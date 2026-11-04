Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT)

Highlights

Dexterra delivered strong quarterly results, with consolidated revenue of $291.2 million in Q3 2026, up from $281.2 million in Q3 2025. Revenue growth was supported by solid workforce accommodation occupancy, organic growth across the business, and a full quarter contribution from Right Choice Camps and Catering Ltd. ("Right Choice") which was acquired on August 31, 2025, partially offset by a reduction in lower-margin workforce accommodation installation and demobilization activity due to the timing of projects.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $38.1 million (2025 - $35.0 million), an increase of 8.7% compared to Q3 2025 reflecting growth in the Support Services business, the favourable shift in business mix toward higher-margin workforce accommodation rental revenue within ABS, and the full quarter contribution from our investment in Pleasant Valley Corporation ("PVC") of $1.3 million (2025 - $0.9 million in Q3 2025).

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") for Q3 2026 was $38.3 million (Q3 2025 - $38.0 million). FCF for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $61.0 million, compared to $35.7 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting improved profitability and effective working capital management. The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.4x.

Net earnings were $14.4 million in Q3 2026, compared to $12.9 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted net earnings were $17.5 million and Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") was $0.28 in Q3 2026, compared to $15.8 million and $0.25, respectively, in Q3 2025. The increase is related to business mix and improved profitability across the business.

Delivered a Return on Equity of 15.4% (Q3 2025 - 14.5%) on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Dexterra declared a dividend for Q4 2026 of $0.10 per share for shareholders of record at December 31, 2026, to be paid on January 15, 2027.

This news release contains certain measures and ratios, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted EPS, FCF, and Return on Equity that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. The method of calculating these measures may differ from other entities and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. See "Non-GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 details which is incorporated by reference herein.

Third Quarter Financial Summary





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(000's except per share amounts)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue $ 291,229

$ 281,228

$ 835,904

$ 770,299

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

38,100



35,036



104,228



90,241

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue(1)

13.1%



12.5%



12.5%



11.7%

Net earnings

14,391



12,946



38,304



33,385

Adjusted net earnings(1)

17,510



15,824



43,040



42,853

Net earnings per share, basic

0.23



0.21



0.61



0.53

Net earnings per share, diluted

0.22



0.21



0.60



0.53

Adjusted earnings per share(1)

0.28



0.25



0.69



0.69

Total assets

771,927



752,299



771,927



752,299

Total loans and borrowings ("Net Debt")

193,069



205,747



193,069



205,747

Free Cash Flow(1)

38,271



38,017



61,008



35,717



(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP measures" section for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, and to the "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures" section for the related calculations.

Third Quarter Operational Analysis





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(000's)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue:























Support Services $ 252,555

$ 233,596

$ 713,072

$ 637,724

Asset Based Services

38,674



47,632



122,832



132,575

Total Revenue $ 291,229

$ 281,228

$ 835,904

$ 770,299

Adjusted EBITDA:















Support Services $ 28,918

$ 24,499

$ 76,273

$ 63,861

Asset Based Services

15,889



16,125



48,921



46,104

Corporate, Other and Inter-segment eliminations

(6,707 )

(5,588 )

(20,966 )

(19,724 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,100

$ 35,036

$ 104,228

$ 90,241

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue:















Support Services

11.5 %



10.5 %



10.7 %



10.0 %

Asset Based Services

41.1 %



33.9 %



39.8 %



34.8 %



Support Services

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $252.6 million, an increase of 8.1% over Q3 2025, primarily driven by solid workforce accommodation occupancy, continued growth in US Facilities Management, and the addition of Right Choice acquired on August 31, 2025, partially offset by lower than normal wildfire support activity. Excluding the contribution from Right Choice, revenue growth was 4.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $28.9 million, an increase of 18% over Q3 2025, attributable to the same factors mentioned above and a $1.3 million contribution from PVC (40% interest acquired in July 2025), compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 11.5% compared to 10.5% in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the equity accounted investment in PVC was 10.9% (Q3 2025 - 10.1%). The improvement primarily reflects increased contributions from higher-margin workforce accommodations contracts, partially offset by investments in sales resources and operational support as the Corporation builds out and scales its US platform. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to continue to exceed 9% in the medium term.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Support Services revenues were $713.1 million, an increase of 11.8% over the same period in 2025, primarily driven by solid workforce accommodation occupancy including the impact of Right Choice, and continued organic growth relating to new contracts. Excluding the contribution from Right Choice, organic revenue growth was 6.4%. Our US business revenue has grown to $74.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $64.7 million for the same period in 2025, excluding the PVC equity investment which is making good progress on winning new contracts which are expected to mobilize and ramp up through the first half of 2027. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $76.3 million, an increase of 19.4% over the same period in 2025, and is attributable to the factors mentioned above as well as Adjusted EBITDA from PVC of $4.2 million (2025 - $0.9 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 10.7% compared to 10.0% for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding PVC was 10.1% compared to 9.9% in the prior year.

Asset Based Services





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(000's)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue:















Rental and other $ 32,449

$ 31,723

$ 99,078

$ 90,998

Workforce accommodation installation and demobilization

6,225



15,909



23,754



41,577

Total Asset Based Services revenue $ 38,674

$ 47,632

$ 122,832

$ 132,575



Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 of $38.7 million, included 2.3% growth in rental and other revenue compared to Q3 2025, driven by higher equipment rental activity, solid access matting results and the contribution from Right Choice, offset by lower wildfire camp rental activity compared to Q3 2025. Workforce accommodation installation and demobilization revenue which is dependent on the timing of projects, was lower by $9.7 million over Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $15.9 million, compared to $16.1 million in Q3 2025, reflecting the decrease in wildfire support rentals and installation and demobilization activities, partially offset by stronger profitability with higher workforce structures rental activity. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2026 was 41.1% compared to 33.9% in Q3 2025. The higher margin in Q3 2026 reflects a shift in business mix toward higher-margin rental revenue during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins for ABS are expected to remain between 30% and 40% over the long term, depending on business mix.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, ABS revenue was $122.8 million, lower by 7.3% over the same period in 2025, primarily driven by the factors mentioned above. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $48.9 million, an increase of 6.1% over the same period in 2025, attributable to the addition of Right Choice and change in business mix compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 39.8% compared to 34.8% for the same period in 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Strong FCF conversion allowed the Corporation to fund important growth capital investments and pay dividends to shareholders while reducing debt. Net Debt was $193.1 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $199.7 million at December 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA conversion to FCF is expected to exceed 50% for the year.

Net Debt at September 30, 2026 was 1.4x Adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.

Additional Information

A copy of Dexterra's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Financial Statements") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed with the Canadian Securities Regulatory authorities and are available on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca and Dexterra's website at dexterra.com. The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the reporting currency is in Canadian dollars.

Conference Call

Dexterra will host a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2026 to discuss the third quarter results.

To access the conference call by telephone the conference call dial in number is 1-800-715-9871.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at https://ir.dexterra.com/events-presentations by selecting the Q3 2026 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until December 5, 2026, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 5890556.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the US.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com .

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest measure under GAAP for items presented throughout the news release:

Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(000's)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings $ 14,391

$ 12,946

$ 38,304

$ 33,385

Add:















Share based compensation

2,667



1,901



7,889



6,066

Depreciation & amortization

10,564



10,950



35,288



30,220

Equity investment depreciation, amortization and income taxes

1,368



330



4,131



627

Finance costs

4,037



3,088



12,087



7,120

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

79



655



372



587

Income tax expense

4,994



4,565



12,405



11,635

Insurance recovery, net(1)

-



-



(6,248 )

-

Acquisition costs(2)

-



601



-



601

Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,100

$ 35,036

$ 104,228

$ 90,241



(1) Impact of one-time insurance claim includes insurance recovery amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 discussed above related to the fire.

(2) Includes acquisition expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the Right Choice acquisition.

Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS





Adjusted net earnings



Adjusted EPS





Three months ended September 30,



Three months ended September 30,

(000's except per share amounts)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings/EPS $ 14,391

$ 12,946

$ 0.23

$ 0.21

Acquisition costs

-



601



-



0.01

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

1,536



1,263



0.03



0.02

Share based compensation

2,667



1,901



0.04



0.02

Income tax on adjustments

(1,084 )

(887 )

(0.02 )

(0.01 ) Adjusted net earnings/Adjusted EPS $ 17,510

$ 15,824

$ 0.28

$ 0.25







Adjusted net earnings



Adjusted EPS





Nine months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(000's except per share amounts)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings/EPS $ 38,304

$ 33,385

$ 0.61

$ 0.53

Acquisition costs

-



601



-



0.01

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

4,554



3,690



0.07



0.06

Share based compensation

7,889



6,066



0.13



0.10

Net insurance claim(1)

(6,248 )

-



(0.10 )

-

Income tax on adjustments

(1,459 )

(889 )

(0.02 )

(0.01 ) Adjusted net earnings/Adjusted EPS $ 43,040

$ 42,853

$ 0.69

$ 0.69



(1) Impact of one-time net insurance claim includes insurance recovery income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 related to the fire.

Free Cash Flow





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(000's)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Net cash flows from operating activities $ 45,946

$ 45,008

$ 72,072

$ 54,132

Sustaining capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and insurance proceeds received

(2,759 )

(1,370 )

(6,485 )

(2,705 ) Finance costs paid

(3,771 )

(2,847 )

(11,022 )

(8,431 ) Lease payments

(3,503 )

(2,774 )

(10,644 )

(7,279 ) Income tax payments related to prior periods(1)

1,489



-



13,338



-

Net insurance claim(2)

869



-



3,749



-

Free Cash Flow $ 38,271

$ 38,017

$ 61,008

$ 35,717



(1) Following the utilization of most of the Corporation's tax loss carryforwards in 2024, a portion of the Corporation's 2025 tax liability was deferred and paid in 2026, which, when combined with 2026 tax installment payments, results in two years of cash tax payments occurring in 2026.

(2) Includes the net impact of one-time insurance claim related to the fire.

Return on Equity





Trailing twelve months ended September 30,

(000's)

2026



2025

Net earnings from continuing operations $ 45,721

$ 40,970

Average total shareholders' equity(1)

296,420



283,188

Return on Equity

15.4 %



14.5 %



(1) Average total shareholders' equity is calculated as the average of beginning total shareholders' equity and ending total shareholders' equity over the period from September 30, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. Forward-looking information may relate to Dexterra's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "continue"; "forecast"; "may"; "will"; "project"; "could"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "outlook"; "target"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "might"; "potential"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding Dexterra's future operating results and economic performance, including return on equity and Adjusted EBITDA margins; capital allocation priorities, acquisition strategy; its capital light model, market and inflationary environment expectations, including energy price fluctuations, asset utilization, workforce accommodation occupancy levels, its leverage, FCF, wildfire activity expectations, expected benefits from the Right Choice and PVC acquisitions, investments in technology, US tariff impacts, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, market recovery, supply chain mitigation efforts, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities regarding Dexterra. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to Dexterra, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Dexterra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the ability to retain clients, renew existing contracts and obtain new business; an outbreak of contagious disease that could disrupt its business; the highly competitive nature of the industries in which Dexterra operates; outsourcing of services trends; reliance on suppliers and subcontractors; cost inflation; including energy pricing, US tariff impacts; US government shutdown, volatility of industry conditions could impact demand for its services; a reduction in the availability of credit could reduce demand for Dexterra's products and services; Dexterra's significant shareholder may substantially influence its direction and operations and its interests may not align with other shareholders; its significant shareholder's approximate 50% ownership interest may impact the liquidity of the common shares; cash flow may not be sufficient to fund its ongoing activities at all times; loss of key personnel; the failure to receive or renew permits or security clearances; significant legal proceedings or regulatory proceedings/changes; environmental damage and liability is an operating risk in the industries in which Dexterra operates; climate changes could increase Dexterra's operating costs and reduce demand for its services; liabilities for failure to comply with public procurement laws and regulations; any deterioration in safety performance could result in a decline in the demand for its products and services; failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; inability to develop and maintain relationships with Indigenous communities; the seasonality of Dexterra's business; inability to restore or replace critical capacity in a timely manner; reputational, competitive and financial risk related to cyber-attacks and breaches; failure to effectively identify and manage disruptive technology; economic downturns can reduce demand for Dexterra's services; its insurance program may not fully cover losses. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Note 23 to the Financial Statements contained in its most recent Annual Report filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Dexterra is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any time, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322523