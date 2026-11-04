Allentown, PA, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Reported Third Quarter of 2026 Net Income of $8.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $38.7 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $21.8 million compared to Net Income of $13.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $41.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $27.8 million for the Third Quarter of 2025

Reported Third Quarter of 2026 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $78.0 million compared to $80.0 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter of 2025 and Third Quarter of 2026 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $23.1 million compared to $24.8 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter of 2025

Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 3.72 times as of September 30, 2026, compared to 3.56 times as of September 30, 2025

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026, was 1.32 times compared to 1.00 times for the comparable period of 2025

The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Third Quarter of 2026





Allentown, PA November 4, 2026 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica" or the "Partnership"), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"While higher fuel prices pressured volumes in the third quarter, our team continued to deliver on the things we can control," said Maura Topper, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. "Our merchandise business again delivered, with continued growth in merchandise margin percentage reflecting the strength of our convenience store operations and programs, and our focus on cost management drove lower operating expenses across the business. These results, together with solid fuel margins, keep us materially ahead of last year through the first nine months in both Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow."

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating Metrics Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net Income $8.8M $13.6M Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M $41.3M Distributable Cash Flow $21.8M $27.8M Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter 1.09x 1.39x Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months 1.32x 1.00x

CrossAmerica reported declines in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by a decline in motor fuel volume in both the retail and wholesale segments, partially offset by an increase in merchandise gross profit in the retail segment and an overall decline in operating expenses. The decline in Net Income was primarily driven by the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA in addition to lower net gains in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate optimization effort with $7.4 million in net gains for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.4 million in net gains for the third quarter of 2026.

The decrease in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by the decline in Adjusted EBITDA noted above in addition to increases in sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense, partially offset by lower cash interest expense.

Retail Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Retail segment gross profit $78.0M $80.0M Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed 128.6M 141.8M Same store motor fuel gallons distributed 123.2M 133.1M Retail segment motor fuel gross profit $37.6M $40.7M Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.404 $ 0.384 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes* $74.6M $74.4M Merchandise gross profit* $32.8M $32.0M Merchandise gross profit percentage* 30.3 % 28.9 % Operating Expenses $50.5M $50.6M Retail Sites (average for period) 549 592

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the third quarter of 2026, the retail segment gross profit declined 2% compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in motor fuel gross profit, partially offset by increases in merchandise and other revenue gross profit compared to the prior year.

The motor fuel gross profit for the retail segment declined $3.2 million or 8%, attributable to a 9% decrease in motor fuel volume sold for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025. The volume decline was due primarily to a 7% decrease in same store motor fuel gallons as well as a decrease in the average retail site count due to the sale of certain company operated and commission agent sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort. This volume decline was partially offset by an increase in margin per gallon of 5%, which was primarily driven by greater volatility in crude oil prices between the two periods.

For the third quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica's merchandise gross profit increased 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2025, despite a 7% decline in average company operated store count. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes were relatively flat for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 28.9% for the third quarter of 2025 to 30.3% for the third quarter of 2026 due to improved merchandise sales mix towards higher food margin categories as well as improved category level merchandise margins.

Operating expenses for the retail segment declined slightly, $0.2 million dollars, with same store retail segment operating expenses increasing 1%, offset by the decline in the average retail segment site count.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Wholesale segment gross profit $23.1M $24.8M Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed 162.8M 177.7M Average wholesale gross profit per gallon $ 0.088 $ 0.088

During the third quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica's wholesale segment gross profit declined 7% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a 9% or $1.4 million decline in motor fuel gross profit.

The decrease in motor fuel gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was driven by an 8% decline in wholesale volume distributed. The decline in volume was primarily due to a reduction in volume in the base business as well as the net loss of independent dealer contracts. Operating expenses declined $1.1 million or 16% primarily due to a decrease in average controlled site count due to CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.

Investment and Real Estate Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, CrossAmerica sold 15 sites for $10.6 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $2.9 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, CrossAmerica sold 36 sites for $26.0 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $10.3 million. CrossAmerica maintained a supply relationship post sale with substantially all of the locations divested during the periods.

Also during the third quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica invested $7.2 million in capital expenditures across its portfolio of locations. Growth capital spending totaled $1.9 million during the quarter and $6.4 million year to date, with spending focused on company operated retail location renovations, including expanded food offerings. Sustaining capital expenditures totaled $5.3 million in the quarter and $11.6 million year to date, with investment focused on CrossAmerica's company operated portfolio.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, CrossAmerica had $674.5 million outstanding under its Credit Facility. As of October 30, 2026, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $237 million was available for future borrowings under the Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the Credit Facility, was 3.72 times as of September 30, 2026, compared to 3.56 times as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the Credit Facility.

Distributions

On October 21, 2026, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner ("Board") declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the third quarter of 2026. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on November 12, 2026, to all unitholders of record as of November 2, 2026. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica's Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on November 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter of 2026 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 301276. An audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales and that were operated in the same class of trade for all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,830 $ 3,137 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $319 and $635, respectively 31,945 28,566 Accounts receivable from related parties 435 687 Inventory 71,144 59,610 Assets held for sale 8,465 9,690 Current portion of interest rate swap contracts 4,032 801 Other current assets 8,895 8,590 Total current assets 132,746 111,081 Property and equipment, net 567,104 547,686 Right-of-use assets, net 101,107 121,636 Intangible assets, net 50,836 61,638 Goodwill 99,409 99,409 Deferred tax assets - 760 Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion 3,084 325 Other assets 21,532 22,199 Total assets $ 975,818 $ 964,734 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $ 9,735 $ 3,465 Current portion of operating lease obligations 24,559 29,008 Accounts payable 81,609 63,413 Accounts payable to related parties 7,704 6,536 Current portion of interest rate swap contracts 7 697 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,500 27,378 Motor fuel and sales taxes payable 18,094 19,013 Total current liabilities 169,208 149,510 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 712,579 687,187 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 80,299 96,974 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,576 7,409 Asset retirement obligations 43,797 45,014 Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion - 1,390 Other long-term liabilities 45,071 49,289 Total liabilities 1,060,530 1,036,773 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Preferred membership interests 30,874 30,289 Equity: Common units- 38,173,255 and 38,135,078 units issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (122,625 ) (101,280 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,039 (1,048 ) Total deficit (115,586 ) (102,328 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 975,818 $ 964,734

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating revenues (a) $ 1,194,575 $ 971,847 $ 3,215,422 $ 2,796,247 Cost of sales (b) 1,093,449 867,077 2,903,886 2,500,671 Gross profit 101,126 104,770 311,536 295,576 Operating expenses: Operating expenses (c) 56,274 57,541 167,735 174,364 General and administrative expenses 6,713 6,496 20,013 20,745 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 16,843 20,033 50,673 69,671 Total operating expenses 79,830 84,070 238,421 264,780 Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net 2,415 7,387 9,618 40,789 Operating income 23,711 28,087 82,733 71,585 Other income, net 238 152 607 418 Interest expense (12,176 ) (11,786 ) (34,268 ) (37,199 ) Income before income taxes 11,773 16,453 49,072 34,804 Income tax expense 3,007 2,865 8,835 3,163 Net income 8,766 13,588 40,237 31,641 Accretion of preferred membership interests 692 696 2,096 2,041 Net income available to limited partners $ 8,074 $ 12,892 $ 38,141 $ 29,600 Net income per common unit Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.34 $ 1.00 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.34 $ 1.00 $ 0.77 Weighted-average common units: Basic 38,168,524 38,112,342 38,155,235 38,094,754 Diluted 38,331,411 38,268,579 38,317,542 38,254,986 Supplemental information: (a) includes excise taxes of: $ 75,016 $ 83,041 $ 215,741 $ 239,295 (a) includes rent income of: 14,193 15,167 43,419 47,828 (b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion (b) includes rent expense of: 3,690 4,834 11,573 14,652 (c) includes rent expense of: 4,548 4,732 13,599 13,974

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Thousands of Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,237 $ 31,641 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 50,673 69,671 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,497 1,453 Credit loss expense 23 - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,927 (2,918 ) Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 1,102 1,353 Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (9,618 ) (40,789 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (1,268 ) 1,654 Net cash provided by operating activities 85,573 62,065 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 146 92 Proceeds from sale of assets 26,768 94,788 Capital expenditures (18,056 ) (28,657 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,800 ) - Net cash provided by investing activities 7,058 66,223 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under the Credit Facility 78,000 49,000 Repayments on the Credit Facility (95,796 ) (111,000 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (2,829 ) (2,430 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (5,500 ) - Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights (208 ) (218 ) Distributions paid to preferred membership interests (1,512 ) (1,261 ) Distributions paid on common units (60,093 ) (59,994 ) Net cash used in financing activities (87,938 ) (125,903 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,693 2,385 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,137 3,381 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,830 $ 5,766

Segment Results

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 37,550 $ 40,732 $ 123,871 $ 110,701 Merchandise 32,752 31,981 90,730 87,400 Rent 2,774 2,487 8,209 7,322 Other revenue 4,931 4,785 15,190 13,848 Total gross profit 78,007 79,985 238,000 219,271 Operating expenses (50,481 ) (50,640 ) (149,175 ) (153,172 ) Operating income $ 27,526 $ 29,345 $ 88,825 $ 66,099 Retail sites (end of period): Company operated retail sites (a) 327 353 327 353 Commission agents (b) 219 233 219 233 Total retail sites 546 586 546 586 Total retail segment statistics: Volume of gallons sold 128,586 141,806 370,304 410,022 Same store total system gallons sold(c) 123,182 133,082 339,191 371,660 Average retail fuel sites 549 592 562 597 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees

and commissions $ 0.404 $ 0.384 $ 0.444 $ 0.365 Company operated site statistics: Average retail fuel sites 330 356 337 363 Same store fuel volume(c) 90,626 95,276 245,762 260,862 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees $ 0.409 $ 0.402 $ 0.459 $ 0.391 Same store merchandise sales(c) $ 101,819 $ 102,618 $ 276,412 $ 276,356 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes(c) $ 74,627 $ 74,351 $ 200,741 $ 198,812 Merchandise gross profit percentage 30.3 % 28.9 % 29.8 % 28.4 % Commission site statistics: Average retail fuel sites 219 236 225 234 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees

and commissions $ 0.390 $ 0.340 $ 0.404 $ 0.306

(a) The decrease in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain company operated sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.

(b) The decrease in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain commission agent sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.

(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales and that were operated in the same class of trade for all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit: Motor fuel gross profit $ 14,367 $ 15,718 $ 46,621 $ 46,647 Rent gross profit 7,729 7,846 23,637 25,854 Other revenues 1,023 1,221 3,278 3,804 Total gross profit 23,119 24,785 73,536 76,305 Operating expenses (5,793 ) (6,901 ) (18,560 ) (21,192 ) Operating income $ 17,326 $ 17,884 $ 54,976 $ 55,113 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a) Independent dealers (b) 661 645 661 645 Lessee dealers (c) 310 343 310 343 Total motor fuel distribution sites 971 988 971 988 Average motor fuel distribution sites 977 997 982 1,013 Volume of gallons distributed 162,775 177,662 476,639 519,821 Margin per gallon $ 0.088 $ 0.088 $ 0.098 $ 0.090

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.

(b) The increase in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain lessee dealer, company operated and commission agent sites but with continued fuel supply, partially offset by the net loss of independent dealer contracts.

(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain lessee dealer sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort (generally with continued fuel supply, thereby converting the site to an independent dealer site).

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica's financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership's business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day-to-day operations of CrossAmerica's retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica's unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica's definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Distribution Coverage Ratio):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 8,766 $ 13,588 $ 40,237 $ 31,641 Interest expense 12,176 11,786 34,268 37,199 Income tax expense 3,007 2,865 8,835 3,163 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 16,843 20,033 50,673 69,671 EBITDA 40,792 48,272 134,013 141,674 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 314 364 1,102 1,353 Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a) (2,415 ) (7,387 ) (9,618 ) (40,789 ) Acquisition-related costs (b) 14 60 58 423 Adjusted EBITDA 38,705 41,309 125,555 102,661 Cash interest expense (10,708 ) (11,301 ) (31,831 ) (35,745 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (c) (5,311 ) (1,853 ) (11,613 ) (7,124 ) Current income tax expense (d) (849 ) (382 ) (5,191 ) (528 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 21,837 $ 27,773 $ 76,920 $ 59,264 Distributions paid on common units 20,041 20,012 60,093 59,994 Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.09x 1.39x 1.28x 0.99x

(a) Primarily includes net gains in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate optimization effort of $2.9 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, and $10.3 million and $42.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.

(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to operate or lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.

(d) Excludes current income tax expense incurred on the sales of sites.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,500 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com .

Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.