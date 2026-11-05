Immuron Limited: Emerging Growth Research Reports Continued Revenue Growth at Immuron

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its company-sponsored research Flash Report on Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), reiterating its Buy-Extended rating and updating its 12-month price target.

The Flash Report reviews Immuron's first-quarter FY2027 results, which showed continued year-over-year revenue growth, and discusses the Company's commercial products, clinical development pipeline, and strategic partnering plans.

Key Highlights

Global product revenue increased 9% year-over-year to AUD $2.2 million for 1Q FY2027, ended September 30, 2026.

Australia, Immuron's primary market, recorded 14% year-over-year revenue growth, supported by the Travelan brand relaunch and increased market penetration of PROIBS.

North American performance was mixed: U.S. revenue declined 19% year-over-year amid customs and logistics delays that management says have been resolved, while Canadian revenue increased 286%.

Immuron expects continued Travelan sales growth, expansion of its product portfolio and geographic reach, and further reduction in net losses and cash burn.

The Company's clinical pipeline includes IMM-124E for travelers' diarrhea and IMM-529 for Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infections. Immuron is seeking partners to advance both clinical assets.

Immuron reported FY2026 net loss of AUD $3.8 million, an improvement of $1.4 million from FY2025, and had AUD $9.0 million in cash as of June 30, 2026, which it expects to fund operations through FY2027-FY2028.

The Flash Report notes that revenue growth in Australia and Canada, together with the resolution of U.S. inventory replenishment challenges, may support continued commercial momentum. The report also highlights the potential value of partnering transactions for Immuron's clinical-stage assets, while noting clinical development and capital adequacy risks.

The full Flash Report from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1246588/immuron-flash-report-2026-11-04.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/imrn/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

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About Immuron

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections. The Company's proprietary platform utilizes polyclonal antibodies derived from hyperimmune bovine colostrum. Immuron markets products in Australia, the United States, and Canada, while advancing a pipeline targeting infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, clinical development, partnering opportunities, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, product sales performance, clinical development outcomes, access to capital, the timing and success of partnering arrangements, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Important Disclosures

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com ("EG"), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid twenty-four thousand and fifty dollars and does not expect to receive an additional amount over the following 12 months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/imrn-egr-report-disclosure/.

The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents, or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

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In addition to the specific disclosures mentioned herein, you are encouraged to read our general disclosure here: EmergingGrowth.com/Disclosure.

Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Immuron Limited

Immuron Flash Report 2026-11-04

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-reports-continued-revenue-growth-at-immuron-1246588