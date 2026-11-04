Action Behavior Centers BCBAs Partner With Treeline Pass to Support Autistic Adults in Denver During ABCaba Clinical Conference

Hundreds of ABC teammates assembled more than 600 personal care bags, decorated more than 700 tiles with notes of encouragement, and made a charitable donation to support autistic adults in Denver.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), hosted a Community Impact Event with Treeline Pass during its 2026 ABCaba Clinical Conference on October 16-17 in Denver, Colorado. ABC operates more than 450 ABA therapy centers across nine states, including more than 40 centers across the greater Denver area.

ABC teammates give back to autistic adults in Denver

Treeline Pass serves autistic adults who have aged out of school-based support services. From locations in Greenwood Village and Denver, it offers day habilitation, prevocational training, supported employment, and in-house behavioral services. Its team is trained in the principles of ABA and supervised by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) who sets individualized goals and monitors progress focused on each person's continued growth, the same clinical foundation ABC uses with autistic children.

During the event, ABC Chief Executive Officer Hersh Sanghavi welcomed conference attendees and introduced Treeline Pass' story. Treeline Pass Executive Director Jason Gold then shared how the organization helps adults build new skills, find jobs, form friendships, and speak up for themselves.

"When school-based services end, families need a place where their adult children can keep learning and growing," said Gold. "Support from partners like Action Behavior Centers helps us close the funding gap so every person we serve gets the support they need to build a life with purpose."

Hundreds of ABC teammates assembled more than 600 bags of hygiene and personal care items. They also designed more than 700 decorative tiles with handwritten notes of encouragement. The tiles will be displayed at the Treeline Pass home base, where they will inspire clients and staff every day. Treeline Pass clients will deliver the care kits to Meals on Wheels recipients, giving back to their own community. ABC also made a charitable donation to support Treeline Pass' work.

How ABC invests in its clinical teams

The Community Impact Event was part of ABCaba 2026, ABC's annual clinical conference for BCBAs, Clinical Directors, and clinical leaders. The conference offered six continuing education sessions. Speakers included:

Linda LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Executive Director of the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR)

Gregory Hanley, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA, ABC's Executive Director of Compassionate Care

Patricia Wright, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Executive Director of Proof Positive: Autism Wellbeing Alliance and a member of ABC's Clinical Council

Jenn Cook, BCBA, LBA, Senior BCBA Training Leader at ABC

Donna Goodman, BCBA, LBA, Senior Regional Clinical Director at ABC in Dallas-Fort Worth

Jeron Trotman, BCBA, LBA, IBA, Founder and President of Black Men in Behavior Analysis

The conference closed with a panel featuring three mothers from Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum," led by ABC's Chief Clinical Officer, Charna Mintz, Ph.D., BCBA-D.

ABCaba is one part of ABC's broader investment in its teammates. That investment ranges from ongoing clinical training to the Everest Program, a paid pathway that helps Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) become BCBAs.

"ABCaba is an annual event that brings our entire clinical team together, learning from some of the industry's most impactful voices," Dr. Mintz said. "When we invest in our BCBAs and RBTs, families get autism treatment grounded in best practice."

ABC's tradition of community impact at ABCaba

Every ABCaba conference includes a Community Impact Event with a local partner. Past partners include Make-A-Wish in 2024 and Special Olympics Texas in 2025. Through these events, ABC teammates give their time and support to the communities that host them.

To learn more about careers at ABC, visit actionbehavior.com/careers .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-bcbas-partner-with-treeline-pass-to-support-a-1246529