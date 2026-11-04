Elevate Healthcare Introduces OpSpace, the Operations Mission Control for Healthcare Simulation

The world needs more healthcare professionals. OpSpace gives educators more capacity to prepare them.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Elevate Healthcare, a leader in healthcare simulation, today introduced OpSpace, an operations platform built to help academic and hospital simulation centers expand their capacity to educate tomorrow's healthcare professionals. By bringing planning, coordination and scheduling into one connected workspace, OpSpace helps budget-conscious centers do more with the people, spaces and equipment they already have-and gives educators more time to prepare clinicians for the moments that matter.

A capacity problem inside the capacity solution

Expanding the healthcare workforce takes more than recruiting students. It takes giving educators and simulation teams the capacity to prepare them. Every learning experience depends on people, spaces and equipment coming together-and the operational work required limits how much a center can deliver. OpSpace advances the other essential part of the equation-how to make those experiences easier to deliver to more learners.

Simulation turns clinical knowledge into real-world readiness. Behind every learning experience is a complex operation: coordinating learners and faculty, securing rooms, preparing equipment and making sure everything is ready at the right time. Too often, teams manage that work across disconnected calendars, spreadsheets, emails and standalone tools. Time spent reconciling schedules, chasing room availability and tracking down equipment leaves less time for teaching, developing new scenarios and growing a program.

"The healthcare workforce crisis challenges all of us to think bigger about what healthcare education can achieve," said Brian Truesdale, President and CEO of Elevate Healthcare. "Our vision is to make operational complexity a thing of the past, so educators can focus their time and talent on preparing the next generation of clinicians. OpSpace is about unlocking that potential-more opportunity to learn, more capacity to educate and more healthcare professionals ready for the moments when patients need them most."

One workspace. Three powerful capabilities.

OpSpace connects the work simulation teams do every day:

Create: Build simulation events with the people, rooms, equipment and scenarios they require-all in one place, with fewer clicks and everything in view.

Coordinate: Manage equipment readiness, availability, inventory and operational details so teams can deliver simulation experiences with confidence.

Automate: Generate events and schedules based on resource availability and requirements, rather than manually piecing together every room, time and equipment combination.

Together, these capabilities help centers reduce administrative work and make better use of existing resources-creating more capacity to deliver simulation, develop new learning experiences and grow their programs.

Connecting operations to educational possibilities

OpSpace expands Elevate Healthcare's Ecosystem, bringing operational coordination alongside the technology that helps educators bring clinical learning to life. The ecosystem includes LearningSpace for audiovisual recording, debriefing, AI-assisted evaluation and transcription, as well as high-fidelity patient simulators powered by Elevate's physiology engine for hands-on clinical practice.

Learn more about OpSpace at opspace.elevatehealth.net.

About Elevate Healthcare

Elevate Healthcare makes the world safer, healthier, and more productive by empowering healthcare professionals to perform confidently and competently in the moments that matter. For more than 30 years, the company has advanced healthcare simulation through innovations in physiological modeling, high-fidelity patient simulation, AI-assisted debriefing and scenario creation by serving educators and institutions in more than 95 countries. Learn more at elevatehealth.net.

Media Contact:

Vince Montalbano

vince.montalbano@elevatehealth.net

VP, Innovation and Technology

Elevate Healthcare

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SOURCE: Elevate Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/elevate-healthcare-introduces-opspace-the-operations-mission-control-1246484