB: WTHVF | FRA: 1W5), discusses the Shovelnose gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in southern British Columbia. The focus is the partnership with Dundee Corporation: Dundee will fund up to C$85M through feasibility to earn a 60% interest in the project. For Westhaven shareholders, that means progress without dilution. Also covered: ?? The 50,000m drill program and the updated South Zone resource ?? The 2025 PEA (base case US$2,400 gold, AISC US$836/oz) and the Pre-Feasibility Study planned for 2027 ?? District-scale exploration upside, from Shovelnose to Skoonka ?? Infrastructure, permitting and partnership with First Nations ?? Management, cash position, share structure and royalties More info: www.westhavengold.com Disclaimer: This video is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Company overview: Westhaven Gold Corp. ? https://www.westhavengold.com/ ISIN: CA9603501060, WKN: A2P879, FRA: 1W5.F, TSXV: WHN.V More videos about Westhaven Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/westhaven-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV