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TR

WKN: A2AMAJ | ISIN: CA8910546032 | Ticker-Symbol: 73GN
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 16:00
42,280 Euro
+1,49 % +0,620
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
TOREX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOREX RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,45042,48004.11.
0,0000,00004.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOREX RESOURCES
TOREX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOREX RESOURCES INC42,280+1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.