Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Comedian, recording artist, and creative director Nicole Arbour has been nominated for Comedy & Entertainment Creator of the Year at the 2026 Influencers Global Awards, the annual celebration of excellence in digital influence. Arbour is thrilled to be recognized among this year's nominees.

The nomination caps a record-setting year for Arbour, whose content has drawn more than 300 million views across platforms in 2026. Leading the charge was "Cosplay Christian," her viral diss track, which has surpassed 10 million streams and sparked conversation well beyond her core audience.

"I'm so grateful to be nominated, and to be in a category with such talented creators. This year has been wild - 'Cosplay Christian' and the video series that went with it spread like wildfire - and none of it could have happened without the people who watch, share and battle it out in my comments. The way you guys have had my back this year has been incredible, and beyond touching... it's been empowering. Thank you. Go team!" - Nicole Arbour

The Influencers Global Awards recognize top creators across more than 40 categories, from comedy and entertainment to fashion, travel and business. The 2026 ceremony takes place on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at Queen Miami Beach, with an expanded gala in Monaco this year.

Fans can show their support by voting at influencersglobalawards.com/award2026 . More information is available at www.influencersglobalawards.com .

About Nicole Arbour

Nicole Arbour is a comedian, creator, recording artist, creative director and entertainer known for bold, unfiltered commentary on culture and current events. Her videos have drawn more than 3 billion views worldwide, and in 2026 alone her content surpassed 300 million views.

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