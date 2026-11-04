New AI advancements take over status reports and routine follow-ups, powered by 20 years of workflow intelligence seeing how work happens and where it drifts, with enterprise security and governance built-in

Smartsheet, the AI-powered enterprise work management platform, today announced new platform capabilities at ENGAGE 2026, its annual customer conference. The company introduced new AI agents, agentic workflows, system integrations and security controls built to end execution drift: the costly gap between what an organization sets out to deliver and what it actually delivers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104562370/en/

Today, Smartsheet introduced new AI agents, agentic workflows, system integrations and security controls built to end execution drift.

AI has helped teams move faster, but it is also widening execution drift. As AI agents join people, partners and systems in doing the work, three problems keep that distance from closing. Data is scattered across disconnected tools, so no one sees the full picture. AI is arriving faster than IT can govern it, so leaders hesitate to scale it. Most AI also lacks the context to know who owns what, what is stuck and what changed yesterday. That leaves people with generic answers and homework instead of finished work.

"Most organizations have AI in one place, their data in another and governance as an afterthought. Teams still spend hours on status reports and follow-ups, and IT struggles to see what AI is doing with company data," said Pratima Arora, chief product and technology officer at Smartsheet. "Today we're putting AI agents on that routine work, connecting data across the tools teams already use, and adding the security and governance controls that keep every AI action inside the rules you set."

"Enterprises are discovering that the hard part of AI is not productivity gains; it is keeping work aligned with their plans," according to Wayne Kurtzman, research vice president at IDC. "As agents, systems, integrations, and partners multiply, teams need AI to draw on real data, content and context across the tools they already use, under the governance they've already set. Smartsheet is addressing this challenge directly, helping organizations move AI from experimentation to dependable, strategic work."

AI Agents and Workflows: Taking on Routine Work So Teams Can Focus on Decisions

Teams still spend too much of their week on status reports, data checks and project setup. Smartsheet announced new Agentic Workflows and specialized AI agents that take on this routine work, using live project data and existing permissions so what they produce reflects what is actually happening.

Available today, Agentic Workflows turn a plain-language request, such as a weekly project summary or a check on risks and dependencies, into a recurring task that runs on its own and delivers results to the right people before small issues grow.

Specialized agents take on more complex work on request. People ask Smart Assist or a connected AI tool, and the right agent picks it up, with nothing to set up or manage. Available today:

Creation Agent: Turns a plain-language goal into a working project, with sheets, dashboards, reports and automations built in minutes, so new work starts the same day.

Turns a plain-language goal into a working project, with sheets, dashboards, reports and automations built in minutes, so new work starts the same day. Data Quality Agent: Reviews sheets and flags issues by severity, on demand or on a schedule, so teams catch problems before they become surprises.

Integrations: Connecting Your Data to Everyday Workplace Tools

When work data is spread across dozens of systems, small mismatches between them go unseen until a result is missed. Connecting them has meant weeks of work that breaks when someone changes a field. Smartsheet announced new integrations that make connecting a system as simple as asking, so people and AI work from the same picture. Smartsheet already connects 277 billion rows of work data each month.

New integrations include:

Native Integrations (available today): Automatic connections to ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot, and Workday keep data in sync without manual updates, with more releasing each quarter.

Automatic connections to ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot, and Workday keep data in sync without manual updates, with more releasing each quarter. Integration Agent (early access at smartsheet.com/eap Starting with GitHub, Zendesk, Airtable and Monday.com, customers pull data from outside tools into Smartsheet just by asking, turning a weeks-long integration project into a one-sentence request.

Security And Governance: Scaling AI Without Losing Control of Your Data

As AI takes on more of the work, it can quietly move outside the rules IT has set. IT and security leaders want to know what it can see, what it can change and what controls they need to have in place. Many organizations aren't there yet: IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that 68% of breached organizations lacked the AI governance to manage AI or detect unauthorized use. Smartsheet announced new certifications and controls to help customers scale AI with confidence.

Announcements include:

ISO/IEC 42001 Certification: Independent auditors confirmed that Smartsheet meets the international standard for responsible AI management, testing how it builds AI, governs it and manages risk.

Independent auditors confirmed that Smartsheet meets the international standard for responsible AI management, testing how it builds AI, governs it and manages risk. IRAP Assessment: Government-endorsed assessors tested Smartsheet security controls against the Australian government's own security manual, giving public sector agencies independent verification that the platform is secure enough for their sensitive information.

Government-endorsed assessors tested Smartsheet security controls against the Australian government's own security manual, giving public sector agencies independent verification that the platform is secure enough for their sensitive information. Security Event Streaming (available today): Sends audit events to security monitoring tools like Splunk and Microsoft Sentinel in near real time, replacing scheduled pulls with a feed that is configured once.

Sends audit events to security monitoring tools like Splunk and Microsoft Sentinel in near real time, replacing scheduled pulls with a feed that is configured once. Data Classification (available today with Smartsheet Safeguard Admins define their own sensitivity labels, such as General, Confidential or protected health information, and people apply them as they work, with centralized reporting and an audit trail of every change.

Smartsheet also introduced vsActual, an AI-native planning and execution product that shows leaders whether work is on track against their priorities, so they can catch execution drift while it's still fixable. To learn more or sign up for updates, visit www.smartsheet.com/vsactual.

To see everything announced at ENGAGE 2026, read the full recap or visit www.smartsheet.com.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is an AI-powered enterprise work management platform. Teams use it to plan programs, track work across groups, automate routine processes and give leaders real-time visibility into how work is progressing. It sits between spreadsheets, which are flexible but hard to govern, and rigid project tools built for a single team. Smartsheet is used by millions of people at organizations, including the majority of the Fortune 500, with enterprise-grade security, administration and compliance controls. To learn more about Smartsheet, visit www.smartsheet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104562370/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lisa Henthorn

pr@smartsheet.com