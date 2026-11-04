Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Port KC's riverfront rail crossing elimination (RCE) project at Lydia Avenue has been awarded up to $72 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration.





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The local project was selected for final design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction, which includes activities to eliminate three existing at-grade crossings through a grade separation in Kansas City, Missouri. This project aligns with established selection criteria by improving the safety and mobility of people and goods, and eliminating highway-rail crossings that are frequently occupied by trains as the project will decrease blocked crossings, traffic delays, and the risk of accidents at the existing crossings.

"This much-needed funding will better connect Kansas City's storied Columbus Park neighborhood with an expanded Berkley Riverfront community," said Jon Stephens, Port KC president and CEO. "Dangerous and time-consuming rail crossings will be eliminated at Lydia Avenue with the construction of a flyover bridge that will include safe walking paths to allow for increased vehicular and pedestrian connectivity to the Missouri Riverfront. This project will also enhance freight rail efficiency and strengthen the movement of goods through Kansas City, delivering benefits to regional and national supply chains."





The Lydia Avenue at-grade rail crossings as they exist today.

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"Kansas City's momentum on the riverfront continues as we expand access for residents and visitors while ensuring our railroad partners can operate safely," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "The new Lydia flyover bridge will be another great addition to the Riverfront, linking a larger-capacity CPKC Stadium, thousands of housing units, new restaurants and small businesses, and the streetcar extension with historic neighborhoods in Northeast Kansas City. Our new bridge link will be another step in the transformation of former dumping grounds along the Missouri River into one of Kansas City's safest, most successful, and most vibrant communities. Our thanks to our federal partners, Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II and Sam Graves, and our many local and neighborhood stakeholders."

"The federal funding for the Lydia Crossover is a testament to the years of hard work and investment in the Riverfront. This is truly a game-changer as we all work collaboratively to elevate Kansas City for generations to come," said Chris Long, KC Current co-founder and co-owner. "We are pleased to be a partner with the city and Port KC. We would like to thank Mayor Lucas and Jon Stephens at Port KC for their effort, and a special thanks to Rep. Sam Graves, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, and our entire congressional delegation."

Port KC will coordinate 20% non-federal cost share funding for the project. The RCE project design and planning work will begin immediately. A start date for construction hasn't been established yet. Additional project details will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about Port KC, please visit portkc.com.

About Port KC

Port KC is the port authority of Kansas City. Creating places, opportunities, and infrastructure that make Kansas City a stronger, more vibrant community for everyone. For more information, please visit portkc.com.

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