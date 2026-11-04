Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Xtract One Technologies Inc. ("Xtract One" or the "Company") (TSX: XTRA), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Each interview explores how business leaders are steering strategy across dynamic markets. To watch the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA)

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved 'Walk-right-In' experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience.

To learn more, visit: https://www.xtractone.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

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