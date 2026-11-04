Benton, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently visited the CoorsTek manufacturing facility in Benton as part of her Capital for a Day initiative, which designated Benton as Arkansas' temporary state capital for the day. The visit showcased the facility's advanced manufacturing capabilities and the skilled employees who produce critical ceramic components for defense and other industrial applications.

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Key Takeaways:

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits the CoorsTek manufacturing facility in Benton as part of her Capital for a Day initiative, which designates the city as the state's temporary capital for the day.

The Benton facility produces advanced ceramic armor components that protect military personnel and mission-critical systems, along with specialized parts for the energy and chemical processing industries.

CoorsTek reinforces its commitment to Benton with a $26 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion for advanced materials processing completed in 2022.

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About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910 and continuously owned and operated by the Coors Family, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex challenges in the semiconductor, medical, aerospace, an semiconductor, medical, aerospace, energy, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary material formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better.

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