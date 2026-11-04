McAlester Gets More Ways to Recharge as Glo Tanning Opens November 7

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in McAlester, Oklahoma, on November 7, bringing its signature mix of wellness, skincare, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Kristi Hart, who is bringing Glo's broader approach to wellness and self-care to McAlester while building a strong local team and creating a destination designed around confidence, relaxation, and feeling your best.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With more than 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"People should not have to choose between great skincare, tanning, and modern wellness experiences," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Glo brings those worlds together in a way that feels elevated and exciting, and Kristi is the perfect person to introduce that experience to McAlester. We want guests to walk in and immediately see how much more self-care can be."

Location:

1321 Tanglewood Drive

McAlester, Oklahoma 74501

Contact Information:

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mcalester-gets-more-ways-to-recharge-as-glo-tanning-opens-novemb-1246478