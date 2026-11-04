RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' Live Investor Webinar: Advancing Tafenoquine for Babesiosis While Expanding ARAKODA Commercialization

Learn how 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is building on its FDA-approved antimalarial ARAKODA while advancing tafenoquine for a growing tick-borne disease with no FDA-approved treatment

Management to discuss the hospitalized babesiosis study, upcoming interim data readout, potential regulatory pathway, U.S. market opportunity, and 2026 commercial expansion of ARAKODA

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SXTP).

The exclusive event will feature Geoff Dow, Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' strategy to develop and commercialize therapies for vector-borne diseases. The presentation will focus on the Company's FDA-approved antimalarial ARAKODA (tafenoquine), its commercial expansion initiatives, and the advancement of tafenoquine for babesiosis, a tick-borne infection for which there is currently no FDA-approved treatment specifically for the disease.

Dow will discuss the Company's clinical progress in babesiosis. In March 2026, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals reported that all three patients in its expanded-access study of relapsing babesiosis were cured following tafenoquine treatment. The Company has also reached the minimum 24-patient enrollment required for an interim analysis of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in hospitalized babesiosis patients, with an interim data readout planned by October 6, 2026.

The webinar will also address the potential regulatory pathway for tafenoquine in babesiosis. Following the interim analysis, the Company plans to seek a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the requirements for a potential New Drug Application submission. Management will discuss how the upcoming data could inform the next stage of the program.

The presentation will highlight the potential U.S. market opportunity for babesiosis. Initial Company research estimated a maximum of up to 380,000 addressable U.S. patients annually, representing up to $245 million in potential peak annual sales and up to $1.1 billion in cumulative revenue potential through patent expiration in 2035. The Company believes increasing disease incidence is being driven by the expanding geographic range of ticks and a growing immunocompromised population.

Dow will also provide an update on ARAKODA, the Company's FDA-approved, long-acting antimalarial co-developed with the U.S. Army. ARAKODA is commercially available in the United States through a network of major national distributors, and the Company's 2026 commercial expansion initiatives include increased inside sales capacity, enhanced digital marketing, GoodRx access, and availability through the Runway Health travel telehealth platform.

The webinar will further discuss how 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is leveraging an already-commercialized product, existing commercial infrastructure, and its experience with tafenoquine as it pursues additional opportunities in vector-borne disease.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/SXTP/83874994795

Questions can be pre-submitted to SXTP@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, develops and commercializes new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018 and currently has 3 active clinical trials underway for babesiosis, an emerging tick-borne disease. ARAKODA is sold commercially in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia to advance science around vector-borne disease. The Company is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

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RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals") and its business, commercial activities, clinical programs, anticipated data readouts, regulatory plans, market opportunity, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the Company or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

SXTP@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-60-degrees-pharmaceuticals-live-investor-webinar-advancing-1246075