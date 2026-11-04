ANK Constructions & Interiors, a Dubai fit-out and renovation company, has launched a no-cost snagging inspection service for Dubai apartment and villa owners and buyers. The on-site inspection covers bathrooms, kitchens, air conditioning, doors, tiling and electrical distribution, with a written report provided afterwards.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - ANK Constructions & Interiors, a Dubai fit-out and renovation company, has launched a snagging inspection service at no cost for Dubai apartment and villa owners and buyers. The service is designed to help owners identify defects in developer-finished units before the contractual defects liability period expires, to help buyers assess a unit's condition before signing, and to give owners planning a renovation a clear picture of what needs fixing before the work is scoped.





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What the inspection covers

The inspection is carried out on site by the ANK team and covers the areas where defects in developer-finished units most often appear:

bathrooms and wet areas, including shower seals, grout and waterproofing;

kitchen cabinetry, including cabinet carcasses made of medium-density fibreboard (MDF);

air conditioning, including whether capacity matches how each room is used;

doors, frames, tiling, sanitaryware and electrical distribution;

alterations made to the unit, and whether permits exist for them.

After the visit, the owner receives a snagging report listing the issues found. Owners planning a renovation can use the report to decide what needs to be redone and what can stay, before the scope and budget are set. Owners are under no obligation to order any further work from ANK.

Why timing matters

Structural liability in the UAE runs ten years and cannot be signed away under Articles 821 and 823 of the Civil Transactions Law, which replaced the 1985 code in June. That cover addresses collapse and structural safety. Cover for workmanship, mechanical systems and installations is contractual: in Dubai sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) it typically runs 12 months from handover, and owners generally have to notify the developer within that window.

"Most of these issues don't show up in month one. They show up in month 14, after the first Dubai summer, when the shower seal has dropped and the door no longer meets its frame," said Alex Berestiuk, chief executive officer of ANK Constructions & Interiors. "By then the 12-month window in many contracts has already closed. An inspection before that point gives owners a list they can take to the developer while it still counts."

Market context

The service launches as Dubai buyers have more units to choose from. Dubai handed over roughly 24,800 homes in the first half of 2026, according to Cavendish Maxwell, and ValuStrat's residential price index is down about 10% since the end of February.

"With more supply, buyers are comparing units more closely, and the condition of the kitchen and bathrooms plays a bigger part in price," said Berestiuk. "Developers deliver what they are contracted to deliver, on schedule. But a handover finish and a finish built for ten years in this climate are different things, and it helps to know which one you have. If you're planning a renovation, that's the first thing to check, because it decides what the work should actually include."

How to book

The service is available for apartments and villas across Dubai. Inspections can be booked on the company's website at ankco.co.

About ANK Constructions & Interiors

ANK Constructions & Interiors has carried out renovation projects in Dubai for 12 years. The company delivers full renovations and turnkey fit-outs for villas and apartments, as well as commercial fit-outs for offices, retail and food and beverage venues. More information is available at ankco.co.

This release is for general information only and is not legal advice. Owners should check the terms of their own sale and purchase agreement.

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