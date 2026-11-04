Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.: Pavlus Travel Reveals Top Bucket-List Vacations

Pavlus Travel Reveals Top Bucket-List Vacations

The Luxury Travel Agency's Customers Ask About and Book These Most Desired Trips for 2027

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travelers are saying, "the time is now," when talking to their professional travel planner about their most-desired, top bucket-list vacation. "Often they've dreamed about this trip for years, but they're now telling our personal travel planners that they want to make it happen," emphasizes Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel and Cruise, Albuquerque, NM, U.S.A.

Pavlus is one of the largest independently owned luxury travel agencies in the United States and a member of the Travel Leaders Network (TLN). Heading into 2027, these are the seven "Top Bucket-List Vacations" that Pavlus is seeing, based on its late 2026 customer inquiries and bookings.

The Drake Passage and Antarctica: "By far, our customers' most-requested 'bucket-list' adventure is to explore Antarctica at the southern end of the Earth," Pavlus stresses. Some customers set sail from South America via the infamous Drake Passage, often rocky wave-wise, but they desire bragging rights to say, "I did it!" Others book a Fly-Cruise option, bypassing the Drake, and taking charter flights to/from Antarctica's King George Island.

Clients typically then sail on a small-ship cruise, such as those operated by National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, Ponant, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking, or another small-ship expedition line; see the many options at the Antarctica and Drake Passage website page .

"Boarding Zodiacs or kayaks from the ship, guests make wet landings ashore, hike along beaches, climb snowy hillsides, participate in citizen science projects, and enjoy wildlife spotting," Pavlus stresses. "It's an unforgettable polar world, where our clients might view whales, seals on ice floes, or penguins waddling across snowy landscapes as far as the eye can see."

South Pacific Exploration: Australia and New Zealand: Even if travelers have previously visited the South Pacific, many now seek a lengthier bucket-list trip that delivers new experiences. Among the options are Tauck's 20-day " Grand Australia and New Zealand " itinerary, and Silversea's 26-day holiday cruise departing December 10, 2027, with calls at multiple Eastern Australia and New Zealand destinations.

Another recent trend is that Pavlus' customers are curiously inquiring about northwestern Australia's remote Kimberley region. Fortunately, Seabourn, Scenic and other cruise lines sail to that region, much of it inaccessible via roads. "Guests wish to gaze at rugged scenic landscapes with waterfalls and rock cliffs; learn about Indigenous cultures; snorkel at offshore reefs; and spot saltwater crocodiles along the Hunter River," Pavlus explains.

Arctic Journey to Norway's Svalbard: North of the Arctic Circle, Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Svalbard is surrounded by a wilderness that's home to Arctic foxes, reindeer, Arctic birdlife, and polar bears. Among the best bucket-list vacation options is a Viking 15-day "Iceland and Norway's Arctic Explorer" itinerary between Bergen, Norway, and Reykjavik, Iceland. For 2027 and beyond, that's priced from $7,999 per person, double occupancy.

In particular, our travelers tell us that they look forward to having two full days to explore Svalbard," Pavlus stresses. The ship also visits scenic Geiranger and Tromso, Norway.

The Galapagos Islands: Blue-Footed Boobies and Giant Tortoises: Ecuador's Galápagos Islands, 600 miles from South America's coastline, are much the same as they were when naturalist Charles Darwin visited this ecosystem in the 19th century. That's because nearly all the land as well as surrounding waters are designated as a national park or marine reserve.

Among the small ships sailing the Galapagos is Silversea's ultra-luxury, 100-passenger Silver Origin, a luxurious base camp of sorts with fine dining and luxurious suites. "On naturalist-led excursions, our guests might view blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises, marine iguanas, sea lions, seals, whales, and other wildlife," Pavlus emphasizes.

Exploring the east, central, and west Galapagos isles, G Adventures' 16-night " Complete Galapagos " tour provides home-away-from home accommodations for intra-island travel on the 16-passenger Eden. Guests often view flamingos at Bachas Beach, penguins on Floreana Island, and whitetip reef sharks.

Closer to Home, In-Depth, Extensive USA Touring: "Not every bucket-list inquiry involves traveling overseas," notes Pavlus. "This fall, we've noticed that many potential travelers have asked about in-depth, themed vacations closer to home." Some inquiries are about U.S. National Parks, while others tap into personal interests such as music, art, or heritage. One option? For jazz or blues fans, Globus' offers a 10-day tour from Nashville to New Orleans on multiple dates in 2027; a lengthier, 12-day version of that tour adds more time in New Orleans or a New Orleans Jazz Festival extension.

If heritage touring in the U.S.A. is a draw , Tauck's "In Freedom's Footsteps: New York to Washington, D.C." is a 12-day, Ken Burns-inspired, luxury escorted tour on multiple dates next year and beyond. It's priced from $7,590 per person, double occupancy, depending on 2027 departure date. Tour goers will delve into American history with guided touring in New York City; Philadelphia and Gettysburg, PA; Williamsburg, Richmond, and Mount Vernon, VA; and Washington, D.C.

African Safari to Spot Lions, Rhinos, and Elephants: "Our customers returning home from an African safari often tell us that seeing wildlife moving freely across vast, untamed landscapes was an absolutely transformative experience," says Pavlus. "It's certainly unforgettable to soar in a hot-air balloon ride over the Africa plain at dawn, while spotting elephants, lions, and antelopes below, and then enjoy a champagne breakfast in the bush."

African safari experiences do vary considerably. Ocean cruises may call at a Kenyan or South African port and take guests ashore for a day visit to a national park or for an overnight (two-day) safari adventure. Separately, AmaWaterways, a river cruise line, sails along Africa's Chobe River in Zimbabwe, and its East Africa and South Africa itineraries also include land stays and safari experiences.

Luxury tour operators such as Micato , A&K, Tauck, and Kensington also operate robust escorted safaris. Guests will stay in upscale lodges or tented camps, head out for wildlife spotting with guides, enjoy wine tastings and enrichment programs, and venture to local villages. Limited to just 18 guests, A&K's 14-night "Ultimate Great Migration Safari" in 2027 and 2028, is priced from $17,995 per person, double occupancy.

Iconic, Grand Voyages - the Northwest Passage and Beyond: Another top bucket-list experience increasingly requested by Pavlus' clients - given the many new options by top luxury cruise lines - is what's called a Grand Voyage, typically a longer, iconic itinerary. One most requested "bucket-list" trip this year has been a Northwest Passage journey, atop North America.

The 138-passenger National Geographic Resolution sails on a 24-day Northwest Passage journey between Nome, Alaska, and Nuuk, Greenland, on July 29, 2027, and July 28, 2028. Viewing and exploring remote wilderness terrain, guests might spot polar bears, Arctic foxes, or elusive narwhals. Fares for this National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions sailing start at $59,000 per person, double occupancy, in 2027 and $69,000 per person, double occupancy, in 2028.

One lengthier Grand Voyage to a more far-flung part of the globe is Seabourn Pursuit's 64-Day "Kimberley Expedition & Islands Of The Pacific" expedition cruise from Broome in Western Australia to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile. Guests will head out to explore remote destinations or islands in Australia, Indonesia, Chile, Pitcairn, French Polynesia and other countries. Fares start at $75,588 per person, double occupancy, for the August 26, 2027, departure.

Some Grand Voyages also have an added seasonal draw, such as Oceania Cruises' 71-day "Grand South America Adventure," a holiday voyage departing October 27, 2028. It sets sail for Caribbean isles, a circumnavigation of South America, and such adventures as exploring Peru's "Lost City of the Incas," Machu Picchu.

Finally, the grandest of all luxury cruise journeys is a four- to six-month World Cruise. Pavlus' reservations for World Cruises , definitely an iconic, bucket-list adventure, are up sizably this year.

"These are just a few of the top bucket-list travel experiences that Pavlus Travel & Cruise is booking this year for our customers' vacations in 2027 or beyond," stresses Pavlus. "Our Pavlus personal travel planners will ensure customers receive the best pricing including any applicable travel supplier promotions and added Pavlus perks or amenities. Best of all, you'll never pay a service fee."

For more information, call 800-528-9300 (U.S. and Canada) or 08000288558 (United Kingdom), or visit https://pavlus.com for more information.

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pavlus Travel & Cruise is one of America's largest independently owned luxury travel agencies and the Number 1 Tauck seller worldwide for more than 20 consecutive years. Representing Viking, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Tauck, and more than 90 other luxury cruise and tour partners, Pavlus is known for high-quality service and for charging no service fees. The agency is led by Founder and CEO Craig Pavlus, a travel industry veteran of more than 55 years and recipient of the Travel Weekly Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information, call 800-528-9300 (U.S. and Canada) or 08000288558 (United Kingdom), or visit https://pavlus.com for more information.

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