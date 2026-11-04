F45 Training: FIT House of Brands Launches Limited-Time Incentive for US Multi-Unit Franchise Partners as Global Growth Accelerates

F45 Training and FS8 invites entrepreneurs to commit before year-end, following strong Q3 studio openings and F45's launch in Colombia, its 58th country

Austin, TX, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIT House of Brands , the parent company of F45 Training, FS8, and VAURA Pilates, today announced 25 new studio openings across 7 countries in the third quarter of 2026, alongside F45 Training's official launch in Colombia, the brand's 58th country. The momentum sets the stage for an aggressive US and global growth push in 2027, as the company invites new and existing franchise partners to grow with two of fitness's most recognized boutique brands.

FIT House Q3 highlights:

25 new studios opened globally , bringing the network to nearly 1,500 studios in 58 countries

, bringing the network to nearly 1,500 studios in 58 countries 16 new FS8 studios , including FS8 South McKinney in Texas, opened in July by first-time franchise owners, and more US openings in New York City and Malibu

, including FS8 South McKinney in Texas, opened in July by first-time franchise owners, and more US openings in New York City and Malibu Key F45 openings in California, North Carolina, and Texas

in California, North Carolina, and Texas VAURA Pilates reached 10 studios worldwide with its first studio in Indonesia, in Jakarta's Menteng district, with four more US locations on the way in San Mateo, CA; Boston, MA; Tampa, FL; and Prosper, TX

FIT House gives franchise partners something few fitness franchisors can: two distinct, proven boutique formats under one roof. F45 Training delivers 45-minute functional group training, while FS8 combines Pilates, strength, and yoga in one studio experience. Franchise owners can open two of the same brand or pair one of each, serving different members within the same market that each have unique personal fitness goals.

"This is the time to be an entrepreneur in fitness. Q3 proves that demand for F45 Training and FS8 is global and growing, and our partners in Colombia are seizing that momentum and moving fast," said Tom Dowd, CEO, FIT House of Brands. "In the US, there is still enormous white space for both F45 Training and FS8. When paired with our business model and modalities, a multi-unit portfolio amplifies that growth opportunity, both for the operator and the communities they serve."

This fall, F45 Training opened its first Colombian studio in Bogotá's La Cabrera neighborhood. The franchise group, led by local partner Johan Cediel, plans to open additional studios across Bogotá, before expanding to Medellín, Barranquilla, and other additional markets.

"Opening in Bogotá is the first step in our long-term strategy, which is why we're planning more locations in the city before moving into other markets. We want to grow F45 Training in Colombia by building a community around training, technology and an experience that helps people reach their goals," said Johan Cediel, General Manager, F45 Training Colombia.

To support operators ready to scale, FIT House is offering a limited-time incentive for prospective franchise partners who sign for two studios before December 31, 2026. The offer applies to two F45 Training studios, two FS8 studios, or one of each, and significantly reduces upfront investment. Interested candidates can inquire atfunctionalinspiredtraining.com.

About FIT House of Brands

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of nearly 1,500 studios across 58 countries. FIT provides franchisees with established business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer. For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).

DISCLAIMER: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Certain countries and states require that an offer of a franchise can be made only through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD"). If you are a resident of one of those countries states, are receiving this message in one of those countries or states or intend to operate a franchise in one of those countries or states, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with any applicable pre-sale registration and we have complied with disclosure requirements in the applicable jurisdiction.

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