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WKN: A3D2GP | ISIN: CA98422Q1063 | Ticker-Symbol: 0PL
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 17:03
0,266 Euro
-5,34 % -0,015
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2680,27918:42
0,2660,27918:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES
XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,266-5,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.