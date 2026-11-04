Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Peter Born, Director and Chairman, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Peter Born is a P. Geo. with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. He brings more than 30 years of experience in exploring and evaluating mineral properties for senior and junior Canadian resource companies. He also spent ten years conducting postgraduate research in basin studies for the Ontario Geological Survey, then completed his Ph.D. in Earth Sciences (Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, 1996), with expertise in Precambrian Sedimentary Geology, Sedimentary Ore Deposits, Basin Analysis, Sedimentology, and Stratigraphy.

Simon Studer, Director and President & CEO, has resigned from the Company's Board and officer roles.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship project is the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. The company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.

For further information, please contact:

Art Brown - Director

Phone: 778-319-2261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information The Company cautions that the Phase III results are early-stage exploration results. The Phase III drilling tested an approximately 100-metre segment of the interpreted magnetic structural corridor southeast of the Southwick vein system, with drill pads spaced roughly 25 metres apart. The results did not demonstrate economic-grade continuity within the area or depths tested. The presence of anomalous gold and silver values, veins, alteration or geophysical targets does not demonstrate the presence of an economic mineral deposit. Additional drilling, sampling, geological modelling and technical studies are required to assess whether mineralization may continue at greater depth, along strike, or elsewhere within the broader hydrothermal system. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding future exploration plans, geological interpretations and potential targets. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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